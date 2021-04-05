Consider The Hockey Writers your go-to source for everything related to the NHL Draft and this page your live home page for information on the upcoming 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Bookmark this page and check back often as it will be constantly updated leading up to hockey’s version of Christmas. THW’s 2021 NHL Draft Guide is your quintessential draft resource featuring:

Detailed unique prospect profiles on all the top prospects

Mock drafts

Exclusive rankings

Team specific needs and speculations

Looking ahead to the 2022 NHL Draft and beyond

Latest Posts

2021 NHL Draft Rankings

2021 NHL Draft – Prospect Profiles

Forwards

Defencemen

Goaltenders

THW Prospect Features

Player Features

Brandt Clarke of the Barrie Colts. Photo by Terry Wilson / OHL Images.

Team Features

Tournament Coverage

More Lists and Rankings

Future NHL Drafts – A Look Ahead

Older NHL Drafts – A Look Back

2020 NHL Draft Review

Previous Draft Guides

Forgotten Draft Picks

Where Are They Now?

We’ll be adding more stories, mock drafts, and player profiles on a daily basis. Come back often for all your 2021 NHL Entry Draft information and/or follow us on Twitter or on Instagram for the latest draft/prospect additions. Or, if you have any questions, leave them below and our draft team will be sure to answer!