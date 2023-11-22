Maple Leafs Could Use Both Tanev & Zadorov From the Flames

When Elliotte Friedman from the 32 Thoughts podcast reported on Nov. 6, 2023, that the Toronto Maple Leafs are interested in both Nikita Zadorov and Chris Tanev from the Calgary Flames, fans got excited. The Maple Leafs need to rebuild their backend now, and players of this magnitude will do that, which is what fans recognized from the start of the season. Friedman had this to say about the team’s interest in Zadorov and Tanev:

“Look, I think they are looking for defencemen. I think they’re looking for defencemen again after they traded for guys last year…I think they’ve been looking for defencemen all summer…they just haven’t found the mix. You know, the one I can see is (Nikita) Zadorov. I’ll bet you this, if they can find a way to get Zadorov and (Chris) Tanev, I bet you they would do it. I bet they do both of them if Calgary is willing. I’m not saying it’s gonna happen, but if you showed me a path where that could occur, I could see it.” Elliotte Friedman – 32 Thoughts Podcast, Sportsnet & Hockey Night in Canada

This had Leafs Nation salivating over the thought of general manager (GM) Brad Treliving pulling off a trade this big so early in the season. Unfortunately, the team left for Sweden as part of the NHL Global Series, and things have remained silent, but when they return, trade talks could pick up. Treliving is very familiar with both Zadorov and Tanev, which makes the trade seem all the more possible. The only question would be what the Flames are looking for in return. However, for now, here’s a look at what each player would bring to the Maple Leafs’ blue line.

Chris Tanev

Tanev is a 14-year veteran who has played for both the Flames and the Vancouver Canucks. The Maple Leafs need to find a way to bring him to Toronto. He can provide the team with what they are missing on defence; he blocks shots, kills penalties, and eats a ton of minutes per game, which the Maple Leafs could use, especially beside Morgan Rielly. The Toronto native is on an expiring contract, and with the current state of the Flames, as they are likely headed for a rebuild, trading Tanev could be ideal.

Chris Tanev, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Tanev does have some control in this situation; he has a modified no-trade clause, which means he has a 10-team no-trade list. There’s a chance that the Maple Leafs are on it, but if they aren’t, he might welcome this trade. Why I think this is true is because Toronto is home to him, and with his familiarity with Treliving, this seems to be a match made in heaven.

Related: 3 Potential Trade Destinations for Flames’ Chris Tanev

Latest News & Highlights

Tanev carries an average annual value (AAV) of $4.5 million this season. Unfortunately, that means the Maple Leafs will need to figure out a way to make the money work, but it would be worth it.

He could be a near-perfect partner for Rielly on the top pairing; he has averaged 20 minutes per game in his career, and he is a right-shot defenceman who would be the stay-at-home defender, whereas Rielly has a more offensive style of play. In his career, he has blocked 1,490 shots, and in the last two seasons, he has recorded 158 and 130 blocked shots, respectively. His point production is low – he only has 174 points in 735 NHL games – but that is expected given his style of play. Overall, he is an ideal candidate for the Maple Leafs to target.

Nikita Zadorov

Zadorov is an 11-year veteran who has played for the Buffalo Sabres, Colorado Avalanche, Chicago Blackhawks, and Flames. It seems that the Maple Leafs have been linked to Zadorov for the last few seasons, but nothing ever materialized. However, this season could finally be the year that he joins the club.

After Tanev, Zadorov is the player on the trade market who makes the most sense for the Maple Leafs. He is also on an expiring contract, and per his agent, Dan Millstein, he has requested a trade as of Nov. 10, 2023, after the Maple Leafs beat the Flames 5-4 in a shootout.

Nikita Zadorov, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Unlike Tanev, Zadorov doesn’t have any control over his trade request; he doesn’t have any clauses, which means the Flames are free to trade him to whoever offers them the best deal. The hope is that the Maple Leafs offer the best deal and can bring him to Toronto. Fans have been clamouring for him because he brings an element that they haven’t had in years. He is one of the best open ice checkers in the NHL, but he can also eat big minutes and score anywhere from 10 to 15 goals. His contract carries an AAV of $3.75 million for this season, which would be easier for the Maple Leafs to take on.

Related: Calgary Flames: 3 Potential Landing Spots For Nikita Zadorov

Zadorov averages 60–70 blocks per season and has averaged 18:10 of ice time in his career. However, it is his hits that are the most impressive; he has 1,622 hits over 11 seasons for an average of 147 hits per season, but over the last two seasons, he has 181 and 174 hits, respectively. He would instantly be a fan favourite because of his physical play; he throws gigantic hits similar to the one he threw on Tyler Bertuzzi earlier this season. His agent then used that hit when he took to social media to request a trade for his client.

Lastly, he brings an element of intimidation to the lineup, which is another thing that the Maple Leafs have struggled with in the past. However, Treliving addressed that this offseason when he signed Ryan Reaves, Max Domi, and Bertuzzi to add some snot to the lineup. If he can acquire Zadorov as well and add his style of play to the backend, it would make the team a lot harder to play against.

Zadorov and Tanev Potential Trade Package

Unfortunately, the asking price is high, and to broker this trade, it could require a third team to make the money work. With so many moving parts, here’s a look at what the Maple Leafs can give up in an attempt to work out a deal with the Flames.

Maple Leafs Receive: Nikita Zadorov & Chris Tanev (both 50% retained)

Flames Receive: Nick Abruzzese, Pontus Holmberg, Conor Timmins, 2024 1st-Round Pick, 2024 5th-Round Pick (NYI) & 2026 3rd-Round Pick

There would be a lot more moving parts, such as what would happen with John Klingberg. He has been battling an undisclosed injury that could see him land on the long-term injury reverse (LTIR) if he continues to miss time. This would help the Maple Leafs make the money work, as his $4.15 million would become available.

Conor Timmins, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

However, the Maple Leafs would still need to figure out a portion of the money, which would most likely require a third-party broker. If not, this trade could interest the Flames, if they are heading for a rebuild.

If Treliving could work his magic to pull off a trade to bring them both to Toronto, many would grow to love him as the GM. The Maple Leafs are in dire need of defensive help, and these two players could provide that for the team.