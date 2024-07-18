Maple Leafs’ Top 10 Prospects for 2024-25 Season

While the Toronto Maple Leafs may not have the deepest prospect pool, there’s still plenty of talent coming through that eventually could prove to be difference makers in the future. Instead of getting sure fire prospects, they’ve been selecting a lot of players with a lot of upside and potential. As a result, the team is starting to see the payoff now with some of their big names.

Easton Cowan, Nikita Grebyonkin and Dennis Hildeby (The Hockey Writers)

From developing their goaltenders to seeing the work ethic and energy from their forwards, the Maple Leafs still have plenty of names that are worth keeping an eye on. Here are the top 10 prospects for the 2024-25 season.

10. Roni Hirvonen, C, Toronto Marlies (AHL)

It was a very difficult first season in North America for Roni Hirvonen as he dealt with injuries and the passing of his father. Through it all, he managed to find his way and come back on the ice, putting up 13 points in 37 games.

Hirvonen is very energetic and while he isn’t the biggest player on the ice, he’s very competitive with his engagement and battles along the boards. He can read and break up plays very well and he has great speed and edges to get out of tough spots. He’s smart and responsible within the defensive zone as well. He faced adversity last season, but his ability to play among pro players remain as he has the experience to elevate his game.

9. Nicholas Moldenhauer, C/RW, University of Michigan (NCAA)

Although his 21 points in 41 games with Michigan may not reflect it, there’s still a lot to like with Nick Moldenhauer. He was on a very deep Michigan team last season with the likes of Rutger McGroarty, Gavin Brindley and Frank Nazar as they were relied on heavily. Going into his second collegiate season, there’s an opportunity for him to play an important role.

Moldenhauer plays a very responsible 200-foot game with great skill, creativity and vision. Even at the Maple Leafs development camp, he looked very strong with his pace and made a number smart plays as a result. He’s quick, agile and does a great job of checking his surroundings with timely shoulder checks and quickly makes his move. The 2024-25 season is a great chance for him to take a big step forward with his development.

8. Noah Chadwick, LD, Lethbridge Hurricanes (WHL)

The Maple Leafs 2023 sixth-round pick really took off and surpassed his 2022-23 production in goals (12), assists (44) and points (56). The 2024 CHL’s Scholastic Player of the Year really showcased why the Maple Leafs took a flyer on him as a late-round pick.

Noah Chadwick after winning the 2024 CHL Scholastic Player of the Year Award (Eric Young/CHL)

Chadwick’s game is built around being a well-rounded player on both sides of the puck. He’s smart positionally with his defensive game, closing gaps well and getting into the lanes to break up plays. Though it was his offensive game that took a big step forward with his breakout passing and ability to lead a play in transition. He’s always scanning the ice to find his teammates and gets pucks on net effectively. Former director of amateur scouting at the time Wes Clark says that he, “checks a lot of boxes for us.”

7. Artur Akhtyamov, G, Toronto Marlies (AHL)

Drafted 106th overall in 2020, Artur Ahktyamov is one of many goalies that are starting to become potential homegrown talents and give the Maple Leafs some stability in the crease.He has put up strong numbers in both the VHL and KHL, having a save percentage of .920 or higher over the last two seasons. He was named VHL goaltender of the year as a result and won the league championship.

Akhtyamov is very sound positionally in net, displaying great reflexes, vision and lateral movements. He squares up shooters easily and although he has average size in net (6-foot-1), he’s really agile and quick to take away time and space for shooters. He was putting up starter numbers to be in the KHL. Now, coming over to North America will work wonders for his development as he can potentially be a part of a strong tandem with Dennis Hildeby with the Toronto Marlies.

6. Dennis Hildeby, G, Toronto Marlies (AHL)

After showing great promise in 2022-23 with Färjestad BK in the SHL, Hildeby made the jump to North America to continue with his development. Given his quick progression as a goaltender over there, he’s another goalie in the system that gives the depth at the position. He earned a call up last season and while he didn’t play a game, there’s still chance for him in the future.

Dennis Hildeby, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Gavin Napier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In his rookie season, the Maple Leafs’ fourth-round pick in 2022 finished sixth overall amongst American Hockey League goaltenders in goals against average with 2.41 and was 15th in SV% with .913. There were some ups and downs with his game last season, but the Marlies weren’t a strong team as they had trouble defending within their own zone. However, the size (6-foot-7, 223 pounds), composure and vision that he brings instantly makes him one of the top goaltending prospects within the system.

5. Ben Danford, RD, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

The Maple Leafs have lacked a steady pillar on the back end that can be effective on both sides of the puck. Selecting Ben Danford at the 2024 NHL Draft gives them that option. Offensively, his numbers don’t jump off the page as he had one goal and 32 assists last season, but that started to take off in the postseason where he scored four times in 21 games.

As Danford’s offensive game continues to take strides, it’s his defensive game that stands out. He’s extremely competitive within his own end, playing the body and getting into lanes to break up plays. He defends the rush very well, has great defensive IQ and doesn’t cheat on plays. He also has the ability and speed to lead a breakout and makes smart decisions in the neutral and offensive zones. He looked great at the Maple Leafs development camp and should feel confident heading into the 2024-25 season as his upside is high.

4. Nikita Grebyonkin, LW/RW, Toronto Marlies (AHL)

One of the more underrated names in the Maple Leafs system before no longer has that label, as Nikita Grebyonkin has quickly garnered a lot of attention this past season. After being named KHL rookie of the year in 2022-23, Grebyonkin followed that up with 41 points in 67 games with Metallurg Magnitogorsk and added another six points in 22 playoff games, winning the Gagarin Cup.

Nikita Grebyonkin, Metallurg Hockey Club (Photo by Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

His willingness to use his size, speed and hands to his advantage are strengths to his game. He’s constantly establishing himself with his power-forward game and possesses great hands in tight spaces to manipulate situations. He’s extremely skilled and very competitive, becoming a work horse and factor along the boards and in front of the net. He can outmuscle opponents easily and can make plays at a quick pace. As a result of last season, he has shed his label of being an underrated prospect in the system.

3. Topi Niemelä, RD, Toronto Marlies (AHL)

The Maple Leafs top defensive prospect had an impressive showing in his first season with the Marlies. Much like Hirvonen, Niemelä has plenty of pro experience from playing in the Liiga in Finland and didn’t look out of place in the AHL. He posted 39 points– sixth overall in team scoring– and 21 primary points (ninth overall). He even had a goals for percentage of 58% (min. 15 games played).

Niemelä strives to be an effective two-way defender. He’s quick on the breakout and leading a play in transition, but has the ability to prioritize defense when he needs to. He has great tendencies away from the puck and shows great patience to not force plays when he has control. The smarts that he possesses shows that he can think the game at a high level. Strength was an area that he wanted to improve on. If he can do that and improve on a strong rookie season, he could be in the NHL sooner rather than later.

2. Fraser Minten, C, Toronto Marlies (AHL)

Fraser Minten’s strong two-way game and ability to be a heavy forechecker is just what the team needs in the middle part of the lineup. Last season, Minten got a taste of NHL action with the Maple Leafs playing in four games. When he went back to the Western Hockey League, he had 48 points in 43 games between the Kamloops Blazers and Saskatoon Blades and even captained Canada at the World Junior Championship.

Minten’s goal scoring and ability to be relentless on the forecheck is what makes him a top-prospect. The Maple Leafs lack that kind of player with intensity and Minten does that every shift. He can play a complete game and can play in any situation that he’s put into. The Maple Leafs are going to need some help up the middle of the ice in the future behind Auston Matthews. Minten could be that high-energy physical power forward in the middle-six.

1. Easton Cowan, C/W, London Knights (OHL)

This really doesn’t come as a surprise to anyone as Easton Cowan is now the Maple Leafs top prospect in the system. After a good showing in the preseason with the Maple Leafs, Cowan was steadily starting to show why he could become the next top prospect to surpass Matthew Knies as he became a regular NHLer.

Easton Cowan, London Knights (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

Cowan absolutely dominated the competition in his DY+1 season. He recorded 96 points in 54 games, a 1.78 point per game average as well as a point streak that spanned 42 games in the regular season and playoffs. While the regular season one is technically intact for next season, Cowan easily showed that being a first-round selection is paying off as he was named the Ontario Hockey League’s regular season and playoff MVP as a result of his strong pace and taking a major step with his development. He displayed that strong and skilled two-way game while also showing the drive and work ethic that caught the Maple Leafs attention. All eyes were on him during the development camp as he was once again taking the centre stage and showing that he’s determined to make the roster come the start of the 2024-25.

While it still may be a long shot, he definitely has an opportunity to steal a spot and crack the roster, making it difficult to send him down. That remains to be seen, but the potential for him to make an impact at the next level does.