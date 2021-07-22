Luke Levandowski – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Luke Levandowski

2020-21 Team: Rosemount High (USHS-MN)

Date of Birth: Sep. 26, 2002

Place of Birth: Rosemount, MN, USA

Ht: 6-foot Wt: 161 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Center/Left Wing

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2021 first-year eligible

Rankings

NHL Central Scouting: 112th (amongst NA skaters)

EliteProspects: 72nd

Luke Levandowski is an average-sized forward who plays a dynamic offensive game centered around agile skating and quick hands. He played most of his season in the Minnesotan high school program of Rosemount High, where he scored 22 goals and 19 assists in 21 games, outscoring his closest teammate by 11 points. He had little offensive support, and Levandowski often took creative routes to the offensive blue line, disposing of pressure with little effort, only to have no teammate to help him get the puck to the net.

His skating is sound, with quick crossovers and great power in his stride, which allows him to dictate the pace of play. His accelerations and decelerations punish defenders who are either too passive or too aggressive. He also has strong stickhandling skills, which he can pull off at full speed with little effort.

Related: THW’s 2021 NHL Draft Guide

He loves the inside lane, often trying to create off the rush by cutting across a defender’s feet from the half-walls and letting a wrist shot fly across the grain above the goaltender’s shoulders. He changes his angle well on his shot, and his refined mechanics allow him to fire the puck with impressive power for someone his size. Without the puck in the offensive zone, he sprints in and out of pockets to confuse defenders and open up lanes for his teammates to exploit. His passing is decent in small areas, but his accuracy on stretch plays or seam-crossing passes lacks consistency.

Levandowski also has issues on the defensive side; he doesn’t shoulder-check as often as he should and can sometimes be caught staring a hole into the puck. For someone who reacts as quickly as he does on loose pucks, he turns it over more than he should but often does so after unsuccessfully executing a great idea.

He played at the high school level almost all year and only looked about average in nine games with the top-seed Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League (USHL). He could be a steal if he adapts to a higher level of play in 2021-22.

Turn and fire goal from Luke Levandowski pic.twitter.com/V1d4Rl6XmQ — Chicago Steel (@ChicagoSteel) June 17, 2021

Related THW Draft Profiles

Luke Levandowski – NHL Draft Projection

Levandowski is on very few NHL Draft rankings, and only EliteProspects (72nd) has him anywhere near their top-150. He is ranked 112th among North American skaters, which should make him a fifth- to seventh-round pick if European skaters are taken into consideration. He is also absent from Zator’s, Baracchini’s, and Forbes’ final draft rankings.

Levandowski will hope that teams with a tendency to draft out of high school, such as the Montreal Canadiens, will take a look at his game, see his upside, and take a flyer on him with a late-round pick. His great personality in interviews won’t hurt his draft stock, either.

Quotables

“High paced linear crossover drives, puck handling in both large and small ice scenarios, and adaptable passing, he

jumped on every loose puck available, driving outside and through the dotted lines, attacking within pressure, and exploiting both passiveness and aggression.” – Daniel Gee, EliteProspects (from The 2021 EliteProspects Draft Guide, EliteProspects, 01-07-2021)

“Early on Levandowski showed why he is a solid prospect in the draft. After a strong forecheck to force a pass behind the net, Levandowski took a feed and used his speed to get to the net and score on the backhand. This is just a glimpse of the strong play he can show on certain shifts. Added consistency in his game and he going to really take off as a prospect. He shows a smart game.” – Ray Napientek, FC Hockey game report

Strengths

Skating

Stickhandling

Passing

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Defensive awareness

Overall habits

Physicality

NHL Potential

Levandowski’s offensive prowess makes him a threat in transition, which should work well in an NHL game that is headed more toward transitional offense and speed differentials on the attack. He needs some refining but is perfectly suited for a middle-six role on a speedy line if he pans out. He is a great bet for a team unbothered by short-term success and is looking to cash in on a late-rounder in four or five years.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 3.5/5, Reward – 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 8/10, Defense – 5/10

Awards/Achievements

Lewandowski has no awards or distinctions of note to date.

Interview/Profile Links

Luke Levandowski EliteProspects profile

Luke Levandowski post-game interview

Luke Levandowski Statistics

Videos