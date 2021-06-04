Matvei Petrov — 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Matvei Petrov

2020-21 Team: MHK Krylia Sovetov Moskva (MHL)

Date of Birth: March 12, 2003

Place of Birth: Gus-Khrustalny, Russia

Ht: 6-foot-2 Wt: 181 pounds

Shoots: Right-Handed

Position: Left Wing

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2021 first-year eligibility

Rankings

Petrov is an intriguing left wing who totaled 22 goals and 40 points in 58 games this season playing in the MHL — Russia’s junior league. He also played for the Russians at this year’s U18 World Junior Championships, which took place in Dallas, Texas. He finished that tournament with an assist in four games.

When watching Petrov, the first thing that stands out is his shot and shooting ability. He has a good wrist shot that he uses to his advantage from almost anywhere on the ice. But his one-timer is particularly dangerous. He gets a lot of power behind it when he gets it off cleanly, and most of the time, it ends up in the back of the net. Here’s one example where he fires a rocket from distance that finds its way home.

Matvei Petrov ('21) with a bomb on the powerplay. This is his 19th goal of the season. The kid can rip it.#2021NHLDraft | 🎥 #MHL pic.twitter.com/TEUFSkeEG1 — Dylan Griffing (@GriffingDylan) February 17, 2021

Let’s take a look at another goal from Petrov. It’s no surprise that Krylia Sovetov — his MHL team — seemed to use him as their primary shooting threat on the power play. This one isn’t quite from the distance as the one above. But note the quick release and accuracy in which he gets off this shot.

Matvei Petrov ('21) makes scoring goals look easy. He puts home his 22nd goal of the year in the final MHL regular season game of the season.#2021NHLDraft | 🎥 #MHL pic.twitter.com/WbI6OHPP05 — Dylan Griffing (@GriffingDylan) March 8, 2021

While it’s obvious Petrov can shoot the puck, he’s a pretty decent playmaker too. He shows good vision on the power play and is able to deliver some crafty passes as a result. Combine that with his shooting, and you have yourself a winger with some pretty promising offensive upside.

Petrov also does not lack confidence. In a viewing I managed to find of him, which you can watch below, he attempted a lacrosse goal. Though he didn’t connect, it’s clear he’s not afraid to show some flash, which is something you don’t mind with a forward whose job is to score goals.

Matvei Petrov — NHL Draft Projection

Petrov likely projects as an early third-round pick, which would be pretty good value for the team selecting him. Because he’s one of the few prospects who played as many as 58 games, that could bump up his draft slot since teams have plenty of film on him.

Quotables

“First of all, it’s necessary to say that Petrov is a goal-scorer. He loves to celebrate goals and with his lethal shot, more precisely with his ability to put pucks into the net, he does it very often. But his vision is also very promising and he has really underrated passing ability.” – Jakub Hromada, Recruit Scouting

“Petrov showed off his excellent one-timer on an early power play. Really gets his weight behind it, accurate, but the goalie gets a stop. Has a strong skating stride, bend over well, knees over toes, full leg extensions out, drops a hand off his stick for a full rotation. Uses the occasional lateral crossover to tweak his path, but would like to see some more in his skating for a better ratio.” – Josh Bell, FC Hockey

“Petrov was aggressive in the offensive zone all game for Russia. He was engaged physically all night and made sure to throw a body check every time the Team USA defense had possession of the puck below their own goal line. When he wasn’t being a thorn in the side of his opponent, Petrov was getting into shooting locations and using his shot to test the United States goalie” – Austin Broad, FC Hockey

Strengths

Shot, one-timer

Vision

Playmaking

Confidence

Creativity

Under Construction — Improvements to Make

Petrov’s skating isn’t a detriment, but he’d probably benefit from adding some explosiveness and quickness as he matures. While he’s 6-foot-2, he will need to add some strength since he’s still only 180 pounds. Lastly, it wouldn’t hurt him to be a bit more physical in board battles. But given his skill set, that’s the least of his concerns.

NHL Potential

If Petrov hits his potential, he could be a second-line winger who gets minutes on a first power play unit. The offensive upside is there, given his shot and underrated playmaking ability. It’s just a matter of putting all the tools together.

Risk-Reward Potential

Risk – 3/5, Reward – 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 8/10, Defense – 6.5/10

Awards

Petrov picked up a silver medal with Russia’s U18 squad at the U18 WJCs just last month.

Matvei Petrov Statistics

Video