Devils’ PTOs Look Promising at Training Camp

With the 2024-25 season almost officially underway, the New Jersey Devils are entering a new era of black and red. Under new head coach Sheldon Keefe, the team will seek to reach new heights and make it to the top of the Metropolitan Division. There is an endless amount of high hopes and excitement for what the team will look like this season, especially after an extremely productive offseason. Now that they have acquired a high-quality starting goalie and seasoned defensemen, it appears= the team is headed in a positive direction. Preseason begins this Sunday, Sept. 22, where the Devils will take on the New York Islanders at the Prudential Center.

Nonetheless, a full-circle comeback starts with training camp, with veterans beginning preparations this week for the upcoming season. A total of 68 players will hit the ice on behalf of the Devils and the roster is filled with new and old faces alike. Among those familiar faces is Tomas Tatar, who was welcomed back to New Jersey with open arms. Fans are excited to see what the team will look like with their roster nearly at peak health, which will hopefully flourish under Keefe’s new leadership. One noticeable absence from training camp is Luke Hughes, who will miss six to eight weeks recovering from a shoulder injury. Meaning, there will be some roster gaps for Keefe to fill as training camp continues.

Earlier this week, general manager (GM) Tom Fitzgerald announced defenseman Andy Welinski and forward Kevin Labanc will join the team on Professional Tryout Contracts (PTOs). These unsigned veterans will have the opportunity to prove themselves and earn a spot on the Devils’ roster in time for the season opener in Prague, Czechia. Welinski has played 46 NHL games across three seasons, while Labanc has skated in 478 throughout eight seasons. Together, they will join the likes of Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt, and Jonas Siegenthaler, along with most of the rookie camp participants.

Can Welinski Stay in the NHL?

At 31 years old, Welinski has only played at the NHL level for the Anaheim Ducks. In 2011, he was drafted 83rd overall, but did not sign an entry-level contract with the Ducks until 2016. From 2012 to 2016 he played for the University of Minnesota Duluth, recording 77 points during four seasons. After his college hockey career, he joined the Ducks’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the San Diego Gulls. The following season, he made his NHL debut against the Carolina Hurricanes, and spent the next two campaigns being called up to Anaheim as necessary.

In 2019, Welinski signed with the Philadelphia Flyers, but only played with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the AHL. After a brief reunion with the Ducks, he spent time with the Calgary Flames, New York Rangers, Chicago Blackhawks, St. Louis Blues, and Iowa Wild. Throughout his AHL career, he has provided a steady presence on the blue line, scoring 42 goals and adding 110 assists in 319 games. His defensive abilities could benefit the Devils’ organization. However, the question remains: Can Welinski earn a roster spot at the conclusion of training camp, or will he spend the season elsewhere?

Labanc & Meier: An Unlikely Duo

Labanc is a tried-and-true NHL veteran, who has been a part of the San Jose Sharks organization since the team drafted him 171st overall in 2014. In his early career, he played with the U.S. National Team Development Program and later joined the Ontario Hockey League. He was drafted by the Barrie Colts in 2011, recording 269 points in just three seasons. Following back-to-back 100-plus point seasons, Labanc received the Jim Mahon and Leo Lalonde Memorial Trophies. Similar to Welinski, Labanc signed his entry-level contract in 2016, but spent time with the Sharks’ AHL team during the 2016-17 season. Across eight seasons, he contributed 82 goals and 143 assists for the Sharks.

Kevin Labanc, Former San Jose Shark (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

One Devil in particular is happy about Labanc’s participation in training camp. Timo Meier formed a friendship with Labanc during his rookie season and the two of them spent time together in the AHL with the San Jose Barracuda. In a way, Labanc is heading back to his roots by joining the Devils, since he played pee-wee hockey with the Devils’ minor league and also played junior hockey for the New Jersey Rockets. Labanc will compete for a spot in the Devils’ lineup and seeks to join the second NHL team of his career. Signing Labanc should be taken into consideration, since having a veteran right-wing presence could come in handy as the season progresses.

One More Deal With the Devils

In the midst of training camp, there was still one major issue that had not been resolved: Dawson Mercer. Despite ongoing contract negotiations over the summer, the 22-year-old remained an restricted free agent and missed the first day of training camp. On Sept. 20, Mercer finally signed a three-year, $12 million contract, with a $4 million cap hit. This was a critical move for the organization prior to the beginning of the season. Mercer remains an important piece of the team’s young core and has played in all 82 games for three-consecutive seasons. Likewise, the Tatar-Hischier-Mercer line was one of the best in the league two seasons ago. In fact, this particular combo ranked second in the NHL for expected goals percentage (xG%). If reunited, this line could change the trajectory of the Devils’ season, providing point production and efficiency that the team lacked last season. All in all, the Devils are on track to bounce back this season, and a successful training camp is a crucial first step for the ultimate comeback.