Predators Sign Ryan O’Reilly to 4-Year Contract

Heading into free agency, Ryan O’Reilly was among the most notable unrestricted free agents (UFA). Now, the veteran center has found his home, as he has signed a four-year, $18 million contract with the Nashville Predators.

O’Reilly struggled with the St. Louis Blues last season, posting 12 goals and 19 points in 40 games played. However, he heated right back up after being dealt to the Toronto Maple Leafs, as he had four goals to go along with 11 points in 13 regular-season games. He also made an impact during the postseason, recording nine points in 11 contests. Needless to say, the 32-year-old can still be a notable difference-maker, and he will now be looking to make a big impact with the Predators.

O’Reilly’s Fit With the Predators

Although O’Reilly’s production was noticeably lower with the Blues, he showed with the Maple Leafs that he can still produce very well. As a result, he certainly will be in the running to receive top-six minutes with the Predators. He also offers great versatility, so he can play either center or left wing. Therefore, he should have zero trouble fitting into Nashville’s lineup.

Ryan O’Reilly, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

O’Reilly will also be a significant asset to Predator’s penalty kill unit. Over the course of his 14-year career, he has emerged as an excellent two-way forward, and he thrives defensively because of it. Furthermore, his offensive instincts and playmaking ability will surely result in him receiving power-play time as well.

Essentially, at this juncture of his career, O’Reilly can fit anywhere in a club’s middle six. His scoring ability, strong all-around game, and immense work ethic should make him a big contributor to …’s roster.

O’Reilly Brings Experience & Leadership to Predators

As noted above, O’Reilly has 14 years of NHL experience on his resume. Over that span, he has appeared in 991 career NHL games, where he has posted 256 goals, 446 assists, and 702 points. Overall, he has had himself a very good career, but his success goes far beyond the numbers. The Ontario native has had an array of personal achievements. He is a three-time All-Star, Lady Byng Memorial Trophy Winner (2014), Conn Smythe Winner (2019), Selke Trophy Winner (2019), and of course has a Stanley Cup on his resume. Needless to say, he has a lot of experience and has had great success in the process.

Having a player who has had so much individual success should make a big impact for the Predators. It also is important to note that he is a fantastic leader, and it is exactly why he became the captain of the Blues during the final years of his tenure there.

Overall, this signing has the potential to be a very positive one for the Predators. O’Reilly has shown throughout his career that he can make a major impact while playing at his best, and he is widely regarded as being one of the top leaders in the sport. It will be intriguing to see if his presence can help the Predators when it comes to the postseason specifically.