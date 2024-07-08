Devils Reuniting With Tomáš Tatar Is an Underrated Move

A day after free agency started, the New Jersey Devils made an unexpected signing: they agreed to terms on a one-year, $1.8 million deal with free agent Tomáš Tatar. Tatar, who in 2023-24 chose not to re-sign with the Devils, split time between the Colorado Avalanche and the Seattle Kraken. The 33-year-old had his worst season since turning 30 and has chosen to return to New Jersey.

One of the key tenets of this offseason and free agency for Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald was to bolster the depth of this roster. After the notable losses in the prior season’s free agency and the injuries that occurred during the 2023-24 season, it was apparent that the Devils needed to strengthen their depth to return to the playoffs. Fitzgerald went straight to work and acquired some important names across the roster to solidify the forward and defensive groups.

A Good Deal for Both Sides

Although not the flashiest of names, the Devils acquired Brett Pesce and Brenden Dillon on defense while adding Stefan Noesen and Tatar at forward. All four players fill necessary roles and round out an already talented roster with high hopes of returning to the playoffs. For Tatar, returning to New Jersey at this time just makes sense. He had his most successful season since turning 30 while playing for the Devils, totaling 48 points and helping the team reach the playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

Tomas Tatar celebrating a goal for the New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Tatar returning to the club is just a good deal for both sides. Both sides had mutual interest, and seeing the glee from both sides shines a positive light on how players recognize New Jersey as a preferred landing spot. Tatar made it clear that when New Jersey gave him an offer in free agency, he was very comfortable making the decision to return.

It’s a low-risk deal for the Devils as they have a returning player who can slot right back into their roster anywhere they want him for only one season. And for Tatar, the chance to get himself and the Devils back into the playoffs with another potential shot at a deep playoff run at age 33 might just be what he needs. After having one of the worst statistical seasons of his career, this move could allow him to return to form.

Rekindling the Magic

Devils fans would have wanted to see some of the more high-profile names in free agency, like Steven Stamkos or Jonathan Marchessault, sign with the team after all the rumors of Fitzgerald being very interested in both players. However, his patience and foresight to be a little more conservative with his spending may benefit the club in the long term. Adding star power to an already stacked forward group usually makes sense.

Free agency is always riddled with overspending on players who may be past their prime. And for the Devils, there wasn’t exactly a want or need to tie up older players to long-term contracts. Getting potential short-term success at the cost of long-term contracts and cap space issues is not something the team or Fitzgerald had in mind. So, the front office did the right thing and added less expensive forward signings to balance out their current group and bring in complementary players to flesh out the roster.

Although not the flashiest offensive signing, Tatar brings some familiarity to the roster. During the 2022-23 season, Tatar, Nico Hischier, and Dawson Mercer were one of the best lines in hockey. The trio totaled 269:27 of time on ice and shined with their mix of offensive creativity and defensive responsibility. According to MoneyPuck, of all lines that played a minimum ice time of 200 minutes, the Tatar-Hischier-Mercer line ranked second best in the entire league in expected goals percentage (xG%) at 64.5%, fifth in expected goals for per 60 minutes at 4.02 (xGF/60), and sixth in unblocked shot attempts for percentage at 58.7% (Fenwick).

2022-23 NHL Line Stats

This line was clearly productive as they combined for 50 points at 5v5 throughout their time together. For the Devils, that was the second-most-used line combination that entire season. According to Dobber’s Frozen Tools, of any Devils line combination that totaled more than 150 minutes of time on ice at even strength, they had the third-highest Corsi for percentage (CF%) at 56.3%, the second-best shots for percentage (SF%) at 59.7%, and a team-leading 23 goals for (GF) at even strength. Getting that kind of production from someone other than Jack Hughes or Jesper Bratt is crucial for the Devils this upcoming season.

Lineup Versatility

It is necessary to have a strong and capable second line that can produce on its own without heavy star power, especially come playoff time when you rely on your depth to score key goals. Allowing Tatar to have the opportunity to bring back his scoring touch and boost his linemates will be pivotal to the team’s success.

With Tatar back in the fold, the Devils have a chance to rekindle one of the best lines in hockey. Head coach Sheldon Keefe will have a lot of homework to do with his new roster and acquisitions. The offensive talent potential on a line of Jesper Bratt and Timo Meier, centered by Jack Hughes, could allow for this line combination to come back and shine. Having two lines with such skill and scoring could cause nightmares for other teams.

And even if Tatar doesn’t get placed with his former linemates, his versatility and two-way abilities allow him to be slotted anywhere in the lineup. He provides great playmaking while also being a defensively responsible forward. Regardless of where he’s placed, his return to New Jersey is one of the quieter and more underrated moves that could move the needle for the Devils to be a strong contender this season.