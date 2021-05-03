Tyler Boucher – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Tyler Boucher

2020-21 Team: USNTDP

Date of Birth: Jan. 16, 2003

Place of Birth: Haddonfield, NJ, USA

Ht: 6-foot-1 Wt: 201 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: F

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2021 first-year eligible

Rankings

Tyler Boucher is the son of former Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Boucher and grew up surrounded by hockey. The young Boucher has made a clear intention of playing in the NHL through his time with the U.S. National Team Development Program, where he has grown as a player. He has also represented the United States at the international level. Boucher has committed to play NCAA hockey at Boston University for the 2021-22 season.

Tyler Boucher, USA Hockey NTDP (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey’s NTDP)

Boucher was born in Haddonfield, NJ, a town on the outskirts of Philadelphia. He began playing AAA hockey in New Jersey before he moved to Avon Old Farms Prep School, where his father coached the school’s hockey program. He scored 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) in 26 games while he was attending the school and was soon called up to try out for the country’s national development program. This gave him more opportunities to improve through the guidance of other coaches and non-family members.

Boucher combines flair, quickness, and physicality into his style of play. He prefers to take on multiple opponents at a time, either skating past opposing players or checking them on sight. He has a sense of hunger when he enters the ice and chases pucks down when they are loose, and this is one of the reasons why he has been clinical as a goalscorer.

Quotables

“Whether it be a player with their head down, someone in the open ice, or along the offensive or defensive glass, Boucher does not show any mercy. With this mindset such play tends to wear down the opposition and makes them always keep their heads on a swivel whenever Tyler is on the ice, which makes for frequent mistakes by them and more frequent opportunities for Team USA.” – Lance Green, Flyers Nitty Gritty

“Boucher’s game consists of many of the physical elements that scouts look for in a player. If his scoring stays consistent with the pace he began the 2020-21 season, Boucher will be a lock to rise in the draft.” – Zach Weil, FC Hockey

Strengths

Physicality

Forechecking

Movement on the puck

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Needs to adapt a stronger two-way playing style

Needs to be less tenacious

NHL Potential

Boucher would be useful in penalty kills because of his strength, toughness, and ability to check players. He may not be offensively gifted on the top six of an NHL team, but he would compensate any offensive struggles with his defensive traits.

Risk/Reward Analysis

Risk – 3/5, Reward – 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 6/10, Defense – 7/10

Awards/Achievements

Boucher won a AYHL (Atlantic Youth Hockey League) U13 championship in 2017 and a WHC (World Hockey Challenge) U17 silver medal in 2020.

Tyler Boucher Statistics

Videos