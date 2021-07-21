Luke Mittelstadt – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2020-21 Team: Eden Prairie High (USHS-MN), Lincoln Stars (USHL)

Date of Birth: January 22, 2003

Place of Birth: Eden Prairie, Minnesota

Ht: 5-foot-11 Wt: 174 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Defense

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2021 first-year eligible

Rankings

A technically sound defenseman, Luke Mittelstadt has only just begun his professional development. He spent the last three seasons with Eden Prairie High School in Minnesota, with a brief stint with the Lincoln Stars of the USHL last season, before he rejoined Eden Prairie High to conclude his high school career.

Brother of Buffalo Sabre Casey Mittelstadt and Green Bay Gambler (USHL) John Mittelstadt, Luke recently decided to follow in his brothers’ footsteps by committing to play for the University of Minnesota in the NCAA. A two-way player and a great skater, Mittelstadt’s strengths are in his transition game, as his edgework and puck control allow him to generate rushes and execute clean breakouts.

Incredibly composed under pressure, Mittelstadt is a good puck-handler with great vision. He’s able to stretch the ice with precise passes and often uses creative fakes to create space for himself and his teammates. He can also contribute offensively; he registered 35 points in just 24 games in his final season at Eden Prairie High. His skating routes are efficient, and his composure is key to his skill set.

Should Mittelstadt look to sign professionally, his stint at the University of Minnesota will likely be the defining factor. It’ll be interesting to see what type of role he carves out in the NCAA as a freshman because he’ll likely have to earn his opportunity more so than others. In addition, Mittelstadt will have to sand off the rough edges of his game and become a more well-rounded defenseman should he look to play in the NHL.

Luke Mittelstadt – 2021 NHL Draft Projection

Given Mittelstadt’s rankings, he’s likely to be drafted this year, although it’s tough to predict when. Teams will be interested, and I expect a handful to take a flier on Mittelstadt, given that he’s still a raw defenseman who’s joining an elite hockey program in the NCAA. Ranked 98th amongst North American skaters, he should hear his name called somewhere between rounds 5-7.

Strengths

Skating

Transition Game

Passing

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Offensive Awareness

Aggressiveness

NHL Potential

Mittelstadt’s career with the University of Minnesota should tell us plenty about his NHL potential. We’ve seen many players thrive at the collegiate level and if Mittelstadt breaks out against NCAA competition, he should have no problem finding his way into the minor league system of an NHL team. It’ll be a long road, given his late projection, but if all goes well, Mittelstadt’s NHL expectations are attainable.

Risk/Reward Analysis

Risk – 2/5, Reward – 3/5

Luke Mittelstadt Statistics

Videos