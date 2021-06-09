2021 NHL Draft Rankings: Baracchini’s Final 160 Rankings

Well, it’s here. Five rounds, 160 prospects, and one difficult year to enter the scouting game where players really never got a fair look to prove their worth for the scouts.

It was a challenging season, but with the recent U18 World Championships and PBHH Prospect Showcase, scouts alike were given the opportunity to see the players who didn’t play as often as a result of the ongoing pandemic. With limited game action, a lot of players made their mark and gave it their all despite not playing a full season.

As a result, there are a number of names that I didn’t have a chance to view before, are now in my final top-160 for the 2021 NHL Draft. There are a number of players that rose as if the missed time didn’t have any affect on their play. Even players where I saw limited or no viewings at all, I was able to get a better gauge at their overall play. There’s a new number one on my list.

Owen Power Michigan Wolverines (Photo credit to Michigan Photography)

I was hesitant to have Owen Power at number one, but it’s hard to ignore his play at the World Hockey Championship. He has garnered more important minutes as the tournament progressed, while showing his two-way abilities that makes him so coveted. He’s smart with his decisions and reads each play very well. He’s able to shut down the opposition with his size and he can chip in offensively every now and then, similar to Aaron Ekblad. While he was taken first in 2013, it’s possible that Power can be another big-bodied, two-way defenseman to go first overall.

Matthew Beniers drops as he’s my second overall pick. While he did get injured at the World Hockey Championships, I doubt it would diminish his stock based on the success he had this season. He’s just so calm with the puck and he’s always on high alert locating and tracking the puck. As Matthew Zator explains in his draft profile, he could follow in the footsteps of Jonathan Toews and we know how well he is at the NHL level.He’s a complete package forward that can make the smart play on both sides of the puck. This is exactly what you want as a player who can be an impact centreman.

I debated about having Brandt Clarke at number one, as I did at the start given his skillset to be a dynamic puck-moving defenseman. But he did move up in the ranking from sixth as he can be a great selection at third overall. His play was average overseas, but his impact at the U18’s really put him back into my top spot. His mobility and ability to jump into the rush that he was known for with the Barrie Colts was on display as he was a major impact player for Canada, winning a gold medal.

Mason McTavish of the Peterborough Petes (Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

Mason McTavish is a name that made a significant jump as a result of his performance at that tournament. He was a complete package player for Canada posting 11 points in seven games. He displayed his speed, shot and physicality. He really solidified his spot as he jumped into my top 10, despite having him as a late first-round pick (25th) in my March rankings. I guess some of his inconsistencies that I saw last season carried over to my early evaluation this season, but he really surprised me as he would’ve dominated if there was a 2020-21 OHL season.

Known for his strong and effective two-way play, Fyodor Svechkov really made a statement with his offensive game at the World U18 tournament. As a result, he’s another big riser as I previously had him 44th. He posted 10 points in seven games and played a lot of important minutes on a powerhouse Russian roster. His work ethic is what stands out as he’s constantly closing in on the puck carrier in order to gain possession.

Without further ado, here are my final top-160 prospects.

First Round

1.Owen Power, D, University of Michigan (NCAA)

2. Matthew Beniers, C, University of Michigan (NCAA)

3. Brandt Clarke, D, HC Nove Zamky (Slovakia)

4. William Eklund, C, Djurgårdens IF (SHL)

5. Fabian Lysell, RW, Luleå (SHL)

6. Luke Hughes, D, USNTDP (USHL)

7. Mason McTavish, C, EHC Olten (Swiss)

8. Dylan Guenther, RW, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

9. Jesper Wallstedt, G, Luleå (SHL)

10. Kent Johnson, C, University of Michigan (NCAA)

11. Simon Edvinsson, D, Frölunda J20 (Nationell)

12. Cole Sillinger, C, Sioux Falls Stampede (USHL)

13. Chaz Lucius, C, USNTDP (USHL)

14. Fyodor Svechkov, LW, Ladia Togliatti (MHL)

15. Xavier Bourgault, C, Shawinigan Cataractes (QMJHL)

16. Francesco Pinelli, C, Jesenice (Slovenia)

17. Matthew Coronato, LW, Chicago Steel (USHL)

18. Isak Rosén, LW/RW, Leksands IF (SHL)

19. Brennan Othmann, LW, EHC Olten (Swiss)

20. Logan Stankoven, C/RW, Kamloops Blazers (WHL)

21. Nikita Chibrikov, RW, SKA St. Petersburg (KHL)

22. Zachary Bolduc, C, Rimouski Oceanic (QMJHL)

23. Sasha Pastujov, LW, USNTDP (USHL)

24. Stanislav Svozil, D, Kometa (Czech)

25. Carson Lambos, D, Winnipeg Ice (WHL)

26. Simon Robertsson, RW, Skellefteå AIK (SHL)

27. Corson Ceulemans, D, Brooks Bandits(AJHL)

28. Aatu Räty, C, Kärpät (Liiga)

29. Matthew Samoskevich, C, Chicago Steel (USHL)

30. Sebastian Cossa, G, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

31. Oskar Olausson, LW/RW, HV71 (SHL)

32. Zachary L’Heureux, C, Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL)

Second Round

33. Ayrton Martino, LW, Omaha Lancers (USHL)

34. Samu Tuomaala, RW, Kärpät (Liiga)

35. Zach Dean, C, Gatineau Olympiques (QMJHL)

36. Jack Peart, D, Fargo Force (USHL)

37. Vincent Iorio, D, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

38. Brett Harrison, C, KOOVEE U20 (SM-Sarja)

39. Tristan Broz, LW, Fargo Force (USHL)

40. Evan Nause, D, Quebec Remparts (QMJHL)

Evan Nause, Remparts de Quebec (Photo credit: Jonathan Roy)

41. Ville Koivunen, RW/LW, Kärpät U20 (SM-Sarja)

42. Dylan Duke, C, USNTDP (USHL)

43. Daniil Chayka, D, Krasnaya Armiya Moskva (MHL)

44. Oliver Kapanen, C, KalPa U20 (SM-Sarja)

45. Benjamin Gaudreau, G, Sarnia Sting (OHL)

46. Anton Olsson, D, Malmö Redhawks (SHL)

47. Prokhor Poltapov, RW, Krasnaya Armiya Moskva (MHL)

48. Aleksi Heimosalmi, D, Assat U20 (SM-Sarja)

49. Brent Johnson, D, Sioux Falls Stampede (USHL)

50. Olen Zellweger, D, Everett Silvertips (WHL)

51. Ryder Korczak, C, Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

52. William Strömgren, LW, MODO (Allsvenskan)

53. Jack Bar, D, Chicago Steel (USHL)

54. Scott Morrow, D, Shattuck St. Mary’s (USHS- Prep)

55. Alexander Kisakov, F, MHK Dynamo Moskva (MHL)

56. Sean Behrens, D, USNTDP (USHL)

57. Vladislav Lukashevich, D, Yaroslavl (MHL)

58. James Malatesta, C, Quebec Remparts (QMJHL)

59. Ryan Ufko, D, Chicago Steel (USHL)

60. Peter Reynolds, C, Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL)

61. Wyatt Johnston, C, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

62. Artyom Grushnikov, D, Hamilton Bulldgos (OHL)

63. Matvei Petrov, LW, MHK Krylia Sovetov Moskva (MHL)

64. Victor Stjernborg, C, Vakjo HC (SHL)

Third Round

65. Aleksi Malinen, D, JYP (Liiga)

66. Matthew Knies, LW, Tri-City Storm (USHL)

67. Samuel Helenius, C, JYP (Liiga)

68. Ethan Del Mastro, D, Mississauga Steelheads (OHL)

69. Dmitri Kostenko, D, Ladia Togliatti (VHL)

70. Joshua Roy, C, Sherbrooke Phoenix (QMJHL)

71. Justin Robidas, C, Val-d’Or Foreurs (QMJHL)

72. Connor Lockhart, C, Erie Otters (OHL)

73. Cole Huckins, C, Acadie-Bathurst Titan (QMJHL)

74. Shai Buium, D, Sioux City Musketeres (USHL)

75. Robert Orr, C, Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL)

76. Red Savage, C, USNTDP (USHL)

77. Nolan Allan, D, Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

78. Kirill Kirsanov, D, SKA St. Petersburg (KHL)

79. Chase Stillman, RW, Esbjerg II (Denmark)

80. Kirill Gerasimyuk, G, SKA Varyagi Morozova (MHL)

81. Ryan Winterton, RW, Hamilton Bulldogs (OHL)

82. Logan Mailloux, D, SK Lejon (HockeyEttan)

83. Conner Roulette, LW, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

84. Liam Dower Nilsson, C, Frölunda J20 (Nationell)

85. Hugo Gabrielson, D, Frölunda J20 (Nationell)

86. Oscar Plandowski, D, Charlottetown Islanders (QMJHL)

87. Verner Miettinen, C, Kiekko-Espoo U20 (SM-Sarja)

88. Stuart Rolofs, LW, London Knights (OHL)

89. Tyler Boucher, F, USNTDP (USHL)

90. Zach Biggar, D, Acadie-Bathurst Titan (QMJHL)

91. Lorenzo Canonica, C/LW, Shawinigan Cataractes (QMJHL)

92. Aidan Hreschuk, D, USNTDP (USHL)

93. Liam Gilmartin, LW, USNTDP (USHL)

94. Josh Doan, F, Chicago Steel (USHL)

95. Danila Klimovich, C,Minskie Zubry (Belarus)

96. Eetu Liukas, RW, TPS (Liiga)

Fourth Round

97. Riley Kidney, C, Acadie-Bathurst Titan (QMJHL)

98. Manix Landry, C, Gatineau Olympiques (QMJHL)

99. Colton Dach, LW, Saskatoon Blades (WHL)

100. Jack Matier, D, Ottawa 67’s (OHL)

101. Samu Salminen, C/LW, Jokerit U20 (SM-sarja)

102. Olivier Nadeau, RW, Shawinigan Cataractes (QMJHL)

103. Lucas Forsell, LW, Färjestad BK J20 (Nationell)

104. Ty Gallagher, D, USNTDP (USHL)

105. Viljami Marjala, LW, Quebec Remparts (QMJHL)

106. Dmitri Kuzmin, D, Dinamo-Molodechno (Belarus)

107. Trevor Wong, C, Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

108. David Gucciardi, D, Waterloo Blackhawks (USHL)

109. Victor Sjöholm, D, HV71 (SHL)

110. Ryker Evans, D, Regina Pats (WHL)

111. Isaac Enright, D, Niagara Ice Dogs (OHL)

112. Ty Voit, C/LW, Sarnia Sting (OHL)

113. Valtteri Koskela, D, JYP (Liiga)

114. Ilya Nazarov, LW, Loko Yarsolavl (MHL)

115. Jake Chiasson, RW, Brandon Wheat Kings(WHL)

116. Thomas Milic, G, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

117. Jack O’Brien, C, Portland Winterhawks (WHL)

118. Guillaume Richard, D, Tri- City Storm (USHL)

119. Cameron Whynot, D, Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL)

120. Daniil Lazutin, C, SKA St. Petersburg (MHL)

121. Tristan Lennox, G, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

122. Jimi Suomi, D, Jokerit U20 (U20 SM-Sarja)

123. Francesco Arcuri, C, Steel Wings Linz (AlpsHL)

Francesco Arcuri, Kingston Frontenacs (Terry Wilson/OHL Images)

124. James Hardie, LW/RW, Mississauga Steelheads (OHL)

125. William Trudeau, D, Charlottetown Islanders (QMJHL)

126. Martin Rysavy, LW, Vitkovice (Czech)

127. Kaidan Mbereko, G, USNTDP (USHL)

128. Jeremy Wilmer, C, USNTDP (USHL)

Fifth Round

129. Pavel Tyutnev, C, Yaroslavl Lokomotiv (KHL)

130. Carl Lindbom, G,Djurgårdens IF J20 (Nationell)

131. William von Barnekow, C, Malmö Redhawks (SHL)

132. Andre Gasseau, LW, USNTDP (USHL)

133. Atte Lehikoinen, D, KalPa U20 (SM- sarja)

134. Aku Koskenvuo, G, HIFK U20 (SM-Sarja)

135. Jayden Grubbe, C, Red Deer Rebels (WHL)

136. Oliver Moberg, RW, AIK J20 (Nationell)

137. Roman Schmidt, D, USNTDP (USHL)

138. Jakub Brabenec, C, HC Kometa (Czech)

139. Justin Janicke, F, USNTDP (USHL)

140. Marcus Almquist, C/RW, HV71 J20 (Nationell)

141. Adam Fantilli, D, Chicago Steel (USHL)

142. Carter Serhyenko, G, Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

143. Bryce Montgomery, D, London Knights (OHL)

144. Ryan St. Louis, LW, USNTDP (USHL)

145. Zack Stringer, LW, Lethbridge Hurricanes (WHL)

146. Ruben Rafkin, D, TPS (Liiga)

147. Alexei Prokopenko, C, Gatineau Olympiques (QMJHL)

148. Zack Ostapchuk, LW, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

149. Albert Sjöberg, RW, Södertälje SK J20 (Nationell)

150. Florian Elias, C, Adler Mannheim (DEL)

151. Isaac Belliveau, D, Gatineau Olympiques (QMJHL)

152. Jackson Blake, RW, Chicago Steel (USHL)

153. Talyn Boyko, G, Tri-City Americans (WHL)

154. Ethan Cardwell, C, Surahammars IF (HockeyEttan)

155. Yusaku Ando, LW, Youngstown Phantoms (USHL)

156. Dylan Gratton, D, Youngstown Phantoms (USHL)

157. Maxim Motorygin, G, MHK Dynamo Moskva (MHL)

158. Alex Geci, C, Sarnia Sting (OHL)

159. Alex Christopolous, RW, North Bay Battalion (OHL)

160. Matvei Nodvorny, LW, MHK Dynamo Moskva (MHL)

Final Thoughts

Olen Zellweger

While I’m a big fan of Evan Nause’s composure and ability to make strong breakout plays, I’ve become an even bigger fan of the Everett Silvertips defenseman. Not ranked in my previous ranking, Zellweger’s play in the WHL this season and World U18s made him one of the biggest risers. He’s undersized at 5-foot-8, but he plays a bigger and high tempo game. He’s an elusive skater with great speed as he’s able to utilize all areas on the ice– be it walking the blueline to get a shot off or cycling the play down low as Josh Mallory explains in an in-depth breakdown on his play.

Olen Zellweger, Everett Silvertips (Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images)

He has great vision and ability to constantly evaluate his options and making the right decision with the puck. Mallory compares him to Samuel Girard and the way that he plays a high tempo offensive game, and the similarities are extremely noticeable.

Ville Koivunen

Koivunen ranked 94th in my March rankings. After seeing more clips of him, his stock definitely rose and is going to gain a lot of attention come draft day. The U20 SM-sarja Rookie of the Year has a very lethal offensive arsenal and it was on display at the World U18s, finishing with 10 points in seven games. He has a great shot and is always able to find himself in the perfect area for a chance. His playmaking abilities and vision allow him to find his teammates easily making crisp passes and putting it in a prime spot for them. According to Pick224, among draft year players, he’s seventh overall in primary points per game (P1/GP) with 1.08 and fifth in even strength primary points per game (EV P1/GP) with 0.76. He’s inside my top-50 and he deserves it based on his play.

Ayrton Martino

The Omaha Lancers forward is a reason why the USHL is becoming major force in developing quality NHL prospects. A Jr. A standout, Martino had a strong rookie season where he was above a point per game. He’s a smooth playmaker and his transition game is what would make him a highly sought after prospect. He’s extremely effective at breaking plays up and quickly shifting into high gear to lead an offensive rush. If he continues to develop his skillset, he’s a player that’s definitely going to have significant impact at both ends of the ice at the NHL level.

What do you think of my list? Who are you keeping a close eye on at the NHL draft? Have your say in the comment section.