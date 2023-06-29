Blackhawks’ Bedard Ready to be Face of the Franchise

It was probably the worst kept secret heading into the 2023 NHL Draft in Nashville. After winning the draft lottery in May, to no one’s surprise, the Chicago Blackhawks selected the highly touted and generational talent in Connor Bedard with the first overall pick.

The last three seasons have been rather difficult for the Blackhawks as they head towards a rebuild. They’ve missed the playoffs the last three seasons and the Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane era has unfortunately to come to an end. The 2022-23 season was the finish line as Kane was traded to the New York Rangers and Toews’ future is very much in doubt. While one door closed, another one is opening as the future starts now with another franchise altering piece in the fold.

The Bedard Era now begins as the Blackhawks look to get back to the success they had where they won three Stanley Cups in six seasons from 2009-10 to 2014-15.

Bedard Ready for the Challenge

No matter what level he has been at, Bedard has always risen to the occasion and shown his dominance.

As a 15-year-old, he was already cementing himself as the top player in the Western Hockey League and even as the top player in this class, averaging a goal per game with 134 in 134 since he entered the league. His 2.51 point per game average in his draft year was just shy of Connor McDavid’s rate of 2.55. To almost match the rate of the greatest player currently in the game now, is very impressive.

Connor Bedard, Regina Pats (Keith Hershmiller / Regina Pats)

Then there’s the international accolades. Bedard was a dominant force for Canada at the World U18 Championship in Texas, finishing with 14 points and was setting records for Canada at the World Junior Championship. There are many words to describe him and even his shot; elite, generational, special, otherworldly and lethal. Needless to say, Bedard knows what he’s capable of and is ready for the challenge to continue this dominance at the NHL level.

Although there might be some pressure, Bedard doesn’t panic when it comes to that– his game-winning goal against Slovakia for example– which is why he’s ready for what’s about to come his way.

“I’ve kind of had that gradual growth of exposure and pressure for the last five, six years,” Bedard said after his selection. “I think that’s been good for me, it kind of wasn’t an overnight thing. I’m not focussed on outside expectations.”

Bedard has faced pressure his entire career, and at every step at every level, he has delivered. It’s time for him to take that to the next level and dominant on the biggest stage.

The New Face of the Franchise

It’s never easy becoming the face of a franchise as it can be a daunting task with the weight of the world on a young player’s shoulders. However, high end talents like Bedard tend to see success right away.

We’ve already seen the likes of other phenoms and top talent like McDavid, Auston Matthews and even Jack Hughes thriving and succeeding on their respectful teams. Even when Toews and Kane were with the Blackhawks early on in their careers, they rose to the occasion and made an immediate impact for a franchise that was looking for success.

Now that the transition from previous era to now is already underway, Bedard already knows what he’s capable of bringing to the table. With the previous era ending, he knows that this is now his moment.

“I can’t put it into words,” Bedard said after his selection. “Winning the cups, you watch a lot of them you see the United Centre going crazy and all of Chicago getting behind them.

“I’m so happy to be part of the Blackhawks organization.”

The first game of the Bedard Era would potentially be against the Pittsburgh Penguins and Sidney Crosby. He’s keeping things modest and in check.

“A childhood idol ever since I can remember,” Bedard said of Crosby. “That would be unbelievable.”

There isn’t any doubt that Bedard is going to have an immediate impact for the Blackhawks. Having the label as a generational talent isn’t going to let that get the best of him. He’s going to have a very successful future, much like his predecessors did before him and it will be him leading the way.