Jackson Blake – 2021 NHL Entry Draft Prospect Profile

Jackson Blake

2020-21 Team: Eden Prairie High

Date of Birth: August 3, 2003

Place of Birth: Eden Prairie, Minnesota

Ht: 5-foot-10 Wt: 148 pounds

Shoots: R

Position: Centre

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2021 first-year eligible

Rankings

There are a few family connections in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, and one of them is Jackson Blake, son of former NHLer Jason Blake. Jackson spent this season terrorizing the Minnesota High School Hockey League with Eden Prairie High. He also suited up for 25 games with the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League (USHL).

Blake dominated high school hockey in Minnesota, putting up an astounding 58 points (20 goals, 38 assists) in 19 games. He also played a major role in helping the Eden Prairie Eagles win the Minnesota State Championship in style when he rifled a shot home with 14:54 remaining in the second overtime for the team’s third State Championship and first since 2009.

Jackson Blake, Chicago Steel (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Blake also made his USHL rookie debut this season. The Steel was a powerhouse with top-prospects Matthew Coronato, Matthew Samoskevich, and Jack Bar all playing major roles in their USHL Clark Cup Championship victory. Blake totaled 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in 25 games and made himself a threat whenever he was on the ice.

While he is undersized at 148 pounds, Blake has some tricks up his sleeve that makes him a prospect worth watching. He is another elite versatile playmaker who has tremendous puck-handling abilities and a high hockey IQ. He has a wicked pro release and a powerful shot that can find the back of the net with ease. He has committed and will play for the University of North Dakota next season in the NCAA.

Jackson Blake – NHL Draft Projection

Blake is considered a late second to early third-round pick. Given his recent success with Eden Prairie and the Chicago Steel, I expect him to be an early third-round pick. He has all the tools to develop into a promising NHL prospect.

Quotables

“A crafty centre-right wing who is a playmaker with good, not elite speed, vision, and zone entry aiding abilities. His father, Jason, saw time with the Kings, Islanders, Maple Leafs, and Ducks. He is only a high school junior with confidence, a high-end motor, a selfless game, and an super quick wrister he needs to unleash more. He has deceptive release point. His speed helps him carve up defenses and his hockey IQ allows him to see options and feed saucer passes to open line mates without hesitation. He make teammates better and feeds off their success as much as his own. He isn’t physically mature and that might lead to him rocketing into and NHLer. Committed to the University of North Dakota.” – Bill Placzek, Lines.com

“Blake is a highly skilled and crafty playmaking RW that is starting to make a name for himself as a rookie in the USHL. Son of former NHL’er Jason Blake, he’s not a big player much like his father but combines elite puck skills, a quick mind that processes the play quickly. His skating is just average for now but he’s very good at utilizing time and space.” – Chris Smith, FCHockey

Jackson Blake, Chicago Steel (Courtesy Chicago Steel)

Strength

Hockey IQ

Motor

Wrist Shot

Versatility

Elite puck handling

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

The biggest knock on Blake’s game is his size. If he can put on some weight and get that size he desperately needs, he could become a legitimate top-nine forward in the NHL.

NHL Potential

Blake has all the tools to develop into a top-nine NHL forward. If he can get over the hurdle of being undersized, he will be useful to any team.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 3/5, Reward – 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 7/10, Defence – 5/10

Awards/Achievements

2020-21 USHL Clark Cup Champion

2020 Boys AA Minnesota State Champion

Jackson Blake Statistics

