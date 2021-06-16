Albert Sjöberg – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Albert Sjöberg

2020-21 Team: Södertälje SK

Date of Birth: March 19, 2003

Place of Birth: Stockholm, Sweden

Ht: 6-foot-0 Wt: 174 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: RW/LW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2021 first-year eligible

Rankings

Albert Sjöberg has hit the ground running with every team he’s played for in his short career with no signs of slowing down. He has developed quickly and efficiently playing in his home country, earning playing time in international competition along the way. His drive and energy have propelled him into Sweden’s top hockey division and expect him to apply these traits on the North American stage in a few years.

Sjöberg began his career with IFK Täby in 2017 and received regular ice time in the 2018-19 season. He registered 19 points (12 goals, seven assists) in 19 games, and he was called up to the J18 team that same season. The J18 team was beneficial as Sjöberg had 26 points (13 goals, 13 assists) in 28 games. His scoring totals across two teams in one season caught the attention of Södertälje, who signed Sjöberg in 2019.

Related: THW’s 2021 NHL Draft Guide

Södertälje placed Sjöberg on their J18 Elit team, where he scored 18 points (11 points, seven assists) before he was assigned to the J18 Allsvenskan team, which allowed him to play at the highest level of Swedish junior hockey and he embraced the challenge. He recorded 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 18 games, which earned him praise from his coaches and Swedish hockey analysts.

Sjöberg’s energy and persistence are key to his style of play, and he is known for his on-ice work ethic. He doesn’t shine every time he hits the ice, but he contributes with every shift. His scoring touch and well-rounded play will be useful in North America, and he should be able to make an easy transition to a new league.

Other THW Draft Profiles

Albert Sjöberg – 2021 NHL Draft Projection

Many draft analysts have projected Sjöberg to be an early second-round selection, and he is ranked 36th overall amongst European skaters in this year’s draft class.

Quotables

“He is not a finesse kind of player and won’t blow you away with all-around puck skills, instead (he) works hard for his space and applies pressure to win pucks back for his team. He makes the most of the limited ice time he receives on this team by wearing down opposing top lines. A guy we believe is capable of more if he saw more ice time. Has a style that will allow him to play a grinding game that benefits a bottom-six spot for a franchise.” – Draft Prospects Hockey

“Sjöberg is a player who competes very hard and plays a fearless game. If you like players that never take the foot off the gas, you’ll like Sjöberg.” – Josh Bell, FC Hockey

Strengths

Competitive nature

Skating

Energy

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Forechecking

Puck handling

NHL Potential

Sjöberg will likely finish his contract in Sweden before he moves to North America, allowing for slower development over the next two or three seasons. Playing in the Swedish league, combined with several international tournaments, will help him to mature as a player and to improve the defensive side of his game.

Risk/Reward Analysis

Risk – 3/5, Reward – 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 7/10, Defense – 5/10

Awards/Achievements

Sjöberg won a TV-Pucken bronze medal during the 2018-19 season. He also won a bronze medal with Sweden at the U18 World Junior Championship in 2021.

Albert Sjöberg Statistics

Videos