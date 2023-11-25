Predators’ Ryan O’Reilly Off to Great Start in Nashville

When the Nashville Predators signed Ryan O’Reilly to a four-year, $18-million contract, it is doubtful that many foresaw just how good the beginning of the deal would be. While the Predators are sporting a losing record through their first 19 games—9-10-0—O’Reilly is arguably the brightest spot on the team. He has taken the top-line center role, is scoring at a career-high goal pace, and seems to be worth every penny of his deal signed back on July 1.

O’Reilly Refinding His Offensive Game

There is a strong possibility that O’Reilly will score a career-high in goals this season. The 32-year-old has 10 goals through 19 games and shows no signs of slowing down. As it stands, he is on pace for 43 goals. Although, just getting 29 and setting a new career-high would be an astonishing feat for O’Reilly this season.

Aside from his 10 goals, he has eight assists for 18 points through 19 games. This rate puts him on pace for about 77 points, which would match his career-high set during the 2018-19 season. Along with his solid point totals, O’Reilly is flat-out playing well. At five-on-five, he is sporting a 50.73 Corsi for percentage, a 57.82% expected goals for, and is winning over 55% of his draws.

Ryan O’Reilly, Nashville Predators (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

After only scoring 30 points through 53 games between the St. Louis Blues and the Toronto Maple Leafs last season, O’Reilly has reignited his offensive game.

O’Reilly Embracing the Number One Center Role

O’Reilly has embraced the first-line center role since joining the Predators organization. At five-on-five, O’Reilly has played the seventh-most minutes of any player and second-most among forwards, just trailing behind linemate Filip Forsberg. The coaching staff practically has the two tied together at the hip, with O’Reilly playing nearly every even-strength shift with Forsberg on his wing.

Aside from refinding his offensive game, O’Reilly is also a staple on the penalty kill. O’Reilly leads all centers on the team in penalty-killing minutes, with Colton Sissons just a hair behind. He also owns the third-most minutes on the power play and is one of three Predators players with over 70 minutes played on the man advantage. O’Reilly is embracing the top-line center role on the Predators and has become a Swiss army knife for the team, doing it all at even strength and on the special teams.

Predators Have Won 4 Straight

The Predators are slowly climbing out of the 5-10-0 hole they found themselves in a little over a week ago. After blowing a 2-1 lead in the third period against the Anaheim Ducks on Nov. 14, the Predators fell to five games under .500. They went three days without a game before facing off against the Chicago Blackhawks on the 18th, and it appears the rest helped right the ship. The Predators are on a four-game winning streak, and O’Reilly is a big reason why.

O’Reilly has scored two goals and two assists for four points in his last four games. He’s had eight shots on net and a plus/minus of plus-5, but most impressively, O’Reilly is quietly on a six-game point streak, which is his longest this season. If he keeps playing like he is, there is little reason why the Predators can’t contend for a wild card spot as the season progresses.

O’Reilly will be 37 years old when his contract expires, leaving lots of time for things to go sour. However, it appears that general manager (GM) Barry Trotz got his first-line center at a bargain…for now. While head coach Andrew Brunette’s system is more offense-oriented, it would still be somewhat shocking to see O’Reilly average a point-per-game pace throughout the season. A near point-per-game season isn’t something he has done since the 2020-21 season. Although, if he manages to score 70-plus points, this signing would be another win in the books for Trotz during his short time as GM.

Advanced stats from Natural Stat Trick