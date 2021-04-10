Owen Power

2020-21 Team: Michigan Wolverines

Date of Birth: Nov. 22, 2002

Place of Birth: Mississauga, ON, Canada

Ht: 6-foot-5 Wt: 214 pounds

Shoots: L

Position: D

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2021 first-year eligible

Rankings

Including having one of the best names in the draft, Owen Power boasts an intriguing package of size, power (pun certainly intended), mobility, and hockey IQ from the backend. Playing for the powerhouse Michigan Wolverines, he excelled in his freshman season and showed everyone why he will be strongly considered for the first-overall pick in July.

Power isn’t the odds-on favourite to go first overall, but he’s definitely in the running. After a strong season in the USHL with the Chicago Steel where he recorded 12 goals and 40 points in 45 games, he adjusted to life in the NCAA with the Wolverines almost immediately. He ended up playing in all situations and became one of head coach Mel Pearson’s most trusted defencemen.

The 6-foot-5 Mississauga native has all the attributes of a minute-munching top-pairing defenceman who can play upwards of 30 minutes a night. With his offensive smarts, I wouldn’t be surprised to see him play the role of power forward one day and dominate the game like Dustin Byfuglien and Brent Burns did for the Chicago Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks respectively. His toolbox is that extensive.

Owen Power Michigan Wolverines (Photo credit to Michigan Photography)

Power can also run a power play with his precise passing and cannon of a shot and neutralize threats on the penalty kill with his physicality and massive wingspan. His defensive game is still a work in progress, but that weakness does not rear its head very often, as he usually plays an efficient game in all three zones. With his ability to either calmly skate the puck out of the zone or make a quick breakout pass, he is rarely in trouble defensively.

All in all, Power is a complete two-way defenceman that will become the envy of every NHL team that does not select him in the upcoming draft. He has almost unlimited potential as not only a top-pairing defenceman but also potentially as a top-six power forward that can score 20 goals. There are not too many prospects that have that sort of potential.

Owen Power – NHL Draft Projection

Like most players projected to go in the top-ten, Power is ranked from as high as first-overall to as low as ninth. This year more than ever, first-round picks will be determined by a team’s need. As a potential franchise defenceman, I don’t see him falling out of the top ten. However, with all the uncertainty around who will get chosen first, don’t be surprised to see him go right off the hop as well.

Quotables

“Power has all the tools to be a number one defenceman. He has the size, skating, offensive game, defensive game, smarts and physical play that scouts look for in defenders, all in one package. There is some question about how high his ceiling is, as most of his traits are very good, but not excellent. However, there are not many weaknesses in his game either.” – Ben Kerr, Last Word on Hockey

“Power is an excellent skater in all directions for a defender of any size. The fact that he’s 6-foot-5 adds additional problems to opponents trying to knock him off the puck, but the truth is that Power can be both graceful and nimble while motoring up ice at top speed. His movements are fluid and pivots are effortless, and Power’s first step in any direction seems to catch opponent’s by surprise. What shouldn’t come as a shock is his exceptional balance, as Power can lug the puck up ice with a body or two draped over his back. The puck is on his stick a lot during a given game but intense pressure or a physical forecheck never seem to faze him. Power can put the perfect touch on any pass over any distance in any situation.” – Steve Kournianos, The Draft Analyst

Owen Power Michigan Wolverines (Photo credit to Michigan Photography)

“Not only does Power have the ability to thread the needle from the point, but he also has a cannon of a shot. Power has a big wind-up on his slap shot, which strengthens his slap shot power.” – Josh Tessler, Smaht Scouting

“There are moments when he is able to put everything together and when he does, he sets Twitter ablaze. The highlights of Power’s game are tantalizing. The other end of the spectrum is a bit concerning though because for every highlight, there are some growing pains. Power has struggled at times when the game becomes structured, with his team not having the talent advantage it did last year when he was with the Steel who absolutely dominated the USHL.” – Tony Ferrari, Dobber Prospects

Strengths

Skating

Hockey IQ

Shot

Playmaking

Passing

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Physicality could be more consistent

NHL Potential

Power has unlimited potential in the NHL. He will most likely become a top-pairing defenceman that can play in all situations and eat up 30 minutes of ice time a night, but he also could go the route of Byfuglien and Burns and play upfront for a while too. Basically, the sky is the limit.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 1/5, Reward – 5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 7/10, Defence – 7/10

Awards/Achievements

Power was named the USHL’s Defenceman of the Year and the end of the 2019-20 season, and was recently named to the NCAA (B1G)’s All-Rookie Team. He also was honoured by College Hockey News as their Rookie of the Year.

Owen Power Statistics

Videos