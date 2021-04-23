Robert Orr – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Robert Orr

2020-21 Team: Halifax Mooseheads

Date of Birth: Sept. 01, 2003

Place of Birth: Beaconsfield, QC, Canada

Ht: 5-foot-11 Wt: 176 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: C/LW/RW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2021 first-year eligible

Rankings

Robert Orr, aka, Bobby Orr, may share the same name as an NHL Hall of Famer, but to my surprise, there is no relation between the two at all. Don’t let that distract you from the fact that Orr is extremely versatile, with a bag of tricks up his sleeve. He was drafted by the Saint John Sea Dogs in the 2019 Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) Draft in the fifth round. Initially drafted by the Sea Dogs, Orr was traded to the Halifax Mooseheads in June of 2020.

Robert Orr, Halifax Mooseheads (Courtesy Halifax Mooseheads)

Of course, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Mooseheads season came to a stop in November. Fortunately, in January they were able to restart the season once again. Orr is currently in his rookie season in Halifax where he had an impressive 32 points (15 goals, 17 assists) in 41 games. He played most of the season on the top-line with Elliot Desnoyers and 2021 top prospect Zachary L’Heureux, establishing themselves as a top unit in the QMJHL. Being the versatile player he is, Orr played a key role on the Mooseheads’ special teams.

With a knack for driving to the net, Orr finds himself getting quite a few rebound and tip-in goals. His selfless play in front of the net has helped create many scoring chances for him and his line-mates. Although he is known as a player who likes to be down-low to get greasy goals, he has a strong transition game that allows him to break out into the offensive zone and create plays along the boards. There is a bit of concern when it comes to his stick-handling and forechecking abilities but with some improvements, Orr could potentially be a top-six forward in the NHL.

Robert Orr – NHL Draft Projection

Orr is projected to go mid-late third round, has the potential to go early third-round pending team’s need.

Quotables

“In the defensive zone, Orr has good positioning. He typically sits along low danger and tries to keep the cycle along the boards in low danger. But, when the puck shifts from the right side to the left side, he will adjust like most wingers do and cover the slot in an insurance capacity.” – Josh Tessler, Smaht Scouting

What a release on the shorthanded breakaway by Bobby Orr!



Wow. That was pretty.

“Orr is both smart and poised, which help explain why he was given such a prominent role in multiple situations so early in the season. It only take a few shifts into a game to see why it must have been easy for Halifax head coach J.J. Daigneault to trust Orr, who clearly understands when the reward either does or doesn’t warrant the risk. He doesn’t seem to be a fan of dangerous cross-ice passes or centering feeds during key stages in the game, but he is an opportunistic shooter who can fool goalies with deceptive attempts from anywhere in the offensive zone. More responsibility has been handed to Orr as the season progressed, which is a testament to his acute understanding of the game.” – Danny McGillicuddy, The Draft Analyst

Strengths

Passing

Hockey IQ

Vision

Playmaking

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Stick Handling

Puck Movement

Forechecking

NHL Potential

Given Orr’s style-of-play, he has the potential to pan out into a top-six forward and can be utilized on all special teams. He has some work to do, but with some minor league seasoning, you could very well see the name Bobby Orr in the NHL in the next 3-5 years.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 4/5, Reward – 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 5/10, Defence – 6/10

Awards/Achievements

2017-2018 QBAAA Champion

2019-2019 QGC-16 Silver Medal

Halifax Mooseheads Interview

Robert Orr Statistics

