Consider The Hockey Writers your go-to source for everything related to the NHL Draft and this page your live home page for information on the upcoming 2021 NHL Entry Draft.
Bookmark this page and check back often as it will be constantly updated leading up to hockey’s version of Christmas. THW’s 2021 NHL Draft Guide is your quintessential draft resource featuring:
- Detailed unique prospect profiles on all the top prospects
- Mock drafts
- Exclusive rankings
- Team specific needs and speculations
- Looking ahead to the 2022 NHL Draft and beyond
Latest Posts
2021 NHL Draft Rankings
2021 NHL Draft – Prospect Profiles
Forwards
- Bar, Jack
- Beniers, Matthew
- Bolduc, Zachary
- Chibrikov, Nikita
- Dean, Zach
- Guenther, Dylan
- Johnson, Kent
- Korczak, Ryder
- Lysell, Fabian
- Raty, Aatu
- Roy, Joshua
- Sillinger, Cole
- Svechkov, Fyodor
- Tuomaala, Samu
- Voit, Ty
Defencemen
Goaltenders
THW Prospect Features
- Sorting Out the Top-10
- 2021 NHL Draft Could See These Defensemen Go 1-2-3
- 2021 First Overall Pick is Wide Open For the Taking
- OHL & Wolverines Dominate Players To Watch List
- NHL Draft: 50 Twitter Accounts to Follow
Player Features
- Prospect Luke Hughes Brings a Ton of Promise to the Ice
- Prospect Dylan Guenther Brings Skill and Elite Vision to the Ice
- 2021 Draft Prospect Ben Gaudreau Brings Athletic Ability and Poise to the Ice
- Prospect Brandt Clarke Is a Top-5 Talent in the 2021 NHL Draft
- Prospect Brett Harrison Brings Grit and Skill to the Ice
- Prospect Carson Lambos Is One to Watch for the 2021 NHL Draft
- Prospect Aatu Raty Brings Diverse Skills & Ability to the Ice
Team Features
Tournament Coverage
More Lists and Rankings
- Top 5 Two-Way Forwards
- Top 5 Playmakers
- Top 5 Goalscorers
- 5 Russian Players to Watch
- 5 Swedish Players to Watch
- 5 Finnish Players to Watch
- 5 USNTDP Players to Watch
- 3 NCAA Players to Watch
Future NHL Drafts – A Look Ahead
- 2022 NHL Draft: Shane Wright Is a Must-Watch Player this Season
- Connor Bedard Granted First-Ever WHL Exceptional Status
- Shane Wright Will Be the First Overall Pick in 2022
Older NHL Drafts – A Look Back
- Classic Draft Day Quotes
- Revisiting Preseason Rankings for 2018 NHL Draft
- All-Decade NHL Draft – 2010 to 2019
- The Best Late-Round Picks Ever
- 10 Best 7th Round Picks Since 2005
- Did The 2005 NHL Lockout Help Make The 2003 Draft Class Great?
- The Worst 1st Overall Draft Pick…Ever
- The Worst First Overall Draft Picks in NHL History
- 1st Overall NHL Draft Picks: Regrets From the Last Decade
- Who’s Never Picked #1 in the Draft?
2020 NHL Draft Review
- Fisher’s 2020 NHL Mock Draft Revisited: Pick By Pick Results
- 2020 NHL Entry Draft: Grading Every Team’s Picks
Previous Draft Guides
Forgotten Draft Picks
- 2013 NHL Draft: 5 Forgotten Picks
- 2012 NHL Draft: 5 Forgotten Picks
- 2011 NHL Draft: 5 Forgotten Picks
- 2010 NHL Draft: 5 Forgotten Picks
- 2009 NHL Draft: 5 Forgotten Picks
- 2008 NHL Draft: 5 Forgotten Picks
- 2007 NHL Draft: 5 Forgotten Picks
- 2006 NHL Draft: 5 Forgotten Picks
- 2005 NHL Draft: 5 Forgotten Picks
- 2004 NHL Draft: 5 Forgotten Picks
Where Are They Now?
- 2015 NHL Draft: Where Are They Now?
- 2014 NHL Draft: Where Are They Now?
- 2013 NHL Draft: Where Are They Now?
- 2012 NHL Draft: Where Are They Now?
- 2011 NHL Draft: Where Are They Now?
- 2010 NHL Draft: Where Are They Now?
