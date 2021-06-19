Tristan Broz – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Tristan Broz

2020-21 Team: Fargo Force (USHL)

Date of Birth: Oct. 12, 2002

Place of Birth: Bloomington, MN

Ht: 6-foot-0 Wt: 179 pounds

Shoots: Left-handed

Position: Forward

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2021 first-year eligibility

Rankings

Tristan Broz is a forward who’s spent the last two seasons with the Fargo Force in the USHL. He finished this season with 51 points in 54 games, which led the team in scoring by 12 points over Jeremy Davidson. Broz also added 11 points in nine USHL playoff games, second in the league behind fellow 2021 draft-eligible prospect Matthew Coronato.

Broz is one of the more intriguing players in the 2021 Draft who could end up being a relatively high pick. He’s by no means the flashiest prospect, but don’t let that fool you; the offensive instincts are there. The most notable trait of his is his passing. He’s not a highlight-reel passer, but he’s a deceptively good playmaker and finds a way to create scoring chances. Here’s one example where he sets up Jack Peart (2021-eligible) for a goal:

Tristan Broz (#9) @FargoForce finds Jack Peart (#4) who snipes one upstairs to tie the game!🚨#2021NHLDraft #USHL pic.twitter.com/fjy7F1p6n8 — Dylan Krill (@dylan_krill) May 1, 2021

Though Broz’s strength is his playmaking, he’s not a bad shooter either. The Athletic’s Corey Pronman describes Broz’s shot as above average and says, “If given time, he also has a great shot and can pick corners from mid-range.” (from ‘Top 151 Prospects for 2021 NHL Draft: Owen Power leads Corey Pronman’s final rankings’, The Athletic — 6/14/2021)

I mentioned Broz’s deceptive playmaking, but there’s some deception to his goal-scoring too. He’ll sneakily find his way into high-danger areas and convert when it looks like he isn’t involved in the play. He did that in a game vs. the Des Moines Buccaneers in a game on April 10, which you can watch below. Here’s another example against Sioux City Musketeers in a playoff game:

Tristan Broz: 3G-5A-8P in 5 total playoff games, LOVE to see it🤩 pic.twitter.com/9b45H1wdKe — Fargo Force (@FargoForce) May 9, 2021

Another aspect of Broz’s game that should serve him well is his versatility. He can play left wing or center, and Fargo used him in all situations, including the penalty kill. His skill set might translate better on the wing in the NHL, but still having the ability to play either position helps his chances of playing pro hockey one day.

Tristan Broz — NHL Draft Projection

Broz’s rankings are a bit all over the place, but he was one of the top players in the USHL this past season. He seems like a good bet to get drafted some time in the second round. If not, then certainly early in the third round.

Quotables

“Overall, Tristan Broz looks to be the style of player who can play an effective, two-way game, and be a key contributor to a team’s secondary scoring options. Broz’ versatility makes him an interesting choice for teams looking to add depth and scoring in their middle six forward corps. As mentioned above, Broz is capable of playing any forward position, but his skillset and talents may be best suited as a winger at the next level.” – Paul Zuk, Smaht Scouting

“Good build-up through crossovers, shows some good speed leading the exits and through transition, nice change of direction to get through the NZ. However, does lose a few races as the game goes on. Tries to dangle through three defenders and loses it. Definitely looks to cheat towards the OZ at times, sometimes paying off, sometimes getting caught.” – Josh Bell, FC Hockey

“A solid all-around player, Broz impacts the game through his individual finishing ability and intelligent passing. He is a clever forward that processes the game quickly. He rarely wows viewers with a ton of flash but he executes plays and consistently contributing to his team’s offense. A notable distributor, Broz also demonstrates a knack for finding the back of the net. He can score off a variety of shots, including one-timer opportunities and wrist shots from a distance. Alhough he is most effective with mid-range chances, Broz also scores from in tight by redirecting point shots or stuffing in rebounds.” – Steven Kournianos, The Draft Analyst

Strengths

Playmaking

Shot

Versatility

Deception

Hockey IQ

Under Construction — Improvements to Make

For someone who’s a bit on the smaller side, Broz will need to add some speed to his game. His skating is fine, but it needs to be better for someone who’s 6 feet tall. Fortunately, he should get time to work on it, as he’s committed to play for the University of Minnesota in 2021-22.

NHL Potential

Broz’s NHL potential depends a bit on where a team views his position. He could be a third-line center or a middle-six winger who gets time on either special teams unit.

Risk-Reward Potential

Risk – 3/5, Reward – 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 6.5/10, Defense – 6.5/10

Awards

Broz was named to the USHL’s all-rookie second team for the 2019-20 season.

Tristan Broz Statistics

Video