Jack Beck – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Jack Beck

2020-21 Team: Ottawa 67’s

Date of Birth: April 12, 2003

Place of Birth: Toronto, Ontario

Ht: 5-foot-11 Wt: 152 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: LW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2021 first-year eligible

Rankings

NHL Central Scouting: 82nd among North American skaters

McKeen’s Hockey: 192nd

When the Ottawa 67’s selected Jack Beck with their second-round pick (31st overall) in the 2019 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Priority Selection, they probably didn’t expect to get a player that could immediately be put onto their second line to go alongside Mitch Hoelscher and team scoring leader Jack Quinn, but that is exactly what they would get. Beck’s rookie season saw him score a modest 19 points in 56 games including seven goals, some of which were massively important, game-clinching goals.

Jack Beck, Toronto Marlboros (Dan Hickling OHL Images)

That was just his rookie season. Coming into 2019-20, Beck took on more importance with some key pieces leaving the 67’s lineup. He had a chance to greatly improve his stock by taking his game to the next level, but, unfortunately, he never saw the ice in 2019-20. With the OHL shutting down the season and not being named to the Canadian U18 team, Beck hasn’t had a chance to show what he is capable of to scouts since his rookie OHL season.

Despite not having the film that others do, there are reasons to be excited about what Beck has done so far. As mentioned before, playing on the 67’s second line for the entire season surrounded by that talent level is telling. The coaching staff trusted him and he never gave them a reason not to. He was consistent and looked like he belonged, a really good foundation for a young player that should contribute to the 67’s for at least another couple of seasons.

In his rookie season, we found out that Beck can skate. He has quick feet and excellent acceleration with speed to burn that can take him around the outside of the defence when needed. He didn’t have many chances to use his speed with the 67’s considering he was the third option on his line, but that allowed him to show off his playmaking ability. Even though the points didn’t come as he would have liked, he was involved in the play and created plenty of scoring chances for his linemates.

As for things that Beck needs to improve upon, it’s mostly to do with his physicality. He is an effective player in all three areas of the ice, but he could do with some more size to help him both defend the puck when he has it and take it away from whoever does when he doesn’t. He’s not one to get too involved physically, but it would be nice to see him be able to do it when needed — after all, that could be a role he needs to adapt to if he wants to get to the NHL.

Jack Beck – NHL Draft Projection

The best of Beck’s junior hockey career is still to come, but unfortunately for him, the missed OHL season means that he won’t be drafted on Day 1 of the NHL Entry Draft or even Day 2 for that matter. It’s likely that Beck will end up being a Day 3 selection if he is selected at all. It is entirely possible that Beck could re-enter the draft in 2022 after another season in the OHL, but I believe that he is good enough right now to be selected by an NHL team. It’s an uphill battle for him, but he certainly has plenty of upside that teams could choose to take a flyer on.

Quotables

“Jack Beck is a very intelligent and versatile player who can help our team in a number of ways.” James Boyd, Ottawa 67’s General Manager.

“The youngster boasts quick feet and the strength and acceleration necessary to reach his top speed in a few quick strides. Once at top speed, Beck remains fluid and agile on his skates, allowing him to change direction as needed while avoiding his opposition while in control of the puck.” Prospect Pipeline

Strengths

Quick feet/acceleration

Offensive awareness

Playmaking

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Physicality

Needs to get bigger

NHL Potential

It’s impossibly difficult to even guess what Beck could be five or 10 years down the road right now considering he hasn’t seen the ice since March of 2020. Many players who have missed out on time have been able to go to Europe or play in the U18 World Championship earlier in 2021, but Beck didn’t have that chance. It would take a scout with a crystal ball to know what he became, more so than normal. If I had to guess right now, I’d say he’s a bottom-six forward or an AHL level player. Take that with a grain of salt.

Risk/Reward Analysis

Risk – 5/5, Reward – 2.5/5

Awards/Achievements

Beck doesn’t have many awards to his name so far in his career and the ones he does have come from his time in minor hockey and with the Toronto Marlboros. With his team, he won the 2013-14 Greater Toronto Area Hockey League (GTAHL) championship, and in 2018-19, he won a silver medal with Team Greater Toronto Hockey League (GTHL) Red, a team that included names like Brandt Clarke, Shane Wright, and Liam Arnsby.

Jack Beck Statistics

