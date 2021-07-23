Hobie Hedquist – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Hobie Hedquist

2020-21 Team: Dubuque Fighting Saints (United States Hockey League)

Date of Birth: Feb. 14, 2003

Place of Birth: Heron Lake, MN, USA

Ht: 6-foot-2 Wt: 185 lbs

Catches: L

Position: G

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2021 first-year eligible

Rankings

Hobie Hedquist was a fringe candidate as the 2020-21 season opened up, but unfortunately for him his draft stock gradually, but continually, dropped as the season wore on. He didn’t have the best year with Dubuque, going 4-9-1 while posting a 4.45 goals-allowed average and .831 save percentage. It should come as no shock, then, that he has fallen off most top-100 draft boards.

Hedquist thrived with the Sioux Falls Power, a 16U AAA club in the North American Prospects Hockey League, as he posted a 1.76 GAA and .908 save percentage in nine games in 2018-19. He followed that up with solid 2019-20 campaign where found his groove in the playoffs going 2-0 with two shutouts.

Hobie Hedquist Dubuque Fighting Saints (Photo credit: Stephen Gassman Photography)

Unfortunately for Hedquist, he has the distinction of having fallen from a top-100 prospect to outside of the top-300, and will almost certainly be on the outside looking in on draft day.

He will have the opportunity to reset and find a new groove with the University of North Dakota, having signed his national letter of intent to play with the Fighting Hawk back in November.

Hobie Hedquist – NHL Draft Projection

Hedquist saw his draft stock fall significantly this season, and ultimately fell completely out of NHL Central Scouting’s top 32 North American goalie final rankings. He also dropped out of Peter Baracchini’s rankings (from 75th) and, given the hesitancy of teams to draft goalies as it is, he will likely not see his name called during the draft. He’s definitely got some work to do to hit the next level.

Quotables

“Hobie had an unfortunate year and was not able to show enough on the ice to impact and improve his draft rankings. Despite in previous years where he posted quality goalie stats and seemed to be someone to keep your eye on, he was not able to find consistency and finished the year with a 4.45 GAA, .831 SV% with a record of 4-9-1.” — Dylan Krill, FCHockey

Strengths

Quick glove

Athletic

Smart positioning

Under Construction- Improvements to Make

Adding muscle

Lateral movement

Increase anticipation / reaction time

Rebound control

Improve overall technical acumen

NHL Potential

Hedquist needs to hone his skills at the college level before ever being seriously considered as a professional. He’s demonstrated a knack for the position, but there’s a lot left to be desired given how he performed last season.

Risk- Reward Analysis

Risk- 5/5, Reward 1/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense- 0/10, Defense 0/10

Awards/ Achievements

None at this time

Hobie Hedquist Statistics

