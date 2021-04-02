Peter Reynolds – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Peter Reynolds

2020-21 Team: Saint John Sea Dogs / QMJHL

Date of Birth: Jan 20, 2003

Place of Birth: Frederlicton, New Brunswick, CAN

Ht: 5-foot-10 Wt: 168 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: C

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2021 first-year eligible

Rankings

Following the end of the 2019-20 season, Peter Reynolds’ future appeared to be set. After finishing out a successful run with the Chilliwack Chiefs of the BCHL, where he led all 16-year-olds in scoring with a 47-point campaign in 53 games, he was committed to playing hockey for Boston College in 2020-21.

Then the COVID-19 Pandemic struck, which rapidly changed his plans. After taking some time to think about the situation, Reynolds decided to sign with the Saint John Sea Dogs, who were not only his hometown team growing up, but selected him 21st overall in the 2019 QMJHL Draft.

Despite that unexpected change of scenery, Reynolds’ development hasn’t slowed, as he is still an excellent offensive prospect for the 2021 NHL Draft. In 25 games for the Sea Dogs, he has posted 19 points while not looking out of place with his new team.

The Saint John Sea Dogs are proud to announce the signing of top prospect Peter Reynolds. The talented forward was ranked third overall in the 2019 @QMJHL Draft and was previously committed to Boston College in the NCAA.



Full Story➡️https://t.co/eudLThXzJf pic.twitter.com/8HsmJWocq7 — Saint John Sea Dogs (@SJSeaDogs) May 11, 2020

Sure, his scoring totals may not be jaw-dropping, but when you look through his history, you see a player that has a fantastic hockey IQ with high-end offensive potential. He may be slightly undersized by NHL standards, but as we are seeing more and more every season, teams are willing to take chances on smaller players if they have those offensive intangibles that can be built upon.

By all accounts, Reynolds could be one of those players, and he is someone that you should keep an eye on heading into the 2021 Draft.

Peter Reynolds – NHL Draft Projection

Whenever you have an undersized forward entering an uncertain draft, it is easy to see that player slipping down the board, whether or not they really deserve to. Reynolds has top-end offensive ability, but he hasn’t dominated the QMJHL in a way that would make him a can’t-miss first-round pick.

With this in mind, it would make sense for Reynolds to be selected in the second to the early third round. There’s always the possibility that a team takes him earlier if they fall in love with his hockey-IQ and offensive toolkit, but more than likely he will fall to this range.

Quotables

What separates Reynolds from other top prospects in the age group is his ability to slow the game down and control the pace and the puck. He has the skating and speed to play up-tempo but like elite players he can find open ice and has all the tools to make the necessary play. neutralzone.net

Strengths

High-end hockey IQ

Excellent on the puck

Strong skater

Great offensive toolkit that can be built upon

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

As an undersized prospect, Reynolds will need to prove to NHL scouts that he has a future in the league regardless of his size. Since this is such an abnormal season, though, scouting on these players is even harder, giving him fewer opportunities to prove just how great he can be.

NHL Potential

If Reynolds can develop his already strong offensive skill set, he has the toolkit to slot into an NHL third-line. He will likely need a few years to reach his full potential, but the systems are in place for him to grow his game and break onto a roster in four to five years.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 4/5, Reward – 4/5

Drafting small is always risky, but there have been enough great undersized players in recent years to prove that it can be a risk worth taking. If he falls down the board, he could be an absolute steal for a team willing to take a shot on him in the late second to the early third round.

Peter Reynolds Statistics

