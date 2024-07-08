NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Bruins, Blue Jackets, Penguins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, could the Toronto Maple Leafs move on from David Kampf? One Toronto-based columnist thinks so. Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins and Jeremy Swayman chose not to file for arbitration. Why? The Columbus Blue Jackets were linked to Joel Quenneville but they aren’t interested in him as head coach. Finally, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Sidney Crosby are nearing a lucrative contract extension.

Will the Maple Leafs Move on From David Kampf?

In a recent article for the Toronto Star, Nick Kypreos suggested that veteran forward David Kämpf might be traded from Toronto. Kampf, who is entering the second year of a four-year, $9.6 million contract, might be someone the team can no longer afford with money now tied up in a new defense and seemingly sticking with their “Core Four.” While still a useful player, Kämpf’s $2.4 million salary is significant for a bottom-six player.

Kypreos remarked:

“The bottom-six forwards need attention too. Is David Kämpf still in the plans to lead the Leafs’ checking line? They might cut bait there as well.” source – ‘This Maple Leafs off-season is off to a nice start. There’s a long way to go to conquer the Atlantic’ – Nick Kypreos – Toronto Star – 07/04/2024

David Kampf, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

His spot will either go to a prospect in the organization ready to make the jump to the NHL, or the team will try to find a less-expensive player who can do some of what Kampf did well; be crucial to the Maple Leafs’ penalty kill and contribute defensively.

Neither Bruins nor Swayman Filed for Arbitration

Last offseason, Jeremy Swayman and the Bruins went to arbitration, resulting in a one-year, $3.475 million deal for the 25-year-old goalie. Swayman expressed his dislike for the arbitration process and didn’t want to repeat it. The Bruins didn’t want to go through that process again either. As a result, neither side filed for arbitration. With the deadline to file now passed, what’s next?

Related: Bruins’ Ullmark Trade May Have Unintended Consequences for 2024-25

The Bruins and Swayman can now negotiate a contract extension. The only issue now is that Swayman can sign an offer sheet with another team, should he so choose. As a restricted free agent who won the starting job in Boston, Swayman is set for a significant raise after a strong 2023-24 season. And, with the Linus Ullmark trade to Ottawa, Swayman has gained considerable leverage, even as an RFA. While rare, is there a team out there that would consider scooping Swayman via an offer sheet? The Bruins have $8.6 million to fit Swayman’s contract in. Any offer beyond that gets complicated for Boston.

Blue Jackets Not Interested in Joel Quenneville

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic tweeted that the Columbus Blue Jackets are not considering Joel Quenneville to be their next head coach. He is not a candidate despite being cleared by the NHL to seek employment with an NHL franchise.

Told nothing has changed regarding Joel Quenneville and the #CBJ head coach vacancy. Quenneville is not a candidate in Columbus. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) July 7, 2024

Quenneville, with three Stanley Cups and 969 wins, ranks second in all-time NHL coaching victories. He led the Panthers to the 2020-21 playoffs and had a perfect record the next season before being removed from the league due to the Blackhawks’ alleged sexual assault cover-up.

Crosby About to Re-Sign with the Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins and captain Sidney Crosby are nearing a contract extension, according to The Athletic’s Rob Rossi. The specifics of the deal are still unknown. That said, Rossi writes:

During those discussions, the sources said, Crosby reaffirmed to Dubas what he has repeatedly stated publicly — that he wants to finish his career with the Penguins, who selected him No. 1 in 2005. The potential deal is being viewed by both sides as “a commitment to Pittsburgh,” a team and league source said….As previously reported, a deal within a range of three years and potentially an average annual value of $10 million was possible. source: ‘Sidney Crosby nearing new contract with Pittsburgh Penguins: Sources’ – Rob Rossi – The Athletic – 07/08/2024

Crosby’s current contract, which pays him $8.7 million annually, has one season left. He will turn 37 in August but led the team with 94 points in 82 games during the 2023-24 season, moving up to 10th place on the NHL’s all-time scoring list.

