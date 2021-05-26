Francesco Arcuri – 2021 NHL Entry Draft Prospect Profile

Francesco Arcuri

2020-21 Team: Steel Wings Linz (Loan)

Date of Birth: June.13, 2003

Place of Birth: Woodbridge, ON, Canada

Ht: 6-foot-2 Wt: 192 pounds

Shoots: L

Position: Centre

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2021 first-year eligible

Rankings

After dominating the Triple-AAA scene in the Greater Toronto Hockey League (GTHL), putting up an impressive 98 points in 72 games with the Don Mills Flyers program, Francesco Arcuri was drafted in the second round by the Kingston Frontenacs. In his first season with the Frontenacs’ Arcuri spent a lot of time switching between lines as a part of his development as a rookie. He suited up for 60 games prior to the OHL shutting down the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and managed to put up 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists).

Arcuri has proved to his coaches in Kingston that he is a leader and someone who can be counted on in big moments. Throughout the 2019-20 season, he went a perfect four-for-four in the shootout, the most shootout goals recorded by an OHL rookie since the shootout’s addition in 2005-06. He is quickly becoming a player that can be relied on in big moments, and that is a trait that he can use to his advantage throughout his career.

Francesco Arcuri, Kingston Frontenacs (Terry Wilson/OHL Images)

Arcuri is one of a few OHL players who left Canada and went to play hockey overseas this past year. While the COVID-19 pandemic rattled Ontario, the OHL announced a season postponement which allowed hockey players like him to explore other options. Given the fact it is his draft year, he was willing to do anything to continue to play hockey and raise his draft stock.

In January of 2021, Arcuri reached out to his agent to explore playing elsewhere, and his agent came back with a ticket to Linz, Austria, to play for the Steel Wings Linz, a part of the Alps Hockey League (AlpsHL). In a short but sweet 18 games played, he dominated and led his team with 15 points (nine goals, six assists). He proved to not only himself but scouts that he is able to transition his game from a junior to a men’s league with little-to-no problems.

Arcuri is a natural playmaker who has incredible spatial awareness that allows him to dish the puck to his teammates unnoticed. His high hockey IQ and skating abilities allow him to work his magic in different situations, whether it be battling down low in the boards or shutting down a rush, he can do it all. Given his big season with Linz, he will have a top role with the Kingston Frontenacs come the 2021-222 OHL season. Don’t be surprised to see Arcuri wearing an A on his jersey next year.

Francesco Arcuri – NHL Draft Projection

Arcuri is a C-ranked prospect which means he will likely be selected in the second or third round. He is a player who has continued to improve as each season progresses, and that is a trait that scouts and general managers will look for.

Quotables

“Arcuri had a decent showing in this game. He showed some speed bursts and was quick to the puck. He tended to look smaller and was able to get in behind opponents to try and take the puck away from them. He doesn’t tend to engage in battles very often but rather stays out and open to be able to receive the puck. He has good puck handling abilities and I liked his stick preparation” – Olivia McCarter, FCHockey

“He’s a guy who’s going to be very important to our program and we need him to take a big step from where he was last year and obviously we are going to count on him to play with good players and be able to contribute offensively but also be a guy who’s very competitive without the puck” – Paul McFarland, Kingston Frontenacs Head Coach & GM

Strenghts

Playmaking

Hockey IQ

Poise

Skating

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Arcuri is always looking to make improvements to his game, no matter how fluent it may seem. One thing he can work on is using his size and strength to engage in battles more often.

NHL Potential

Arcuri has all the right tools available to develop into a top-six forward. His hard work and determination to always be the best are going to help his growth exceptionally. As he heads into a big season with Kingston, this will be a big test for how he wants to mold his career.

Risk/Reward Analysis

Risk – 3/5, Reward – 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 7/10, Defense – 5/10

Awards/Achievements

2018/19 GTHL U16 Champion

2018/19 OGC-16 Champion

2018/19 OHL Cup Champion

What it takes to become an NHL star

Francesco Arcuri Statistics

