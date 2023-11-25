Hockey Insider Anticipates Maple Leafs Blue Line Trade

In a recent interview, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic spoke to Kyper & Bourne about the state of the Toronto Maple Leafs blue line. Kloke believes that general manager (GM) Brad Treliving might make a move now to solve what he sees as a dilemma. According to Kloke, the Maple Leafs have some good enough defensemen, but they don’t have the kind of defensemen who can carry them to the Stanley Cup.

If Kloke Is Correct, Maple Leafs Fans Should Expect Some Action Soon

In his conversation, Kloke reported that he believes changes are on the horizon. If his insights are correct, Maple Leafs fans should indeed expect Treliving to make a move soon. As the Calgary Flames GM, he was focused on big, tough defensemen. There’s no reason to think he wouldn’t go after similar defensemen again.

Brad Treliving, former General Manager of the Calgary Flames and now with the Maple Leafs.

(Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Given Treliving’s history and the players he has targeted over the years, such a move should come as no surprise. Kloke also noted that upgrading the defense was a top priority for Treliving when he first took the Maple Leafs job. He stated that such a move had been on his Treliving’s mind since he entered the season.

Now, given the team’s current struggles on the blue line, particularly compared to last season, the concern is heightening. As well, the injury to John Klingberg has proved to be another problem for the team. Klingberg’s health – or lack thereof – is a key factor in the organization’s decision-making process. Now that there’s clarity on that front, and Klingberg has been moved to long-term injured reserve (LTIR), Kloke expects a significant change to Toronto’s blue line.

Kloke noted that Treliving has been actively “feeling out the market” and assessing potential deals. He also noted that he “wouldn’t be surprised if we see a drastic change to the Leafs’ blue line relatively soon.” Kloke added that he “can’t see the current circumstance going on much longer.” He believes that the defense is much more porous this season than last and that’s “just unsustainable” for a team that hopes to go on a long Stanley Cup run.

Kloke’s Key Points in the Interview

In the video above, Kloke highlights two critical concerns for the Maple Leafs’ defense. First, he believes the team isn’t good enough at preventing goals. He also expresses worry about the defensive depth pairings, suggesting that players like Simon Benoit, William Lagesson, and Conor Timmons are “nice defensemen” but not good enough to go far in the postseason. They lack the ability needed to carry the team on a deep playoff run.

Second, he identified Klingberg’s injury as a catalyst for action, making the need for defensive reinforcement more urgent. Kloke emphasizes the team’s ongoing struggle with defensive performance compared to the previous season, noting increased porosity. This defensive dilemma raises questions about relying solely on the offense “outscoring their problems.”

John Klingberg’s injury is seen as a catalyst for action for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

(Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Maple Leafs Have Been Rumored to Be Interested in 2 Flames Defensemen

Kloke’s point was not to speculate about what defensemen the team would be after, only to say that he believed Treliving would pull the trade trigger soon. However, the Maple Leafs have been linked by rumor to two Flames’ defensemen, Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov. Earlier in November, Elliotte Friedman had clearly named these two defensemen in his 32 Thoughts podcast.

Treliving obviously knows both players well as the former GM of the Flames. As a result, there’s some logic in the choices.

Tanev, a 14-year veteran, could address the team’s defensive needs with shot-blocking, penalty-killing, and eating up defensive minutes playing time alongside Morgan Rielly. Tanev’s modified no-trade clause might align with a potential move to Toronto, given that he’s from the area and he’s familiar with Treliving. Despite financial considerations, his defensive attributes make him an attractive prospect for the Maple Leafs.

Chris Tanev, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Zadorov, an 11-year veteran, has long been linked to the Maple Leafs. Zadorov’s request for a trade stirs the possibility that the Flames are also looking for the best bidder. Known for his aggressive playing style, big hits, and intimidation factor, Zadorov offers an element to the Maple Leafs’ lineup the team doesn’t have. His physical presence aligns with Treliving’s offseason additions of Ryan Reaves, Max Domi, and Tyler Bertuzzi, which seemed clearly aimed at making the team tougher to play against. With both Tanev and Zadorov on expiring contracts, the Maple Leafs have an opportunity to bolster their defensive capabilities and add crucial elements to their roster.

All Added Up, the Maple Leafs Might Make Changes Soon

In short, Kloke believes the Maple Leafs’ defense is incapable of carrying a team to postseason success. In light of these defensive challenges, juxtaposed with the Maple Leafs’ aspirations for postseason success, Kloke asserts a sense of urgency in Treliving’s actions. He believes timely interventions that rectify defensive shortcomings stand as the team’s biggest need.

Should Kloke’s insights hold, the Maple Leafs stand at a critical juncture. They face a pivotal decision about fortifying their defensive capabilities. Concurrently, GM Treliving is diligently exploring the market for potential reinforcements as the team faces the immediate and intricate task of fitting together offensive firepower with defensive stability.

If Kloke is correct, Maple Leafs fans won’t have to wait long for action on the trade front.