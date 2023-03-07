Koehn Ziemmer – 2023 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Koehn Ziemmer

2022-23 Team: Prince George Cougars

Date of Birth: Dec. 8, 2004

Place of Birth: Mayerthorpe, AB

Height: 6-feet, Weight: 195 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: RW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2023 first-year eligible

Rankings

Koehn Ziemmer has developed into one of the best power forwards in this draft class. A prospect who understands how to use his size to his advantage, he is very good at shielding the puck from defenders and creating offensive chances, thanks to his high-end playmaking ability. When he is in the offensive zone, he isn’t afraid to drive the net with the puck or be a net-front presence creating a distraction while the goaltender is trying to track the puck. A very passionate player who loves to score goals, he is one of the smartest players on the ice and consistently makes highlight reel plays when the puck is on his stick.

Koehn Ziemmer, Prince George Cougars (James Doyle/Prince George Cougars)

In the offensive zone, Ziemmer is a force when the puck is on his stick. He has one of the best shots in the entire draft, while his ability to stickhandle and pull off moves at high speed makes it incredibly difficult for defenders to knock the puck away from him. One underrated offensive skill he has is the ability to tip pucks in front of the net. When the puck is at the point, he is ready with his stick in position, giving the defender a clear target on where they should aim. This is a skill he has mastered as he makes contact with the puck more often than not, creating a scoring chance or a goal. Whether he is just above the crease or near the faceoff dots, he knows how to create space for himself and use his offensive instincts to either get the puck on the net or create a scoring chance with a strong pass to a teammate.

On the defensive side, Ziemmer is very good at anticipating the play and creating turnovers. His size helps him break up the cycle game along the boards, while his strong positioning ensures that he is in the right spot to make a play defensively. He is also a good skater and can break up pass attempts from defenders in the offensive zone with his relentless forecheck. The next step for his development from a defensive standpoint will be demonstrating he can block shots on a consistent basis.

During the 2023 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, Ziemmer was one of the best players on the ice. While he didn’t record a point, he was tied for the lead on Team White with five shots on goal and made his presence felt throughout the match. On top of generating offence, he was able to show off his physical play and how he could match up against the best prospects from across the Canadian Hockey League (CHL).

The big question surrounding Ziemmer is, can he produce during the postseason? During the 2022 Playoffs, he was only able to produce two assists as his Prince George Cougars were swept by the Portland Winterhawks in four games. He did end the series with 16 shots on goal but wasn’t able to generate the quality chances he had throughout the season. Going into those playoffs, he also saw a dip in play, only recording one point in his final seven games of the regular season. His play and conditioning over the final few regular season games and postseason will be something to monitor and could be the deciding factor on whether or not he is a first-rounder.

Koehn Ziemmer – NHL Draft Projection

Since Ziemmer is a winger, it is difficult to project exactly where he will end up. He has the talent to be a first-rounder but his postseason play will determine where he is picked. Expect him to go anywhere from 25th to 35th in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Quotables

“Ziemmer has a pro-ready frame and a high skill floor, meaning he should at the very least be a middle-six winger who provides a good amount of value on the power play. He’s got a great wrist shot, more because of his quick release than the power of his shot.” – Logan Horn, The Hockey Writers

“Dangerous goal scorer with a deceptive release and good puck skills. Added explosiveness will make him an even greater threat as he progresses toward being a top-six forward at the NHL level.”- Nick Richard, Dobber Prospects

“Ziemmer is a goal-scoring winger who plays with a high compete level. His bread and butter is his shot. He’s got a great wrister that features a quick release with power and accuracy. He does a good job attacking the middle of the ice in order to get a better angle to the net.”- Mitch Savard, FC Hockey

Strengths

Ability to drive the net

Playmaking in the offensive zone

Wrist shot

Using his size to make plays

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Shot blocking

Consistency late in the season

Explosive first step

NHL Potential

Ziemmer has all the tools to become a middle-six winger at the NHL level. He is one of the most dynamic players across the Western Hockey League in the offensive zone and has shown continued improvement year after year. Thanks to his strong play in front of the net, he should also be a power play option in either the bumper position or as a screen looking for tips and rebounds. He is going to be an exciting player once he establishes himself in the NHL, as he is the rare combination of size and skill that all teams are looking for.

Risk-Reward

Risk – 1.5/5, Reward – 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 8/10, Defense – 7/10

Achievements & Awards

2017-18 AMBHL Most Valuable Player

2017-18 AMBHL Rookie of the Year

2017-18 AMBHL Top Forward

2020-21 WHL BC Division Rookie of the Year

Koehn Ziemmer’s Stats

