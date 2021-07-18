Chase Stillman – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Chase Stillman

2020-21 Team: Esbjerg U20 (Denmark U20) Loan

Date of Birth: March 19, 2003

Place of Birth: St. Louis, MO, USA

Ht: 6-foot-1 Wt: 183 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: RW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2021 first-year eligible

Rankings

Son of former NHLer Cory Stillman and the brother of Chicago Blackhawks’ prospect Riley Stillman, Chase Stillman has terrific hockey bloodlines going all the way back to the 70s and 80s when his grandfather Bud Stefanski played. His father played over 1,000 games and recorded over 700 points in the NHL playing for the Calgary Flames, St. Louis Blues, Tampa Bay Lightning, Carolina Hurricanes, Ottawa Senators, and Florida Panthers. He also won two Stanley Cups, one each with the Lightning and Hurricanes. So, Chase certainly knows NHL locker rooms and the atmosphere at the rink, having grown up around them all his life.

Like his father before him, Chase’s motor never stops. He’s like the Energizer Bunny, he just keeps going and going. He is also a bit of a Swiss Army knife, in that he will take on any role to help his team win, be it kill penalties, block shots or just be a solid two-way winger in all zones on the ice.

The 35th ranked North American skater for the #NHLDraft, Chase Stillman of the @Sudbury_Wolves, compares his style of game to those of the Tkachuk brothers.#MeetTheFuture | @KubotaCanadaLtd pic.twitter.com/78hOVkEbmo — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) July 15, 2021

In addition to his motor and strong work ethic, Stillman is a fantastic skater with high-end top speed and the ability to make players and goaltenders look silly with a quick deke or shot. After playing for his father and the Sudbury Wolves last season, he traveled overseas to join Esbjerg U20 in the Denmark U20 league and finished with a solid 16 points in eight games. Then, in his only North American appearance during the 2020-21 season, he played for Team Canada at the U18 World Championship where he scored two goals in seven games.

With how hard Stillman works and the two-way game he possesses, his style should translate quite nicely to the NHL level. Given how much the third line of Barclay Goodrow, Blake Coleman, and Yanni Gourde helped the Tampa Bay Lightning win back-to-back Stanley Cups, he should also turn out to be a very valuable forward in the playoffs someday.

Chase Stillman – NHL Draft Projection

Most outlets rank Stillman to go sometime in the second or third round. With his playoff-ready skillset and ability to get under the skin of his opponents with his speed and tenacity, I don’t foresee him going past the third round. Those types of forwards are starting to become very valuable, especially since the Lightning have won two Cups using players of that exact same style.

Quotables

“Stillman plays a power forward style. He loves to drive the net, both with and without the puck. Stillman can finish when he gets there with the soft hands to make a move and get the puck over the goalie as well the hand-eye coordination for deflections and pounce on rebounds. He gets in on the forecheck quickly, pressuring defenders into mistakes and gaining control of the puck. Stillman is a real pest. He creates havoc in front of the net as well as controlling the puck well in the cycle game.” – Ben Kerr, Last Word on Hockey

Prime time toe drag! 🏒🚨



Get to know @chasestillman61, whose first #OHL goal takes Friday’s #BestOfOHL honours as the @Sudbury_Wolves won big in their home opener. pic.twitter.com/ESpzVpCJDL — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) September 28, 2019

“Corey’s son and younger brother of Riley who plays in the Chicago Blackhawks’ system, is an impressive package of speed, skill and hockey sense…Displays strong puck skills, effective edging, and defensive commitment. Doesn’t over-think his offensive side, sticking to more simple offensive plays, but more than willing to cause devastation with chains of rolling forechecks to take back pucks…” – Bill Placzek, Lines.com

“Call it motor or energy or engagement or drive — Stillman has it. He is willing to go above and beyond, willing to play whatever role needed to the maximum of his ability to give his team the win. He knows when to go after to try and retrieve it, and will head to the best areas of the ice to get a scoring chance off.” – Elite Prospects 2021 NHL Draft Guide

Strengths

Strong two-way game

Forechecking

Work ethic

Motor

Skating

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Needs to work on the details of his game

NHL Potential

Stillman has the potential to become one of those forwards everyone loves to have on their team but hates when they play against them. Think Brad Marchand or Alex Burrows. If he’s anything like his father, he will also become a huge presence in the locker room with his intense work ethic and personality.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 3.5/5, Reward – 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 7/10, Defence – 8/10

Awards/Achievements

Stillman played for Team Canada at the 2021 U18 World Championships and came away with a gold medal. He also was named to the OHL First All-Rookie Team at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Chase Stillman Statistics

Video