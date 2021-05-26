Ethan Burroughs- 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Ethan Burroughs

2020-21 Team: Owen Sound Attack

Date of Birth: June 19, 2003

Place of Birth: Georgetown, ON, CAN

Height: 5-foot-10, Weight: 165 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: RW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2021 first-year eligible

Rankings

NHL Central Scouting: C-Level Ranked Prospect

Matthew Zator’s April Rankings: outside first two rounds

Peter Baracchini’s Top 100 March: outside top 100

EliteProspects.com: notable prospect (unranked)

Dobberprospects: outside top 100

Craig Button, TSN: outside first round

Bob McKenzie, TSN: outside top 100

Sam Cosentino, Sportsnet: outside first round

Ethan Burroughs, a 17-year-old winger for the Owen Sound Attack of the OHL, is an unpolished prospect who will be one of the many mysteries of the NHL Entry Draft in his first year of eligibility. Given the OHL’s unfortunate hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, talent evaluators will not have up-to-date information on the development of lesser-known prospects ahead of the 2021 Draft. Burroughs has not been able to showcase any improvements in his game following the abrupt halt of the 2019-20 OHL season in March 2020.

Burroughs was selected by the Attack as the first pick of the second round of the OHL Priority Selection Draft in 2019. Although he was not one of the top scorers for them in 2019-20, he demonstrated strong potential and constant progress in a gradually increasing role throughout the season. He finished with eight goals and 11 assists while playing in 53 of 62 games. The Attack ranked in the playoffs at seventh place in the OHL’s West division when the season was cancelled.

19 pts in his rookie campaign, C rated prospect for this years NHL entry draft Ethan Burroughs is committed to coming to the PBHH showcase! “It’ll be amazing to be seen by scouts and play some high level competition” 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2xVk8WxXt8 — FloHockeyPBHHInvitational (@HhockeyPb) May 8, 2021

Burroughs was considered among the top rookies late in the 2019-20 season, especially because of his speed on the wing. He will turn 18 just weeks before the draft, and his physical maturity might play into his favor as scouts look for long-term progress over short-term results from a project player taken at a low cost in the later rounds.

He also earned a strong reputation off the ice, thanks to his community efforts in Ontario. He initiated a petition on behalf of the OHL players to communicate their concerns to the local government following the WHL’s decision to begin their season in March. He was quoted by the OHL Insiders, saying, “This is my NHL draft year. I was looking forward to showing all the progress I have made through my training.”

Burroughs will participate in the PBHH Invitational in Erie, PA in June. The event will be a valuable opportunity for him to gain exposure and showcase his skills before the draft. Many NHL scouts are expected to attend, and the evaluations derived from this showcase will likely be weighted heavily given the lack of game film and first-hand exposure after a bizarre or non-existant season.

Other THW Draft Profiles

Ethan Burroughs- NHL Draft Projection

The NHL Central Scouting List released ahead of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft marked Burroughs as a C-level prospect, which projects him to be selected somewhere between the fourth and sixth rounds. Given the OHL’s cancelled season, a player like Burroughs might be attractive as a low-risk pick in the late rounds for a team looking to find raw potential in lesser-known players.

Quotables

Attack head coach Alan Letang spoke of Burroughs and teammate Deni Goure following the release of the NHL Central Scouting Preliminary ‘Player to Watch’ list and said, “It’s a great testament to their first season in the league. Their hockey sense and work ethic throughout the year made it impossible to keep them out of the lineup. They were able to play in all situations and they were able to produce. When we get playing again, they’re going to take another step forward and we’re going to rely on them in the tough situations. It all goes back to their character, they’re tremendous kids and we’re thrilled for them.”

Strengths

Speed, shot

Leadership, maturity

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Physical maturity

Experience, exposure

NHL Potential

Burroughs will come at minimal risk to any NHL team that selects him in the later rounds of the draft next month. His speed, shot, and leadership qualities give him the potential to climb an organization’s depth chart to reach the NHL. A role as a bottom-six winger is considered a successful draft pick in the later rounds, and Burroughs possesses the skill set to grow into that role.

Interview

Burroughs was interviewed ahead of the OHL Priority Selection Draft in 2019.

Ethan Burroughs- Statistics

Video