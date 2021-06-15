The Detroit Red Wings are set to select sixth overall in the 2021 draft, as well as 22nd by virtue of the Washington Capitals’ pick they acquired in the Anthony Mantha trade. This year’s draft has been characterized by its overall unpredictability due to seasons being shortened or cancelled due to COVID-19, as well as a lack of stand-out prospects in comparison to other draft classes. Luckily, we here at The Hockey Writers have all that you need to keep up on who the Red Wings might draft, as well as any other questions you may have leading up to July 23-24.

Below are links to all of our articles pertaining to this year’s draft. As always, our Red Wings content is created by our team consisting of Tony Wolak, Devin Little, Pat Brown and Kyle Knopp. We will keep updating this page as more articles are published!

