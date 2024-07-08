Flyers 2024 Draft Pick Noah Powell Heading to Ohio State

The 2024 NHL Entry Draft saw the Philadelphia Flyers select five forwards and two defensemen during the two-day event from the Sphere in Las Vegas. The players that Philadelphia added to their pool of prospects come from varied levels of playing experience and abilities. Although the 2024 Draft class was undoubtedly highlighted by first-round pick centerman Jett Luchanko, the Flyers selected other talented players with later picks.

One of these players who will join the Flyers group of prospects in the NCAA Division I ranks this fall is right-winger Noah Powell. Drafted 148th overall in the fifth round, the 6-foot-2, 201-pounder will join the Ohio State University Buckeyes for the 2024-25 campaign. Powell just finished his second season in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Dubuque Fighting Saints. A highly skilled forward, the 19-year-old is known in scouting reports as a cerebral tactician and sniper. He ended the 2023-24 campaign as the USHL’s leading scorer.

Dubuque Fighting Saints

Powell joined the Fighting Saints leading up to the 2022-23 campaign. In his inaugural season in the USHL, the Northbrook, Illinois native had 19 points (eight goals and 11 assists) in 53 games. This slow start to his junior career was soon forgotten during the 2023-24 season when he absolutely crushed his statistical numbers from the previous season racking up 74 points and a plus-18 rating in 61 appearances. Powell’s 43 goals not only made the right-shot forward the scoring king of the league, but it also earned him USHL Second All-Star Team honors.

Noah Powell, Dubuque Fighting Saints (Photo Credit: Dubuque Fighting Saints)

Considered a power forward with an extremely high hockey IQ, Powell had 24 multi-point games during the regular season. This statistic was especially significant in that four of these multi-point appearances consisted of hat tricks, including in the final game of the regular season on April 12 against the Waterloo Black Hawks. In 11 playoff games last season, he had five points.

Ohio State University

Powell is set to join the Ohio State NCAA Division I hockey program for the 2024-25 campaign. The Chicagolander will join a team with other NHL prospects including defensemen Brent Johnson (Washington Capitals) and Theo Wallberg (Ottawa Senators). The Buckeyes finished the 2023-24 season with a disappointing record of 14-20-4. Ohio State head coach Steve Rohlik will rely heavily upon these draftees to turn around his program during the 2024-25 campaign. If Powell can bring the type of offensive surge he had in his second USHL season to Columbus, he will undoubtedly find himself assuming a leadership role with his Buckeyes squad quickly. Ohio State will again face tough competition in Big Ten conference play from the likes of Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, and Wisconsin, all of which finished in the top 11 of NCAA Division I college hockey rankings during the 2023-24 season.

Flyers Prospects in the College Ranks

Powell joins a strong group of Philadelphia prospects currently playing NCAA Division I hockey. When he puts on the scarlet and gray jersey of Ohio State this fall, he will join fellow Flyers prospects forwards Owen McLaughlin (North Dakota), Alex Bump (Western Michigan), Devin Kaplan (Boston University), Cole Knuble (Notre Dame), Ryan MacPherson (New Hampshire), and blueliner Ty Murchison (Arizona State) in the collegiate ranks. Much like many of his peers, Powell will seek to improve his already potent offensive skills against a new group of prospects in the Big Ten and greater NCAA.

A Resilient Player

Powell is a young man who has already overcome much adversity in his life. Along with overcoming a relatively difficult transition season to the juniors, he also overcame numerous challenges associated with hearing impairment to develop into an outstanding prospect. The Flyers are extremely fortunate to have a competitor with this type of drive, determination, and hockey abilities join their pool of prospects. There should be no doubt from front office staff that the ever-resilient Powell will continue to hone his skills in the college ranks to compete for a spot on the big league roster in the coming years. His continued development and play with Ohio State should be something all Flyers fans keep a close eye on.