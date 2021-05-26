Ethan Burroughs- 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Ethan Burroughs
2020-21 Team: Owen Sound Attack
Date of Birth: June 19, 2003
Place of Birth: Georgetown, ON, CAN
Height: 5-foot-10, Weight: 165 pounds
Shoots: Right
Position: RW
NHL Draft Eligibility: 2021 first-year eligible
Rankings
NHL Central Scouting: C-Level Ranked Prospect
Matthew Zator’s April Rankings: outside first two rounds
Peter Baracchini’s Top 100 March: outside top 100
EliteProspects.com: notable prospect (unranked)
Dobberprospects: outside top 100
Craig Button, TSN: outside first round
Bob McKenzie, TSN: outside top 100
Sam Cosentino, Sportsnet: outside first round
Ethan Burroughs, a 17-year-old winger for the Owen Sound Attack of the OHL, is an unpolished prospect who will be one of the many mysteries of the NHL Entry Draft in his first year of eligibility. Given the OHL’s unfortunate hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, talent evaluators will not have up-to-date information on the development of lesser-known prospects ahead of the 2021 Draft. Burroughs has not been able to showcase any improvements in his game following the abrupt halt of the 2019-20 OHL season in March 2020.
Burroughs was selected by the Attack as the first pick of the second round of the OHL Priority Selection Draft in 2019. Although he was not one of the top scorers for them in 2019-20, he demonstrated strong potential and constant progress in a gradually increasing role throughout the season. He finished with eight goals and 11 assists while playing in 53 of 62 games. The Attack ranked in the playoffs at seventh place in the OHL’s West division when the season was cancelled.
Burroughs was considered among the top rookies late in the 2019-20 season, especially because of his speed on the wing. He will turn 18 just weeks before the draft, and his physical maturity might play into his favor as scouts look for long-term progress over short-term results from a project player taken at a low cost in the later rounds.
He also earned a strong reputation off the ice, thanks to his community efforts in Ontario. He initiated a petition on behalf of the OHL players to communicate their concerns to the local government following the WHL’s decision to begin their season in March. He was quoted by the OHL Insiders, saying, “This is my NHL draft year. I was looking forward to showing all the progress I have made through my training.”
Burroughs will participate in the PBHH Invitational in Erie, PA in June. The event will be a valuable opportunity for him to gain exposure and showcase his skills before the draft. Many NHL scouts are expected to attend, and the evaluations derived from this showcase will likely be weighted heavily given the lack of game film and first-hand exposure after a bizarre or non-existant season.
Ethan Burroughs- NHL Draft Projection
The NHL Central Scouting List released ahead of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft marked Burroughs as a C-level prospect, which projects him to be selected somewhere between the fourth and sixth rounds. Given the OHL’s cancelled season, a player like Burroughs might be attractive as a low-risk pick in the late rounds for a team looking to find raw potential in lesser-known players.
Quotables
Attack head coach Alan Letang spoke of Burroughs and teammate Deni Goure following the release of the NHL Central Scouting Preliminary ‘Player to Watch’ list and said, “It’s a great testament to their first season in the league. Their hockey sense and work ethic throughout the year made it impossible to keep them out of the lineup. They were able to play in all situations and they were able to produce. When we get playing again, they’re going to take another step forward and we’re going to rely on them in the tough situations. It all goes back to their character, they’re tremendous kids and we’re thrilled for them.”
Strengths
Speed, shot
Leadership, maturity
Under Construction (Improvements to Make)
Physical maturity
Experience, exposure
NHL Potential
Burroughs will come at minimal risk to any NHL team that selects him in the later rounds of the draft next month. His speed, shot, and leadership qualities give him the potential to climb an organization’s depth chart to reach the NHL. A role as a bottom-six winger is considered a successful draft pick in the later rounds, and Burroughs possesses the skill set to grow into that role.
Ethan Burroughs- Statistics
Video
