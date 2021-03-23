Simon Edvinsson – 2021 NHL Draft Profile

Simon Edvinsson

2020-21 Team: Frolunda HC (#3)

Date of Birth: Feb. 5, 2003

Place of Birth: Onsala, Sweden

Ht: 6-foot-5

Wt: 203 pounds

Position: D

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2021 first-year eligibility

Rankings

The 2021 Draft is going to look different this year. Apart from the obvious COVID-19 obstacle, which will likely make it a virtual event as in 2020, there’s also a staggering number of high-ranked defensemen compared to your standard draft class, and Simon Edvinsson is in the thick of that group.

In a top ten that could feature defensemen Owen Power, Brandt Clarke, and Luke Hughes, Edvinsson is arguably the player to keep an eye on. His combination of size, offensive skill, and decision-making ability has drawn comparisons to Tampa Bay Lightning star Victor Hedman.

Edvinsson spent last season splitting time with Frolunda HC J18, where he put up a combined 20 points in 19 games between the J18 Elit League and the J18 Allsvenskan League. He also got a look with Frolunda’s J20 team, where he put up six points in eight games. Representing Sweden internationally at the U17 World Hockey Championships, he put up five points in five games.

This season, Edvinsson split time between Frolunda’s J20 team and Frolunda HC of the SHL. He has six points in 14 games for the J20 team and one point through ten games with the pro team. He’s also spent time on loan playing for Vasteras IK of the HockeyAllsvenskan League, where he has five points in 14 games. European league teams generally don’t give their youngsters much ice time, so I wouldn’t put too much stock in Edvinsson’s lack of offense at the pro level thus far.

One aspect of his game that he has going for him is his skating ability. At 6-foot-5 and just over 200 pounds, it’s rare for skating to be a strength, and it’s a tool that will have general managers and scouts drooling.

He also loves to utilize his wingspan, almost strong-arming incoming forwards into the sideboards, to force turnovers. He’s a great passer and can quarterback the power play, but his shot needs a bit of work. That said, he’s pretty good at getting pucks on net to generate rebounds, but he doesn’t have the firepower and velocity to compliment it yet.

Simon Edvinsson – NHL Draft Projection

The way I see it, Edvinsson is a possible top-five pick or a definite top-ten pick. In last year’s draft, he probably would have been a low top-ten pick, but his combination of size, skill, and skating ability will have general managers licking their chops come draft day. It will all depend on how he finishes his season in comparison to his fellow prospects, defensemen Power, Clarke, and Hughes.

Quotables

“Edvinsson is extremely mobile across all zones of the ice. He is always involved in the play and appears equally confident on both ends. He does not shy away from physicality and uses his large frame with control. In addition to his physical strengths, his vision and spatial awareness are refined. He is constantly checking his surroundings and shifts into different positions when needed. Edvinsson possesses one of the strongest two-way defensive games in this draft class and his variety of skills presents him as a player that is incredibly mature for his age and experience.” – Alexa Potack, Dobber Prospects

“In Edvinsson, I see a defender who doesn’t have tons of strength and will need to add that and more decisiveness in his strides to make it as an NHL player. But if he does, and I’m certain he’s capable of it, Edvinsson can shape into an all-situations top-pair defender.” – Eric D, On The Forecheck

“The 6-foot-5 Swedish blueliner has the size, mobility, puck-moving and offensive upside to project as a potential top-pair NHL defenceman. Two of our 10 scouts pegged him at No. 1, but four scouts ranked Edvinsson outside the Top 10. It’s that kind of year.” – Bob McKenzie, TSN

Strengths

Skating

Puckhandling

Decision Making

Reach/Wingspan

Puck Protection

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Edvinsson already has a pretty well-rounded game. Yes, he could use some work on his shot, but for the most part, he has a pretty complete game. When he figures out how to put all of his tools together, he’ll be a force for whichever team drafts him.

NHL Potential

If his development goes according to plan, Edvinsson has the tools to be an effective, all-situations, top-pairing defenseman in the NHL. And at the age of 18, he has tons of time to figure that out.

Risk-Reward Potential

Risk – 1/5, Reward – 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 6/10, Defence 9/10

Awards/Achievements

Edvinsson earned a gold medal at the J18 SM Tournament. He also earned a gold medal as well as the nation’s best defenseman of the tournament at the U16 TV Pucken Tournament.

Simon Edvinsson Statistics

Video