2025 NHL Draft Rankings: Baracchini’s Way Too Early Top 32

Even though the 2024 NHL Draft has come and gone, it’s already that time to start getting ready for the prospect and draft content for the 2025 NHL Draft. The draft season officially kicks off with the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in August where a number of draft eligible players will look to make their mark at that tournament and get the scouts attention.

James Hagens, Porter Martone, and Anton Frondell (The Hockey Writers)

Connor Bedard– the NHL’s recent rookie of the year– and Macklin Celebrini– recently selected first overall in 2024– were the talk of the previous two drafts. Now, all eyes are on James Hagens, the American centre that is already drawing comparison to Jack Hughes with his high-end skillset and overall play. After him, the quality of talent is just as strong as there’s a lot of potential both up front and on defense.

While it may be early to have a rankings, it’s a great way to get to know the prospects coming up in the next draft. Here’s a look at my early top-32, with scouting reports on the first 15 prospects.

1. James Hagens, C, Boston College (NCAA)

There isn’t any doubt that Hagens is the early favourite to go first overall in the 2025 NHL Draft. He dominated with the NTDP registering 102 points last season and his play during the World U18 Championship solidified that, where the 17-year-old broke Nikita Kucherov’s record for most points in a tournament with 22. His skillset and overall dominance were absolutely electrifying as he took charge of every shift.

Hagens is able to process the game at a quick pace, using the open ice and creating more space for himself and his teammates is already at a high-end level. Everything he does, he’s always thinking two steps ahead of his opponents. He’s extremely creative with the puck as he can easily manipulate plays and freeze the opposition in their tracks. He can attack the offensive zone with such force and intensity, but it’s his ability to slow the play down and quickly strike when an opportunity presents itself that stands out in his game. He’s a dual offensive threat as both a shooter and playmaker, leaving the opposition on their heels and second guessing what he’s going to do next.

2. Porter Martone, RW, Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

A highly skilled power forward, Porter Martone was very productive both in the Ontario Hockey League (71 points) and at the U18 Championship, finishing third in tournament scoring (17 points). He’s equal parts playmaker and goal scorer, but it’s the combination of his skillset, work ethic, compete level and ability to be a constant factor offensively that could make him a top-three selection in 2025.

Martone can hurt you offensively in a variety of ways, be it attacking and crashing the net for loose pucks, unleashing a powerful shot from far out or using his slick puck-handling skills and control to deke around players and find the middle of the ice for a shooting opportunity. In addition, he can easily draw in players and find open seams flawlessly in order to connect with his teammates. While he has high-end offensive vision, his size allows him to easily win battles, engage physically and show the will to constantly fight for possession. He never gives up and will do whatever it takes to win

3. Anton Frondell, C, Djurgårdens IF J20 (Nationell)

Easily the next best centre behind Hagens, Frondell is an extremely versatile two-way pivot with great upside. He excelled at the Five-Nations tournament and the J20 level with 39 points in 29 games. He even saw some time in the HockeyAllsvenskan. For a 17-year-old to dominate his age group and even get more opportunities to test his skill and strength at the level above is impressive.

Frondell is as smooth as they come, both with his skating and with his puck control and stick handling. Given his well-rounded, two-way game, he reminds me of the way that Leo Carlsson played with his confidence, creativity and ability to adapt at each level. He’s able to easily spot open lanes to attack and when he gets to the high traffic areas, he’s able to pull off moves at a very quick and accurate pace to get around defenders. When he’s setting up his teammates, it’s as if he has eyes at the back of his head, knowing where they’re going to be.

4. Ivan Ryabkin, C, MHK Dynamo Moskva (MHL)

There was Matvei Michkov, Ivan Demidov, and now Ivan Ryabkin is the next level in line as another dynamic Russian player with a high-end skillset and release. Ryabkin finished sixth in MHL scoring with 58 points in 44 games, a 1.32 point per game average and winning best rookie for the league.

Ryabkin is equal parts playmaker and goal scorer, being a relentless offensive creator in the attacking zone. He attacks with a quick pace and his speed catches opponents off guard. He’s always finding the middle of the ice to unleash a swift and powerful release with his shot and his playmaking is just as impressive. He’s great at manipulating situations fooling defenders and showing great hands in the small areas of the ice.

5. Michael Misa, C/LW, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

Granted exceptional status in 2022 after being a dominant player in the GTHL, Michael Misa is a highly skilled offensive creator and puck distributor. He had an impressive rookie season with 56 points in 44 games with the Spirit and surpassed that last season with 75 in 67, winning the Memorial Cup in the process.

Michael Misa, Saginaw Spirit (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

You instantly notice how quick and agile Misa is, displaying great speed and agility in transition and in the offensive zone. He has great posture with his skating and has strong edges to evade pressure and breakaway from opponents. He boasts strong hands and the ability to connect easily with his teammates, spotting the open seams and making quick and accurate passes. He’s an underrated shooter and if he could add more strength in his game, he could be even more lethal.

6. Matthew Schaefer, LD, Erie Otters (OHL)

An early front runner for my top defender of the 2025 draft, Matthew Schaefer really showed great improvement and adjusted to the OHL really well in his rookie season. He finished with 17 points in 56 games, but it was at the U18 Championship where he really shined. He had five points in seven games and helped Canada win gold.

Schaefer’s only 16 years old, but he shows great composure and confidence every time he’s on the ice. He plays a steady and well-rounded two-way game and can be a player who can play in all situations. He has shown to have a strong offensive impact–which is still growing– with his passing and getting shots from the point. He has already shown to be responsible within his own zone, defending rushes well and playing with an edge. Schaefer played last season with a heavy heart, losing his mother and billet mother. (from, ‘Light feet, heavy heart: The tragic story of a rising hockey star and two unfathomable losses’, Toronto Star – 5/18/24).

7. Logan Hensler, RD, USA U18 (NTDP)

The NTDP have done a great job at developing defenders and Logan Hensler has the potential to be the next in line. He had 32 points last season with the program and while he may not be an offensive defenseman, he is dangerous in every aspect of the game.

The biggest thing that stands out about the 17-year-old is his smarts and ability to act quickly in any situation. Hensler has great four-way mobility and awareness to create plays from the backend, be it with crisp breakout passing or showing great confidence carrying a play. He’s very competitive and takes away lanes very easily. He’s responsible within his own end and has a lot of upside to grow throughout the season.

8. Roger McQueen, F, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

Already with a pro frame at 6-foot-5, 190 pounds, Roger McQueen stands out in a big way with his power forward-like game. McQueen finished the season third in Wheat Kings scoring last season with 51 points in 53 games and is poised to improve on that this season.

McQueen is an absolute tank on the ice, playing with a high amount of intensity, physicality and skill. He has no problem getting in on the rough stuff, but on the offensive side of things, he excels in protecting the puck, and driving hard to the net in order to create havoc. He’s quick on his feet and has a powerful shot, especially his one-timer. He took a big step with his development last season and is poised to have another strong one in his draft year.

9. Malcolm Spence, LW, Erie Otters (OHL)

Malcolm Spence had a massive DY-1 season. It started by scoring the game-winning goal to win gold for Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, followed that up with 62 points in 66 games and then added more hardware with a gold medal at the U18 Championship.

Spence plays a fast-pace, in-your-face game while also displaying a strong work ethic. He has great agility and footspeed to quickly establish a forecheck and never backs down from a challenge or battle. He will always make himself known on a play one way or another. He’s just as effective away from the puck, cutting down lanes effectively with his skating and getting that inside advantage to create separation from the puck.

10. Caleb Desnoyers, C, Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

The younger brother of Philadelphia Flyers prospect Elliot Desnoyers, Caleb plays with a little more pace and skill. He had a fantastic rookie campaign with 56 points in 60 games, being named to the Quebec Maritime All-Rookie Team. He was also a member of Canada’s gold medal team at the U18 Championship. Desnoyers has it all offensively; the quick speed, the IQ, positioning and the high-end skill and puck control that he possesses. The 6-foot-2, 190 pound forward protects the puck very well and is always in motion displaying a strong work ethic.

11. Jakob Ihs-Wozniak, RW, Luleå HF J20 (Nationell)

A dual citizen of Sweden and Australia, Jakob Ihs Wozniak is the second-best forward from Sweden behind Frondell. He broke the record for most points by a U17 player in the J20 league with 50 in 36 games and it’s clear to see why. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound winger is an offensive catalyst, possessing great smarts, positioning and drive. He’s always putting himself in the right spot to create plays and is successful in the process. He’s incredibly deceptive, dangling around opponents with ease and in tight on goaltenders. His shot is just as lethal with his accuracy and power.

12. Cole Reschny, C, Victoria Royals (WHL)

There’s a trend with undersized players coming from the Western Hockey League that are undersized but have the skill and offensive instincts to be a real threat at the next level. Cole Reschny may fall because of his 5-foot-9, 161-pound frame, but he has the ability to play at a quick pace, has soft hands in tight spaces and the awareness to setup his teammates. Despite his size, he’s tenacious on the attack, can evade high-end pressure very well and never gives up on a play.

13. Sascha Boumedienne, LD, Youngstown Phantoms (USHL)

Sascha Boumedienne had a strong showing with the Phantoms, scoring three goals and finishing with 27 points. The Boston University commit is a highly effective offensive defenseman and facilitator of the puck. He’s strong on the breakout and has great speed for his size (6-foot-2, 183 pounds). He has no problem jumping into the play in the offensive zone to rifle a shot, as he’s aggressive and picks his spots very well.

14. Charlie Trethewey, RD, USA U18 (NTDP)

The 2024 draft saw EJ Emery and Stian Solberg as two, mobile defenders who can play a physical role as well. This year, Charlie Trethewey is following in their footsteps as a defender who you wouldn’t want to go up against. He can close gaps very easily and makes life miserable for the opposition. He can drive a play very well and has decent offensive upside, getting pucks on net and creating plays from the backend.

15. Jake O’Brien, C, Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

A standout rookie campaign with the Bulldogs, Jake O’Brien finished fourth in team scoring with 64 points in 61 games being named top rookie of the OHL. O’Brien is an exceptional playmaker, drawing in players to open space up and finding cross seams with ease. He has great awareness and vision. He’s very creative with his decision-making, can make quick one touch plays and even makes the most difficult of plays look simple.

16. William Moore, C, USA U18 (NTDP)

17. Filip Ekberg, LW, Almtuna IS (HockeyAllsvenskan)

18. Kashawn Aitcheson, LD, Barrie Colts (OHL)

19. Justin Carbonneau, RW, Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL)

20. Jackson Smith, LD, Tri-City Americans (WHL)

21. Luka Radivojevič, RD, Örebro HK J20 (Nationell)

22. Jordan Gavin, C/LW, Tri-City Americans (WHL)

23. Émile Guité, LW, Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

24. Victor Eklund, LW, Djurgårdens IF (HockeyAllsvenskan)

25. Joshua Ravensbergen, G, Prince George Cougars (WHL)

26. L.J. Mooney, RW, USA U18 (NTDP)

27. Bill Zonnon, LW, Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (QMJHL)

28. Cameron Schmidt, RW, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

29. Artyom Vilchinsky, LD, SKA-1946 St. Petersburg (MHL)

30. Conrad Fondrk, C, USA U18 (NTDP)

31. Jack Ivankovic, G, Brampton Steelheads (OHL)

32. Adam Benak, C, Youngstown Phantoms (USHL)

