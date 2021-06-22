Oliver Adam – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Oliver Adam

2020-21 Team: Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (#35)

Date of Birth: May 20, 2002

Place of Birth: Drummondville, QC, CAN

Ht: 6-foot-3 Wt: 179 pounds

Catches: Right

Position: G

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2021 second-year eligible

Rankings

NHL Central Scouting: 4th (amongst NA goalies)

Oliver Adam played his second full season in Blainville and was able to get them into the playoffs. He’s really worked on his rebound control and has notably improved in that area. He’s the type of goaltender that most teams will seek out with a late-round pick and hope that they can develop an NHL netminder down the line.

Adam was drafted to Blainville in the 2018 QMJHL Entry Draft as a sixth-round pick. He was promoted in the 2018-19 season after playing 21 games for Magog Cantonniers of the Ligue de Hockey Midget AAA du Québec (QMHAA). After playing two games for Balinsville to end the season, and losing both contests, it was clear that Adam needed to work hard in the offseason to crack a starter or backup position in the QMJHL. However, he came back stronger in the 2019-20 season, playing 23 games in a backup role and providing a record of 9-6-2.

In 2020-21, his save percentage (SV%) decreased from a .903 to a .898, but his goals-against-average improved from 3.39 to 3.30. The similarity in the numbers suggests that he’s around the same caliber of player that he was last year, but he could win more games for Blainville. His record improved to 12-7-3 but only started two games in the team’s playoff run to the Quaterfinals. Unfortunately, he lost the net to Charles-Édward Gravel and will need to further work on his rebound control and positioning in the offseason. Next season will be a huge year for him to prove that he is a full-time starter in the QMJHL.

Oliver Adam – NHL Draft Projection

After going undrafted in 2020, it appears Adam has a shot to be picked in the later rounds according to various draft rankings. He may not be featured near the top, but many sites are labeling him as a notable prospect, and that signifies that he’s likely going to be taken on Day 2 of the draft. Expect him to be picked between the fifth and seventh round. It is never easy to project a goaltender’s career, but Adam has shown NHL potential with his poise and calm stature.

Quotables

Heading into this game, Adam had backstopped his team to an undefeated season thus far and he certainly wasn’t going to slow down. He was calm and composed from the first entry into his zone to the last. Nothing but poise. His high-end positioning was also on full display as he seemed to always know where to go, when, and how fast he needed to be there. – Tomas Zubrus, FC Hockey

Strengths

Positioning

Poise

Athleticism

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Adam is going to have to focus on his puck-handling ability as he progresses in his career. He looked frantic when skating behind his net to pass the puck to his teammates. As well, like mentioned above, his rebound control is the biggest issue surrounding him. He needs to focus on that department over his last few seasons in the QMJHL.

NHL Potential

It’s unknown at this point, like a lot of goaltenders at his age. His ceiling is an NHL backup, but he most likely rounds out as an AHL starter. He is comparable to Toronto Maple Leafs 2018 seventh-round pick Zachary Bouthillier, who played two seasons after his draft year and is now playing for the University of Québec-Trios Rivières. If Adam can’t sign an entry-level contract by the team he’s potentially drafted by, he’ll likely take the USports pathway.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 2/5, Reward – 2/5

Awards/Achievements

Adam backstopped the 2019 Magog Cantonniers and won the QMHAA championships. They participated in the Telus Cup that year and lost in the gold medal game to Canada.

Oliver Adam Statistics

