Manix Landry – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Manix Landry

2020-21 Team: Gatineau Olympiques (#13)

Date of Birth: November 23, 2002

Place of Birth: Salt Lake City, UT, USA

Ht: 5-foot-11 Wt: 179 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: C

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2021 first-year eligible

Rankings

Always one of the hardest workers on the ice, Manix Landry could be one of those prospects that fly under the radar as a late-round pick, then bursts onto the NHL scene as a top-six forward. Lauded for his speed, tenacity, soft hands, and overall never-say-die attitude, he has all the attributes of a player everyone loves playing with, but never against. His motor probably runs the hottest of any in this draft class as he never backs down on the forecheck, backcheck, or any foray into the offensive zone.

Now playing in his third season in the QMJHL, Landry has improved on his point totals every season he’s been in the league. Rising from ten points in his rookie campaign to 40 points in 2019-20, he was on pace to shatter those totals in 2020-21 if not for the shortened season and constant delays due to the pandemic. With the “C” firmly stitched to his jersey, he finished with 10 goals and 23 points in 29 games.

Take a bow, Manix Landry pic.twitter.com/AxGi8bQwwy — Derek Neumeier (@Derek_N_NHL) March 30, 2021

Landry is the definition of everything you want in a player, character and intangible-wise. He is already a leader on and off the ice at 18-years-old and he plays a style of game that just begs to be followed. When you see what he does on the ice, you just can’t help but follow it up on your next shift. His leadership and example also extends into the community as he is involved heavily in many charity events throughout the town of Gatineau. Basically, he’s very well-rounded, not only as a player but as a person too.

In addition to his speed, work ethic, and character, he also possesses strong awareness in all zones and has shown the ability to accurately anticipate what a player will do with the puck. Often he has played the role of pickpocket and stolen the puck off an opposing player’s stick.

All in all, Landry has a lot of the talents of a first-round pick. If not for his lack of size and elite offensive skill, he probably would be ranked higher in the draft community. Nevertheless, I see him as a potential steal in the later rounds for whatever team selects him.

Manix Landry – NHL Draft Projection

Ranked by everyone except Dobber Prospects to go in the later rounds, expect Landry to be selected at the beginning of the third round. His potential as a two-way water bug that could become a thorn in the side of every NHL team will be hard to ignore as the draft moves along.

Quotables

“If I had to attribute a stereotype to his game, he’s the guy you love to have on your team, and hate to play against. Landry plays harder than any other prospect I’ve watched for this draft, forechecking and backchecking relentlessly on every single play. He pesters his opponent with shoves and stick lifts, making it as hard as possible for them to create any offense…Circling back to Landry’s defensive play, he’s got a very slight Datsyukian vibe to his game. Sometimes he’ll do something like this and really make you wonder what his ceiling is.” – Alex Taxman, Future Scope Hockey

Come for Zach Dean, stay for Manix Landry. In watching Dean with Gatineau, Landry caught my eye. Really intense competitor who also possesses a fair amount of skill. My kind of player. Not only does he beat his defender with speed, but he stiff arms him down too. Nice finish too. pic.twitter.com/2eDFgwyT24 — Brock Otten (@BrockOtten) April 19, 2021

“Landry is a relentless worker who has some decent passing skills. In the games I watched from him, his high compete level and intensity were always very noticeable. He is very consistent in his effort in both forechecks and backchecks, and he is not scared to crash the net with speed. Along with his high compete level, I also felt like he is a good puck mover. He can make the easy passes on breakouts and zone entries, and, at times, complete nice and dangerous passes to high danger spots in the offensive zone with both his backhand and forehand…” – Theo Lambert, FCHockey

“Compete is his trademark. He isn’t the most offensive prospect, but he always gets his feet moving and it creates a lot of opportunities. The Gatineau captain gives his all every single shift and he can be thrown to play any role. An impactful, fast, engaged and relentless player.” – Loic Rainville, The OilKnight Prospect Network

Strengths

Compete level

Motor

Skating

Hands

Hockey IQ

Two-way play

Character

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Size

Lack of elite offensive skill

NHL Potential

If Landry hits his potential, he will become an elite bottom-six forward that can kill penalties and provide an insane amount of energy every shift. He will also be a strong presence in the dressing room as a leader, even a captain someday. Well, he will at least have an “A” on his shoulder.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 3.5/5, Reward – 4.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 5/10, Defence – 8/10

Statistics

Videos