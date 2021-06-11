Daniil Chayka – 2021 NHL Draft Profile

Daniil Chayka

2020-21 Team: Spartak Moskva

Date of Birth: October 22, 2022

Place of Birth: Moskva, Russia

Ht: 6-foot-3 Wt: 185 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: D

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2021 first-year eligibility

Rankings

Daniil Chayka is not the most exciting NHL Draft prospect to watch. His low point totals in Canadian junior, Russian junior, and Russian professional hockey over the past few seasons accurately reflect his lack of offensive ability. So, why do numerous scouts claim the Russian defenseman is worthy of a first-round selection?

With his size and mobility, Chayka projects to be a reliable and rangy defenseman. The best part of his game results from his strong skating and long reach to defend against zone entries and offensive rushes. He also uses his reach along the boards to strip the puck and suppress scoring chances.

While Chayka will need to fill out his large frame as he matures, his ability to battle for positioning along the boards and in front of the net is positive. However, I would not characterize him as a physical defender, mainly because he’s still fairly slender, but if he develops his physicality, he will be even more effective defensively.

Daniil Chayka of the Guelph Storm (Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

Chayka’s skating is above average for a defender in this year’s class, given his acceleration and lateral movement. However, he does not have a particularly long or quick stride, limiting his ability to transition quickly.

Offensively, Chayka has the tools to be a gifted player, but he lacks the vision and decision-making skills to be effective. His slapshot and wrist shot have decent power and could be assets to his game if used correctly. However, the Russian blueliner often sees his shots blocked before they can pose a threat.

Chayka’s playmaking skills could use development but are not horrendous. He can make simple passes easily and set up offensive chances for those more gifted than him. Occasionally at the junior level, he was trusted with quarterbacking the second power-play unit; however, I would not see that as a likely role at the professional level.

Daniil Chayka – 2021 NHL Draft Projection

I believe Chayka will be selected late in the first round, as most rankings have him projected to go somewhere between 20th-32nd overall. I especially see him selected by a franchise with multiple first-round picks, who can use their first selection on a riskier or more talented prospect then opt for a more “sure thing” in Chayka later.

Quotables

“He (Chayka) needs to get a bit stronger and add the physical element to his game as that remains one area of weakness for him in his own end. He reads attacks well and gaps up to the puck carrier well in transition, using his stick to knock the puck free. His offensive game can be a bit frustrating at times as we see many of the tools that should lead him to be a threat as an attacker but they rarely come together at once.” – Tony Ferrari, Dobber Prospects

“Once his man is on the perimeter, he does a good job of taking away passing lanes and forcing them into a shot from a tough angle. Chayka’s long stick and quick movement are real assets here. He is willing to play physical to protect that ice and keeps his opponent to the outside in the cycle game. As he continues to grow, he should get even more physical in board battles and in protecting the front of net.” – Ben Kerr, Last Word on Sports

“Aside from his lack of physical play, I have enjoyed Chayka’s response to loose pucks and puck movement in general. Chayka is quick on his feet. He will quickly put on the jets to hunt down loose pucks and he will keep his foot on the gas when attackers make sudden changes in direction.” – Josh Tessler, Smaht Scouting

Strengths

Size

Reach

Defensive IQ

Lateral Movement

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Offensive Instincts

Strength

NHL Potential

Chayka is not a “high-upside” selection. There’s room for improvement, but his ceiling is lower than many projected picks in the latter half of the first round. Chayka could be a defensively solid fourth or fifth defender, but he could reach above or below that, depending on how he develops in the seasons ahead.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 2/5, Reward – 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 4/10, Defense – 7/10

Daniil Chayka Statistics

Videos