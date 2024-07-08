2 Penguins Prospects to Watch: Tristan Broz & Vasily Ponomarev

The offseason is in full swing and the Pittsburgh Penguins have their work cut out for them. Pittsburgh has missed the postseason for two years in a row, and general manager Kyle Dubas will be working hard this summer to try and avoid missing it for a third year. The Penguins need help in a few different areas and will no doubt be keeping a close eye on some top prospects throughout the summer.

Vasily Ponomarev

Vasily Ponomarev came to Pittsburgh in March as part of the Jake Guentzel trade with the Carolina Hurricanes. On March 13, he made his debut with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins as a second-line center. In four games with the baby Penguins he scored one goal. On March 22, he suffered a high ankle sprain which brought his season to an early close. He instantly became one of Pittsburgh’s top prospects, and if he had not gotten hurt there is a good chance Dubas would have recalled him last season.

Vasily Ponomarev, Chicago Wolves (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Not only are the Penguins trying to get younger this summer but they are also in desperate need of a third-line center who can drive more offense. Ponomarev is a good playmaker who is not afraid to go to the net. At 22 years old, he checks all of Pittsburgh’s boxes. At this point, it makes sense to assume that he will be a candidate to open the 2024-25 season with the Penguins. If he can stay healthy, he could definitely earn a roster spot and potentially be a huge asset for the team.

Tristan Broz

Another interesting prospect to keep an eye on this summer is Tristan Broz. He was drafted by the Penguins in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft. The team signed him to a three-year, entry-level contract in April, and he was sent down to Wilkes-Barre for the remainder of the year. He was just coming off the best season of his college career with the University of Denver where he helped his team win a national championship. In 43 games with Denver, he scored 16 goals and had 24 assists for 40 points. If his development stays on track, he is projected to be a solid center. At 6-foot-0, 190 pounds, the 21-year-old is exactly the type of player that Pittsburgh is looking to add to their lineup.

The Penguins desperately need a strong middle-six forward and that is exactly what Broz could become. Not only does he have a strong offensive game, but his defensive game is also decent. He is a good playmaker who is also capable of playing at left wing. He excels at getting away from defenders and getting open in the offensive zone. His faceoff abilities need work as well as his awareness on defense. Pittsburgh does not want to rush his development, and he will more than likely need another season or two in the American Hockey League (AHL). However, they did invite him to attend their prospect development camp, and he could be called up sooner rather than later.

Penguins Have to Go All In

The Penguins know they are fighting against the clock. This could very well be their last all-in season of the core era. Dubas has been very clear since he took over last summer that one of his main goals was to make the team younger and faster. He knows that Sidney Crosby’s days are numbered, and he is trying to ensure that his team will still be relevant after the core retires. With several young prospects coming up the ranks, there is still reason to hope in Pittsburgh.