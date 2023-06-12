2023 NHL Draft: Bedard’s Shot Talk of the Town at Combine

It’s safe to say that Regina Pats superstar Connor Bedard, the top tanked prospect for the 2023 NHL Draft, excels in every category that you can think of. He has the high-end IQ and situational awareness, the puck skills and the high-end skating. He has it all.

Connor Bedard, Regina Pats (Keith Hershmiller / Regina Pats)

However, the one thing that stands out and have many in awe is his elite level shooting and accuracy. Even back in his AAA days when he was becoming a household name and generational talent, his shot was always a stand out point to his game. After tearing it up at the junior level, he’s now going to look to dominate at the top league in the world. With the Chicago Blackhawks holding the first overall pick, they’re definitely going to get a generational, high-end and elite level shooter. From scouts to his peers, he continues to amaze us all.

Analyzing His Shot

Since coming into the Western Hockey League it would be an understatement to say that Bedard has been absolutely dominant. With the NHL on the horizon, he ended his WHL career with a staggering 134 goals in 134 games played. It’s absolutely impressive for him to be able to be a goal per game player at his age. In total he had 756 shots for a 17.7 shooting percentage along with 2.02 point per game average.

Bedard is one of the top shooters and goal scorers in this draft because of his offensive prowess and ability to constantly find the back of the net. No matter where he is on the ice, he’s always a scoring threat as a result of his power, accuracy and deceitful shot.

He can instantly change the angle of his shot with the strong use of the curl and drag, utilizing players as a screen in order to get his shot off. It also helps that he uses a longer stick that makes everything deceiving as you don’t know where the puck is going to go. It’s something that he prefers as he’s been using it for some time. Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews knows a thing or two about this as this is his bread and butter.

Bedard has the ability to be patient, bring the puck in and then quickly wires it past the goaltenders with his swift flick of the wrist. It all seems so natural for him to execute these difficult shots and make it look so easy. He’s very deceptive when he draws the puck in as he’s able to get it through obstacles, be it between sticks or the opponents’ legs. No matter what’s in his path or where he is on the ice, the puck is finding its way to the back of the net.

Even when on an impossible angle, Bedard still manages to convert on his shots and make it look so simple. Like this goal against the Calgary Hitmen.

Connor Bedard responds for Regina with his 44th goal of the season! pic.twitter.com/0xB3VknGmH — TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 2, 2023

The accuracy that he possesses is just mindboggling that he’s able to pick corners or even get it slightly over the pad, blocker or glove. He’s always picking his spot as his head is always up and going for one of the four corners. He has tremendous velocity for it to reach its target.

Peers Have Taken Note

Let’s face it, when you’re the opposition and need to face Bedard, it’s not going to be fun. Seeing as he’s so deceptive and many factors play into his goal scoring abilities, he is unpredictable and very difficult to contain.

Many players in this draft class are well aware of the damage Bedard can do and everyone continues to admire the power, release and deceptiveness to his shot. Players that have played with and against him gave their thoughts at the NHL Draft Combine in Buffalo.

Kelowna Rockets left wing Andrew Cristall is very familiar with Bedard’s play. They have been friends for some time and played with him when they were younger at events like the Brick Invitational in 2014-15. They were on the BC Junior Canucks with fellow draft eligible players Matthew Wood, Lukas Dragicevic and Tanner Molendyk. Even back then, his shot was the most developed as he was a menace out there on the ice.

Andrew Cristall, Kelowna Rockets (Steve Dunsmoor/Kelowna Rockets)

“I think it’s always pretty scary,” Cristall recalled of his shot. “Now, it’s a little bit of a different beast. When he was 13, we’re all just skating out there, he’s ripping bar down and we just trying to get the puck in the air. It’s pretty ridiculous.”

Adam Fantilli played alongside Bedard at the World Junior Championship, winning a gold medal. The potential second overall pick to go after Bedard has scored his fair share of highlight reel goals. He immediately took note of his smooth and accurate release when describing his shot.

“I think it’s just his release,” Fantilli said about the best shot. “He’s worked on it so well. He’s made that the strength of his game and it’s probably the best part of his game in my opinion.”

It’s never easy for goalies to get a read on Bedard’s shot as he does have the deceiving aspect and can fool them instantly with the ability to change the angle of his shot. Seattle Thunderbirds goaltender Scott Ratzlaff played against Bedard at the CHL Top Prospects Game and knows what it’s like to stare down the elite shooter.

“I think it’s just his ability to shoot from anywhere and get a good shot off,” Ratzlaff said describing Bedard’s strength. “He has the ability to create open space for himself and get a shot off 95, 100% of the time.

“Be aware and be ready for anything.”

Prince George Cougar right wing Koehn Ziemmer is a goal scorer himself as he put up 71 goals over the last two season seasons. He immediately notices the angle adjustment to Bedard’s shot every time as well as the work he puts in on and off the ice.

“The way that he can change the angle on the shot,” Ziemmer said. “He’s obviously an elite shooter but you look at him, he does everything right on the ice and off the ice he’s doing the right things as well.”

From teammates to opponents, everyone knows that Bedard is lethal when he’s in the offensive zone as he’s always getting shots off. No matter what he does, it’s as if he can’t be stopped as the puck is always going to find its way to the back of the net.

His Shot Will Follow Him to NHL

No matter the level, Bedard’s shot has followed him throughout his career, making him a constant threat on the ice. While he can score in many different ways as he does have the hands to make slick dekes, it’s his shot that always stands out.

There isn’t any doubt that Bedard is going to be a very prolific scorer at the next level. With names like Matthews, Alex Ovechkin, Connor McDavid and even Steven Stamkos still in the league, it won’t be long before we start to see Bedard’s name next to theirs as the top sharp shooters in the NHL.