Blackhawks vs. Maple Leafs: Bedard, Nylander, Marner & More

Following the NFL football, turkey and stuffing, there’s a full slate of daytime hockey games in the United States on Friday, Nov. 24, including a Windy City matinee between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Ahead of the Friday afternoon matchup, I reached out to my THW colleague Peter Baracchini, one of our site’s many talented Maple Leafs’ writers, for a little Q & A. I asked Baracchini about his thoughts on Connor Bedard, just how good William Nylander has looked, and who on Toronto’s blue line has stood out.

Early Thoughts on Connor Bedard

Hunter: We’ll start with a Blackhawks-related question: the Maple Leafs played Chicago earlier in the season and the “Center of the Hockey Universe” got to see Bedard for the first time. Since then, have you paid any attention to the Blackhawks and what do you think of the No. 1 pick?

As of Nov. 23, Connor Bedard has scored 10 goals in his rookie season with the Chicago Blackhawks. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Peter: If there is any chance to watch Bedard play, I definitely do. Even If I’m busy, I make the time because he has shown why he was selected first overall. From the Western Hockey League to now, his shot continues to be impressive but his playmaking vision is just as dangerous.

I asked him about the pressure of playing for a team with such history and he was ready for it. Early on his career, he isn’t bothered by it at all, as he goes out and takes control of a shift.

William Nylander Looks as Good as Ever

Hunter: A lot has been written on Nylander’s hot start, and it comes while the status of his next contract is up in the air. He’s on pace for his third consecutive 80-plus point season. Is this the best you’ve seen Nylander play?

Peter: This is definitely the best that I have seen Nylander play. But I wouldn’t just stop there, this is the most complete version of Nylander we have seen. There were many questions surrounding his intensity and defensive play in the past.

Now, he’s showing that aggressive mindset in the corners and is just as intense with his play away from the puck and within his own end. The start that he has had to this season, he’s cementing himself among the elite. He’s a top-20 player in this league.

Is Mitch Marner Getting Back to His Old Self?

Hunter: Some feel like Mitch Marner’s two-way play isn’t at the level we’ve seen from him before. He’s still got 20 points in 17 games, but does Marner look a step behind from the last few seasons?

Peter: That seemed to be the case at the start, where maybe he was trying to do too much, going back to old habits with his decision-making and shooting mentality. It’s still there at times, but as of late, he seems more like the Marner we know.

He’s had slow starts to the season before and then he kicks it into high gear and goes on a tear offensively. He’s quick with everything he does. The dynamic play and craftiness is evident with the puck, and the chemistry with Auston Matthews and even Matthew Knies is there.

Which Bottom-Six Maple Leaf Forward Can Step Up?

Hunter: Matthews is back to his scoring ways, but much has been made about the Maple Leafs’ lack of depth scoring. Who in the bottom-six would you like to step up offensively?

Peter: That was one of the main concerns over the last few weeks, watching the core four (Matthews, Marner, Nylander and John Tavares) pull their weight, but not the top bottom-six. The third line of Nick Robertson, Max Domi and Calle Jarnkrok has kicked it up offensively as of late.

Max Domi’s line with Nick Robertson and Calle Jarnkrok has brought lots of energy to the Maple Leafs’ lineup. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

The energy, drive and intensity they bring are exactly what this team needs in order to get contributions offensively. They have great chemistry and when the line was formed, they got better every single game, scoring key goals at certain points. I would like Domi to shoot a bit more and not go for the pass-first option, but they have something with that line.

Who Has Stood Out on the Maple Leafs’ Blue Line?

Hunter: Beyond the top pair of Morgan Rielly and T.J. Brodie, who on the Maple Leafs’ blue line has stood out to you?

Peter: Aside from those two, there really hasn’t been a whole lot in terms of standouts. John Klingberg hasn’t lived up to his contract, Jake McCabe has had some good moments and Mark Giordano’s age might be a factor in terms of managing ice time.

However, it’s a call-up that has impressed me. William Lagesson has been an underrated addition to this team. I liked his game in the preseason, but knew he was on the outside looking in. Since being called up, he has provided a steady presence on the third pairing, especially within his own zone. He’s been physical and knows when to pick his spots to jump into the attack.

How is the Maple Leafs’ Goaltending?

Hunter: How confident are you in the goaltending duo of Joseph Woll and Ilya Samsonov?

Peter: While it has been suspect at the start, I think the goaltending is starting to come around with their consistency. It was worrisome with Samsonov’s struggles early on, but he has had some strong bounce back performances, especially against the Detroit Red Wings.

Ilya Samsonov is expected to start on Friday against the Toronto Maple Leafs. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Woll has such great composure in the crease, not panicking when dealing with high-danger situations. He tracks the puck well and his mobility and reflexes are outstanding. I think Woll might be the answer going forward, but the hope is that they can maintain this going forward.

Some Final Thoughts on the Blackhawks

First off, a massive thank you to Peter for taking part in this. You can read his work here and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, by clicking here.

As for the Blackhawks, it was hard to imagine this season getting any worse than their 7-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Nov. 22, a team that had lost nine straight games and 13 of their last 14. Going into the Nov. 24 game vs. the Maple Leafs, the Blackhawks are 5-12-0, last in the Western Conference’s Central Division.

But with the recent news of Taylor Hall requiring season-ending surgery on his ACL and Corey Perry out for at least the short-term for an undisclosed reason, there’s reason to believe it can get much, much worse. If head coach Luke Richardson doesn’t find a way to get his team into shape, they’ll be well on their way to drafting at or near first overall again.

And I can promise you the next top pick won’t be as good as their last one.