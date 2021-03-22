Jack Bar – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Jack Bar

2020-21 Team: Chicago Steel

Date of Birth: Oct. 24, 2002

Place of Birth: Newmarket, ON, Canada

Ht: 6-foot-2 Wt: 194 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: D

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2021 first-year eligible

Rankings

There is no denying that Jack Bar is as academically gifted as he is athletically talented. The Ontario-born defenseman has played hockey for St. Andrews College, a private boarding school in Ontario, and he has committed to play NCAA hockey at Harvard University next season. He made major strides while he was attending school in his home province, and the Peterborough Petes drafted him 52nd overall in the 2018 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Entry Draft. He decided to play for the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League rather than to go to the OHL.

Jack Bar, Chicago Steel (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Having played AAA hockey for the York Simcoe Express, Bar started attending St. Andrew’s College in 2016 and became an alternate captain for the team in 2019. He scored 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) in 44 games and guided the Saints to a CISAA championship. Bar improved his form in the 2019-20 season and had 52 points (18 goals, 34 assists) in 49 games, and he graduated from the college at the end of the season. Immigration issues prevented him from joining Harvard straight away, so he moved to the Steel for the 2020-21 season.

Bar is known for his offensive style of play, combining his physicality and tempo to make him an energetic player. He has efficient skating and puck movement from both ends of the ice, and he is able to protect the puck when he is under pressure. However, he struggles to change direction when his team has to defend a counter attack, and he will need to work on his agility if he wants to become a more rounded defensive player.

Jack Bar – 2021 NHL Draft Projection

Bar has a “B” grade ahead of the draft, meaning that he is predicted to be a second- or third-round pick. His options are open as he prepares to be drafted, and he is looking forward to playing NCAA hockey for Harvard University. The NCAA will allow him to grow as a player, and he can expect an easy transition into professional hockey.

Quotables

“Jack is a long and rangy with poise in both ends of the rink. His game has some growing to do but with his size and smooth skating he shows high upside.” – Neutral Zone

“Efficient puck mover from the back end who uses powerful strides to jump into the rush. Still a work in progress, his combination of size and skill give him potential as a two-way, puck moving defenceman at the NHL level.” Nick Richard, Dobber Prospects

Strengths

Puck movement

Forecheck

Offensive skill

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Decision making

NHL Potential

Bar would be best suited to play on a second-line defensive pairing at the very least. He could make it to the top line with a bit more work, but starting in the top six is a good place for him to begin his progression into the NHL.

Risk/Reward Analysis

Risk – 3/5, Reward – 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 6/10, Defense 6/10

Awards/Achievements

Bar won a OMHA Bantam AAA Championship in 2016-17. He won a OGC-16 bronze medal as a member of Team Canada and was a OMHA Minor Midget AAA champion in 2018. Bar also won the CISAA Championship with St. Andrew’s College in 2019.

Jack Bar Statistics

Videos