Artem Guryev – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Artem Guryev
2020-21 Team: Peterborough Petes
Date of Birth: May 7, 2003
Place of Birth: Moskva, Russia
Ht: 6-foot-3 Wt: 198 pounds
Shoots: Left
Position: Defence
NHL Draft Eligibility: 2021 first-year eligible
Rankings
- NHL Central Scouting: 99th (North American Skaters)
- McKeen’s Hockey Rankings: 180th
- THW – Baracchini’s Final 160 Rankings: No Ranking
- THW – Zator’s Final 128 Rankings: No Ranking
- THW – Forbes’ Top 128 for May: No Ranking
Artem Guryev made his way to Canada when he was just 12 years old and was immediately thrown into the Toronto hockey scene. In his Ontario Hockey League (OHL) draft year, he put up 37 points (nine goals, 28 assists) in 70 games with the Toronto Marlboros AAA team as a 15-year-old. A strong showing by Guryev was enough to attract the attention of OHL scouts, and he was selected by the Peterborough Petes in the second round of the OHL priority selection draft.
In the 2019-20 season, Guryev played for the Lindsay Muskies of the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL), where his physicality was on full display. In 20 games, he had six points (three goals, three assists) and 66 penalty minutes. After making the jump to the OHL, he played 14 games for the Petes, where he tallied two assists.
His size helps him shut down the opposition at the blue line and take players off the puck. He loves to make explosive hits and play the body. His offensive instincts are also solid; he knows how to jump into the rush and create opportunities for his teammates. When you consider his ability to hold the blue line and his cannon of a shot, he makes for a very intriguing prospect.
Guryev was part of a large group of OHL players who were unable to play hockey this past season due to the global pandemic. Next season, he will return to Peterborough and is likely to see a significant increase in ice time, especially since he has proven that he can quarterback a power play. He will also be able to continue his development and work on his play in his own end. He could fill a bottom defensive role in the NHL, and with the right coach and team, he could become a top-four defenceman.
Artem Guryev – 2021 NHL Draft Projection
While Guryev has the right tools to succeed at the NHL level, unfortunately, his development took a hit when he was unable to play in the OHL. With that said, he will likely be picked at the backend of the draft, near the fifth or sixth round.
Quotables
“He is a menace to go up against along the boards as well, as Guryev maintains tight gaps and can easily erase opponents along the wall in the defensive zone. He walks the line with poise and authority and has a cannon of a shot that gets through traffic more often than not. He can also quarterback his team’s powerplay and moves the puck as well as anyone.” – Prospect Pipeline
“Even though Guryev is a physical player, teams also have to respect his skill set as he can beat you on the rush as well. He has a heavy shot from the point that he gets on net regularly. He is a powerful skater that quickly and physically closes the gap defensively.” – OHL Central Scouting
Strengths
- Physicality
- Hitting
- Slap Shot
- Two-Way Game
Under Construction – Improvements to Make
- Defensive awareness
- Skating
NHL Potential
Next season with the Petes will be crucial for Guryev’s development. As mentioned before, he has all the right tools to flourish as a bottom-pairing defenceman at the NHL level if given the right chance. His physicality is enough to attract scouts already.
Risk/Reward Analysis
Risk – 4/5, Reward – 2/5
Artem Guryev Statistics
Video
