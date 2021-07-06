Red Wings Draft Candidates: Simon Edvinsson

The Detroit Red Wings are staring down two major needs to its roster with the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft — centres and left defensemen. While the Wings would surely like to address the possibility of drafting its next franchise goaltender, general manager Steve Yzerman has hinted that since he does not see a goalie falling within the top-10, it is likely that will be the focus of their pick at 22nd.

However, this year’s draft is scattered with potential break-out talent, but with very few NHL-ready calibur of players. What the Red Wings need to do with the sixth pick is to go after the player that can fill one of those two roles mentioned above, and is as close to NHL-ready as possible.

With that in mind, the player most likely to fit that bill and be available at the sixth position is Simon Edvinsson from Frölunda HC of the SHL in Sweden.

Imitation is Flattery

Top prospects Owen Power and Luke Hughes are expected to return to the University of Michigan next season, and Brandt Clarke will likely spend another year in juniors, leaving Edvinsson as the only high-ranking defenseman with immediate professional experience. Edvinsson spent this past season in the SHL and could be poised to make the jump to the Grand Rapids Griffins as early as next season.

Standing at 6-foot-5 and 203 pounds, his “combination of size, offensive skill, and decision-making ability has drawn comparisons to Tampa Bay Lightning star Victor Hedman,” said Alex Hobson, a prospects contributor here at The Hockey Writers.

Being compared to one of the best defensemen of the last decade is not just a coincidence because they share the same native country. No, it is the rest of Edvinsson’s game that draws on the similarities. His strengths start with his skating, which is generally uncommon in a player his size at his age. He also utilizes his large wingspan to break up plays with an active stick and control his opponents along the boards.

NHL Readiness

As previously mentioned, Edvinsson is the only top-five defenseman that has professional league experience and could make an immediate impact on a team’s AHL affiliate. He still needs to work on improving his shot, but — for the most part — Edvinsson already has a complete, well-rounded game. Once he can figure that out, he will have all the tools to be an all-situations, top-pairing defenseman in the NHL.

What They’re Saying

With a lot of the consensus being that if Edvinsson were in last year’s draft, he would have been a low top-10 pick, this year he is often projected to land in the top-five. However, with the uncertainties surrounding this year’s draft class, there is still speculation as to where he will be picked.

“Edvinsson is extremely mobile across all zones of the ice. He is always involved in the play and appears equally confident on both ends. He does not shy away from physicality and uses his large frame with control. In addition to his physical strengths, his vision and spatial awareness are refined. He is constantly checking his surroundings and shifts into different positions when needed. Edvinsson possesses one of the strongest two-way defensive games in this draft class and his variety of skills presents him as a player that is incredibly mature for his age and experience.” – Alexa Potack, Dobber Prospects

Here is Simon Edvinsson #9. This Swedish blueliner is one of the biggest defensemen eligible for the #2021NHLDraft .



*Edvinsson is physical

*Mobile for his size (6'5", 203 lbs/195 cm, 92 kg)

*Has a great vision

*Smart passes under pressure

*Able to kill rushes coming toward him

“In Edvinsson, I see a defender who doesn’t have tons of strength and will need to add that and more decisiveness in his strides to make it as an NHL player. But if he does, and I’m certain he’s capable of it, Edvinsson can shape into an all-situations top-pair defender.” – Eric D, On The Forecheck

“The 6-foot-5 Swedish blueliner has the size, mobility, puck-moving and offensive upside to project as a potential top-pair NHL defenceman. Two of our 10 scouts pegged him at No. 1, but four scouts ranked Edvinsson outside the Top 10. It’s that kind of year.” – Bob McKenzie, TSN

Fit With the Red Wings

Edvinsson is exactly what the Wings need in a large, left-handed, mobile, puck-moving, offensive defenseman. With another year in the SHL or on the Griffins in the AHL to develop his shot, Edvinsson would add another big body to the Wings blue line. Pairing Edvinsson with Moritz Seider would give the Wings a feared top-pair tandem that has not been seen since Scott Stevens and Scott Niedermayer patrolled the New Jersey Devils rearguard.

Simon Edvinsson The Hockey Writers 2021 NHL Entry Draft Guide

Essentially what this draft comes down to is who Yzerman feels best exemplifies his plan for the Wings rebuild. With the most glaring holes being on the left side on defense and depth down the middle, it may come down to who is the best overall player available when Detroit is on the clock.

No matter who is selected with the first five picks in this year’s draft, if Edvinsson is available with the sixth overall selection, the Wings need to pick him up.

