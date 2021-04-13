Ryan Ufko – 2021 Draft Prospect Profile

Ryan Ufko

2020-21 Team: Chicago Steel

Date of Birth: May 7, 2003

Place of Birth: Smithtown, NY, USA

Ht: 5-foot-10 Wt: 181 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: D

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2021 first-year eligible

Rankings

Ryan Ufko is a defenseman who is currently in his second season with the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League (USHL). He has had a strong 2020-21 season, registering 36 points (10 goals, 26 assists) in 47 games and leading all defensemen in scoring. He intends to play one more season for the Steel before he moves to the University of Massachusetts-Amherst for the 2022-23 season.

Ryan Ufko, Chicago Steel (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Ufko is regarded as a two-way defenseman due to his offensive presence. He has improved his play in the offensive zone, frequently creating chances for himself and his teammates. One other asset is his ability to work well on the penalty kill, and he has worked to make more of an impact during penalty situations. He keeps possession of the puck well, can push opposing players away, and he can shut down entry zones to deny scoring opportunities. His stick work also helps him to keep control of the puck.

He may have the offensive qualities and a good awareness on the penalty kill, but Ufko’s defensive element has lacked. This is because he has been more accustomed to playing offensively, and he plays closer to the offensive zone rather than his own half of the ice.

Ryan Ufko – 2021 NHL Draft Projection

Ufko was given a “B” grade this season and is predicted to be a second-round draft pick. He has been impressive throughout the 2020-21 season, but he will need to show that this season is not a one-off and that he can be a consistent player.

Quotables

“If an NHL team is looking for a project of sorts, and is in search of a talented two-way defenceman, Ufko is your man. He provides great offensive output for an undersized defenceman, and is a very good playmaker. On top of that, he boasts above average wrist and slapshots, and can get a puck through tight windows given the opportunity.” – SMAHT Scouting

“Ufko is heavily relied on and is effective in the offensive and defensive zone. Ufko is an agile skater who is elusive enough to navigate his way through the neutral zone to create offensive zone entries. He has a very good ability to change direction quickly and is able to play at a high pace and keep up with opponents.” – Dylan Krill, FC Hockey

Strengths

Possession of the puck

Penalty kills

Skating

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Defensive play

Physicality

NHL Potential

Ufko would need to work on defending more often if he wishes to play in the top six. Playing NCAA hockey will give teams a wider idea of how he may cope in the NHL.

Risk/Reward Analysis

Risk – 3/5, Reward – 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 7/10, Defense, 6/10

Ryan Ufko Statistics

Videos