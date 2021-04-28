Josh Doan – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Josh Doan

2020-21 Team: Chicago Steel

Date of Birth: Feb. 1, 2002

Place of Birth: Scottsdale, AZ, U.S.A.

Ht: 6-foot-2 Wt: 176 pounds

Shoots: R

Position: F

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2021 second-year eligible

Rankings

Josh Doan is the son of former NHLer and Arizona Coyotes legend, Shane Doan. Josh is a hard-working, 200-foot player that is everywhere on the ice. He possesses a high-end hockey IQ, as well as good forechecking abilities and defensive habits to stop a rush. Currently, he is in his second season with the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League (USHL) and in 2019 committed to Arizona State for the 2021-22 NCAA regular season.

Josh Doan, Chicago Steel (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Although Doan could have followed his father’s footsteps and gone on to play for the Kamloops Blazers after being selected in the WHL Bantam Draft in 2017, he opted to go the USHL and college route. In his first campaign with the Steel, he put up 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 45 games playing on the fourth line with Liam Devlin and John Jaworski. During that season, Doan turned heads, proving that he is one of the hardest-working players on the Steels’ roster, and was willing to do whatever it took to contribute.

During the 2020-21 season, Doan put up an impressive 70 points (31 goals, 39 assists) in 53 games with the Steel and on April 23 he became the first Steel player in 14 seasons to score four goals in a game. He played on a stacked roster that consisted of many top prospects, including Matthew Coronato, Mackie Samoskevich, and Adam Fantilli. Four Steel forwards, Sean Farrell, Coronato, Erik Middendorf, and Doan himself lead the USHL in scoring.

With Doan’s explosive season, he will be a big part of the team’s success moving forward into the playoffs. The Steel are set to face-off against the Dubuque Fighting Saints starting April 30. Doan will likely be featured on one of the team’s top two lines as well as power-play and penalty-kill units. The playoffs are his last chance to make an impact this season and prove to scouts and NHL general managers why they should select him with their pick.

Josh Doan – NHL Draft Projection

Given Doan’s impressive season with the Steel this year, one should expect to see him get taken in the third round. He is a player that will need some time to develop, but can be extremely useful in the future on the bottom-six.

Quotables

“One aspect of Doan’s game that is particularly notable is his play away from the puck. He plays a fast paced game and is especially aggressive on the forecheck. He does a good job attacking the puck carrier and uses his speed and active stick to knock the puck away from puck-carriers. He surprises opposing players with his speed and aggressiveness, forcing them to give up the puck or lose it entirely. Although he does not always regain control of the puck after a challenge, he does a good job stopping the current play and forcing the team opposing him to regroup.” – David Ciss, The Puck Authority

“Josh is the son of former NHL All-Star, Shane Doan. The work rate that he maintains on a shift-to-shift basis is something to behold. Considering the massive size disadvantage often at play, one has to applaud his courage. Even off the puck in the offensive zone, one can find Doan trying like mad to deploy an effective screen in front of the goaltender.” – J.D. Burke, Elite Prospects

“Shane’s son is a second year eligible right shooting centre-wing whose game combines parts of the power forward aspect and tons of real offensive finesse. Strong possession player fearless in the dirty areas, with high-end hockey IQ, creativity, and natural feel for the on-ice situations. Very strong on the puck he scores from both finding the soft spots but also from finishing on rebounds and deletions and loose pucks in close. I am fairly certain gets to his father’s size and he has got a lot of polish and skill besides that brash style he can play that his dad did! Need time in the weight room and more on-ice development. He has committed to Arizona State University.” – Bill Placzek, Lines

Strenghts

Hockey IQ

Vision

Strong puck skills

Creativity

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Skating

NHL Potential

Doan has the potential to be top-nine forward and penalty killer with his power-forward instincts. With some improvements, he could pan out into a top-six role and play a more crucial role like his father.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 3/5, Reward – 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 7/10, Defence – 5/10

Awards/Achievements

In 2016-17, Doan had the most assists (seven) in the T1EHL 14U League.

