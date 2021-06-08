Lorenzo Canonica – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Lorenzo Canonica

2020-21 Team: Shawinigan Cataractes

Date of Birth: Sept. 3, 2003

Place of Birth: Lugano, Switzerland

Ht: 5-foot-11 Wt: 179 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: C/LW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2021 first-year eligible

Rankings

Canonica, a Swiss import, split this season with Lugano U20 of the U20-Elit, where he scored 11 goals and eight assists in 20 games, and the Shawinigan Cataractes of the Quebec Minor Junior Hockey League where he collected 16 points in 24 games.

What impresses me most about Canonica’s game is how versatile he is. With the puck on his stick, he can attack open lanes in the offensive zone with ease and find his teammates with crisp passes in the slot for a scoring chance. He has a great shot that he unleashes in a hurry. I would like to see him use it more, though, as he tends to look for the passing play. Defensively, he is good at reading the play and reacting well. He uses his quick feet to break up passing lanes and can close the gap on an opponent easily with his foot speed.

While he was inconsistent for stretches this season, Canonica was trusted by his coaches in Shawinigan to play in almost any situation. He is great on the penalty kill and can be relied upon to play big minutes. While he will need to continue to develop his game, Canonica could be a solid pick for an NHL team in the middle rounds.

Lorenzo Canonica – 2021 NHL Draft Projection

Canonica was ranked 62nd amongst European skaters by NHL Central Scouting, which is fair. I wouldn’t be surprised to hear his name called in the fourth round since he will need a few more seasons to develop, whether that be in the QMJHL or elsewhere, before he can make the jump to the pro level.

Quotables

“Canonica is a hunched yet athletic and agile skater with excellent speed and strong balance against bigger defenders. He darts in and out of traffic rather quickly and uses impressive edgework to escape tight areas. Canonica is a capable stickhandler who can dangle or toe-drag an opposing checker. His quick hands allow him to be in both shooting and passing positions simultaneously. Canonica is adept at maneuvering out of trouble with either his legs or his stick skills before finding an open teammate or exploiting space to take a shot.” – Danny McGillicuddy/The Draft Analyst

“Lorenzo Canonica, who was snapped up by Shawinigan in this year’s CHL Import Draft, looks to be one of the top Swiss players available for next year’s draft. Quick and shifty skater who gets up to top speed quickly with smooth edgework that gives him great elusiveness in open ice. Sits low in his stride but doesn’t get full extension on his strides and relies more on crossovers to build speed; this seemed to limit his explosiveness as the game wore on. Creative and skilled puckhandler, and while he shows a tendency to over-handle at times, he also pulled off a couple highlight-reel moves that led directly to scoring chances in this one. Succeeds at handling the puck and making plays inside movement, making him a threat in transition and when fighting through contact.” – Joseph Aleong/FCHockey

Strengths

Vision

Shot

Physicality

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Would be helpful to add weight for the pro level

NHL Potential

Canonica has the potential to be a solid bottom-six player if he develops properly. He can play on the penalty kill and be used in numerous situations, which will be extremely helpful at the next level. He may not have the highest offensive potential at the next level but could still be relied upon to contribute in the future.

Risk/Reward Analysis

Risk – 3.5/5, Reward – 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 7.5/10, Defense – 7/10

Canonica Statistics

