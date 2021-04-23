William Strömgren – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

William Strömgren

2020-21 Team: Modo Hockey

Date of Birth: Jun. 7, 2002

Place of Birth: Örnsköldvisk, Sweden

Ht: 6-foot-3 Wt: 176 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: LW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2021 first-year eligible

Rankings

The town of Örnsköldvisk is known as a hockey hotbed. NHL legends such as the Sedin twins, Peter Forsberg and Markus Näslund were born and raised in the Northern coastal town. Forward William Strömgren is going to be the next name to represent the town, and he currently plays for Modo Hockey of the HockeyAllsvenskan.

Strömgren joined Modo’s system when he was 15 years old. He made an instant impact with the U-16 team in the 2018-19 season, scoring 37 points (25 points, 12 assists) in 22 league games and five points (three goals, two assists) in five post-season games. He was promoted to the U-18 team one season later and had similar statistics; he recorded another 37-point season (17 goals, 20 assists). Strömgren was promoted to Modo’s senior team for the 2020-21 season and received some considerable game time, as he has played in 27 games and scored nine points (three goals, six assists).

Strömgren is an agile skater who can accelerate with his feet and elude opposing players. This means that he often creates a wide amount of space between himself and defensemen in order to create a scoring chance. He uses his hands effectively as he approaches the net, often changing the angle of his shot at the last moment to fool goaltenders. Trickery makes up a big part of his overall game, especially when faced with a clear one-on-one situation.

Strömgren is a deceptive player and forces the opposition to guess on his next move. This trait will be particularly useful to have in the NHL, and being a trickster makes him unique in terms of his own style of play. His skating, agility and speed also help him to avoid players, which subsequently makes him a powerful forward.

William Strömgren – 2021 NHL Draft Projection

Strömgren projects to be a first-round pick in the draft, especially because he has an A-level grade. He is not predicted to be high in the draft order, so he can expect to be selected between 20th and 30th.

Quotables

“Strömgren’s various talents come together to form a pretty darn good prospect, and I’d be shocked if he lasts longer than the 2nd round in the 2021 Draft. He’s the exact type of winger that teams tend to take in the late 1st – mid 2nd round range, and he’s producing even better than I expected him to coming into this season.” – Alex Taxman, Future Scope Hockey

“Strömgren has smooth, reliable hands and at times looks like he has the puck on a string with the way he can stick handle. He is a great pass receiver, but also is a more than capable passer. However, aside from his skating, the hallmark in his offensive toolkit is certainly his shooting ability.” – Drew Way, Blueshirts Breakaway

Strengths

Skating

Speed

Trickery

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Needs to be less selfish with the puck

NHL Potential

Strömgren’s explosiveness and fast-paced play will make him a strong asset to any team. He has spent his whole career being a prolific goalscorer across different levels of hockey, and the NHL will offer him a wider platform to showcase his talent.

Risk/Reward Analysis

Risk – 3/5, Reward – 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 8/10, Defense – 6/10

Awards/Achievements

Strömgren won a U-16 SM bronze medal in the 2018-19 season and led the U-16 Elit North in goals (25). He led the J18 Elit North in points during the 2019-20 season, and he led the HockeyAllsvenskan in most points scored by a junior, with nine.

William Strömgren Statistics

