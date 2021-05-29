Ethan Cardwell – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Ethan Cardwell

2020-21 Team: Surahammars IF

Date of Birth: Aug. 30, 2002

Place of Birth: Oshawa, Ontario

Ht: 5-foot-11 Wt: 181 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: C

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2021 second-year eligible

Rankings

NHL Central Scouting: 159th (Amongst NA skaters)

One of many Ontario Hockey League (OHL) players who headed overseas to play this past season, Ethan Cardwell impressed playing in HockeyEttan. In 18 games, he scored nine goals and added 18 assists for 27 points. While he was passed over in last year’s draft, he took a giant leap in his game this past season.

Cardwell is a player who every coach loves to have on their team. He is always moving his feet and is relentless on the forecheck. He loves to be physical and is great at battling for the pucks in the corners. With the puck on his stick, he is able to spot teammates in the offensive zone with ease and can draw in opponents to create space for others. He has a great shot and is able to get it off in mere seconds.

Last fall, @OHLBarrieColts forward Ethan Cardwell (@EthanCardwell2) helped launch @ShowboundPod as a way to keep busy during the ongoing pandemic. It has since turned into one of the biggest hockey podcasts in Canada.



READ 🗞️: https://t.co/XWjrdGVNU7 pic.twitter.com/KZbJDTvLvm — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) February 12, 2021

In transition, he is able to pick up speed using his crossovers and attacks open lanes without hesitation. Defensively, he is great at getting back to help out his defenders. He plays with an active stick and is good at breaking up passing lanes. With Cardwell likely heading back to the OHL next season, he will play a big role with the Barrie Colts. If a team selects him, they will be getting a player with a lot of great tools at his disposal.

Ethan Cardwell – 2021 NHL Draft Projection

Cardwell was ranked 159th amongst North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting, and I do think that is a fair assessment. If he gets selected, I think it will come in the later rounds of the draft, likely between the fifth and seventh round. He will need a few more years to round out his game, but could be a solid pick when the draft is looked back upon in a few years.

Quotables

“In the offensive zone, Cardwell has proven to be an aggressive forechecker. He uses his tight turn radius to chase after the puck in the offensive zone and his tight turns play a big roll especially when his opponent is an efficient stick-handler or has strong edges. In addition, Cardwell likes to park himself in the middle of the slot. It appears that the Barrie Colts noticed that pretty quickly on and moved him to the middle slot on the power play. It is where Cardwell feels comfortable regardless if he is playing at even strength or up a man. When Cardwell has possession of the puck or a teammate has control of the puck in the low slot, he will often glide to the left of the net and hope for a pass that the goaltender can not stop so that Cardwell can sneak the puck in the back of the net.” – Josh Tessler/Smaht Scouting

“Cardwell does a lot of things right in the offensive zone. He has a very good wrist shot and an effective snapshot. They are both powerful. He has good instincts when shooting and has the quick hands to change the angle on his stick just before letting it go. This can confuse and surprise goaltenders. Cardwell is a decent stickhandler but needs to be a bit more patient with the puck. He has good vision and is creative in his passing at times. However, there are others when he just moves the puck too quickly. If he had a little more confidence and waited an extra half-second a better play is about to open up.” – Ben Kerr/Last Word on Hockey

Strengths

Tenacity

Shot

Ability to find open space in the offensive zone

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Decision making at times — can miss his man sometimes when making a pass

NHL Potential

Cardwell has the potential to be a solid bottom-six contributor. He is relentless whenever he steps out onto the ice and can provide energy for his team when need be. He will need a few more seasons to develop, though.

Risk/Reward Analysis

Risk – 3.5/5, Reward – 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 7/10, Defense – 7/10

Awards/Achievements

In 2017-18, while playing for the Wellington Dukes of the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL), he and his teammates were crowned OJHL Champions. He also won a OGC-16 Bronze Medal.

Cardwell Statistics

