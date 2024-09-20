Canucks’ Lekkerimäki Poised for Breakout with Pettersson & DeBrusk

Jonathan Lekkerimäki, the Vancouver Canucks‘ 2022 first-round draft pick, is becoming one of the organization’s most talked-about prospects. The 19-year-old Swedish winger has impressed with his dynamic offensive skills, particularly his lethal shot and goal-scoring ability. While there’s excitement surrounding his potential, the Canucks are approaching his development with patience, recognizing he might need more time before becoming a full-time NHL player.

Lekkerimäki’s recent performance at the Young Stars Tournament has fueled speculation about his chances of making the Canucks’ roster out of training camp. With his skill, speed, and hockey sense, he’s catching the attention of the coaching staff and team management. However, the Canucks’ top-six depth means Lekkerimäki will need to prove he’s ready for the NHL. Whether he cracks the lineup this season or continues to hone his game in the minors, his future with the Canucks looks incredibly promising.

Lekkerimäki Is Looking Good So Far In Camp

As the Canucks gear up for the new season, one exciting storyline from camp is the potential chemistry developing between Elias Pettersson, Jake DeBrusk, and youngster Lekkerimäki. Pettersson and DeBrusk shared their thoughts on how the line is shaping up and their early impressions of the young Swede.

Elias Pettersson Sees Lekkerimäki as a Two-Way Talent with Grit

Pettersson, already a well-established player and Canucks’ team leader, spoke highly of Lekkerimäki, focusing on his balanced game and work ethic:

“I know the player from before. He’s a good two-way player who works hard. He’s skillful and combines that with physical play. He doesn’t shy away from the dirty areas, which is impressive for a young guy. I think he’s got a nice combination of physical play and smartness on the ice.”

Pettersson’s praise for Lekkerimäki highlights his potential to be an impactful player who can contribute offensively and defensively while being a physical presence.

Jake DeBrusk Is Excited About Lekkerimäki’s Shot

Newcomer DeBrusk also shared his excitement about forming a line with Pettersson and Lekkerimäki, mainly focusing on the young forward’s shot:

“I’ve been skating with the guys for probably a week now, and I’ve been watching him play and trying to read off of him as much as possible. I’m excited to be part of a line with him. I mean, he’s got a wicked shot. It’s pretty damn good. I just want to do whatever I can to help this line work.”

Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Vancouver Canucks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

DeBrusk sees Lekkerimäki’s offensive potential, especially his goal-scoring ability, which could make the line a dynamic force for the Canucks this season.

Lekkerimäki’s Grit and Skill Earning Respect

Both Pettersson and DeBrusk are impressed with Lekkerimäki’s blend of skill and grit, praising his ability to go into the tough areas on the ice while maintaining the offensive flair that makes him a promising young player. As they continue to build chemistry, the Canucks may have found a line that could be highly productive this season.

The combination of Lekkerimäki’s physicality, shot, and intelligence, along with Pettersson and DeBrusk’s veteran experience — both have played 400-plus NHL games — could be a recipe for success as the Canucks move toward the regular season. While Lekkerimäki may not make the NHL roster this season and could head to the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Abbotsford Canucks, he’s already making his presence known with the big club.

He’s already earned plenty of fans among the players and is quickly gaining a strong following within Canucks Nation. All signs point to him becoming a solid NHL player, and though it might not happen this season, his time is certainly coming — and perhaps very soon. For Canucks fans, he’s a prospect well worth watching in the near future.