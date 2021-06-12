Patrik Hamrla – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Patrik Hamrla

2020-21 Team: HC Energie Karlovy Vary / Czech Extraliga

Date of Birth: May 21, 2003

Place of Birth: Zlin, Czech Republic

Ht: 6-foot-3 Wt: 194 pounds

Catches: L

Position: Goaltender

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2021 first-year eligible

Rankings

NHL Central Scouting: 3rd (amongst EU goaltenders)

The more you learn about Patrik Hamrla, the more muddled his draft profile becomes. If you take him purely by the tape, he is exactly what you would hope for from a modern NHL goaltending prospect. At 6-foot-3, he has a big frame that he moves well around the ice, and he is already making confident moves to play the puck behind his own net, a talent that is become more and more common in the NHL.

This is funny…😃#2021NHLDraft eligible goaltender Patrik Hamrla pic.twitter.com/npjvU6HTMz — Czech Prospects (@CZprospects) January 19, 2021

When you look at his statistics, you see a lot of positives as well. In 2019-20, when he was playing against opponents his own age in the Czech U17 and in the International-Jr, he posted solid numbers as a starter, with a goals-against average (GAA) around 2.5 and a save percentage (SV%) around .915.

In 2020-21, however, Hamrla’s statistics became less consistent as he took on older opponents. He spent time playing for both the Czech U20 and in the Czech Extraliga, meaning that by the end of the season he was starting games against men as a 17-year-old. This is exceptional for his age and excuses his middling 3.94 GAA and .881 SV%.

If he had been able to start in the 2021 WJC-18 for the Czech national team, he could have really cemented himself as one of the top goalies in the draft. However, since Hamrla didn’t get a chance to start, he was unable to make that final showcase of his talents.

Patrik Hamrla – NHL Draft Projection

It’s difficult to see a world where Hamrla doesn’t get selected on draft day. He is a highly talented goalie with a strong toolkit and is in line to take on playing time against me in the top Czech league, meaning he is in a great spot to develop his game in the coming years.

Despite these positives, though, I don’t expect Hamrla to hear his name called until the mid-fourth to late fifth-round of the 2021 NHL Draft. He could slip to the early sixth-round as well, but that is as far as I can see him sliding.

Quotables

Standing 6-foot-3, Hamrla is an active — at times overly active — netminder who is unafraid to display his athleticism in making second and third saves. Cam Robinson – eprinkside.com

Playing a hybrid-butterfly style, Hamrla exhibits good positioning and competitiveness in denying opponents. Mike Morreale – nhl.com

Strengths

NHL Caliber Frame

Willing to play the puck

Already starting against men in the Czech professional league

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

As is often joked about in hockey, goaltenders should tend the goal. While Hamrla is capable of handling the puck in his own zone, he can get himself into trouble when he makes a wrong decision with it, putting his team in a bad spot.

NHL Potential

While he may not be one of the top-tier goalies at the draft, Hamrla has a lot of those intangibles that project out to what a modern NHL goalie looks like. With size and confidence tracking the puck, he has the potential to become a nightly AHL starter who can threaten to take over a role as an NHL backup down the line.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 2/5, Reward – 3/5

There really isn’t a lot of risk in selecting Hamrla in the later rounds of the draft. He is a talented player with a lot of experience against players of all levels. While his ceiling may not be terribly high, his floor is also low, making him a great prospect to have in your system.

Patrik Hamrla Statistics