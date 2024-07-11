New York Islanders’ 2023 Draft Class: 1 Year Later

With the New York Islanders making three selections within the first two rounds of the 2024 Draft, a lot of buzz in the media has been around the team’s improved prospect pool. While the 2024 Draft brought in a lot of valuable talent, the team’s 2023 class did, too, and many of these young prospects impressed last season, paving the way for a bright future on Long Island.

Danny Nelson, #49 Overall

Danny Nelson was selected by the Islanders with the 49th pick in the 2023 Draft despite having a consensus ranking in the 25-45 range by most scouts. His impressive skating, vision, shot, and size were apparent during his two seasons with the United States Developmental Program (USDP), but there was concern regarding his consistency and speed. He committed to the University of Notre Dame during his draft year, a key endorsement that showed scouts there was a belief he could translate his game to the NCAA and potentially the NHL. And, his first season at Notre Dame was impressive.

In 30 games at Notre Dame last season, Nelson scored nine goals and 23 points in 30 games. He struggled to stay out of the penalty box, totaling 16 minor penalties throughout the season, but was very effective when on the ice. The team was not very good, finishing with a 15-19-2 record, but as a freshman, Nelson was one of their few bright spots.

Nelson had impressive production as an 18-year-old, but his two-way play is what really stood out. At 6-foot-3, 212 pounds, he took control of the defensive zone through physicality, positioning, and stickwork. He rarely let the opposition gain puck possession near the slot and was able to regularly knock the puck off of the opponent’s sticks through his long reach. This led to him being used as the United States’ premier defensive forward at the 2024 World Junior Championship where they won the tournament.

Danny Nelson, University of Notre Dame (Photo Credit: ND Athletics)

Nelson will return to Notre Dame next season in what should see him take over as the team’s top forward. Leading scorers Landon Slaggert and Patrick Moynihan are no longer eligible to play in college, so Nelson will be expected to take over as the team’s leading point producer. This will be a tough challenge but also a great litmus test to see just how much offensive upside he has.

Jesse Nurmi, #113 Overall

Jesse Nurmi was the Islanders’ second selection, falling to them in the fourth round. Many scouts had him ranked in the 70-85 range due to his well-rounded game, but he fell in the draft because of his inconsistency and perceived limited offensive upside. While last season did not resolve these concerns, he had a solid campaign that led to him signing his entry-level contract this offseason.

Nurmi is set to join the Bridgeport Islanders this season, where he has the potential for a breakout year. The team lacks depth, particularly among left-handed forwards, which could be a prime opportunity to excel. While his two points in 19 games with KooKoo of Liiga aren’t impressive, this will be his first time playing in North America, which might spark his potential. He will have plenty of opportunities and freedom on a Bridgeport squad that is in dire need of a promising young prospect like him, so it will be interesting to see how he plays.

Justin Gill, #145 Overall

As a 20-year-old, Justin Gill dominated for the Baie-Comeau Drakkar of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) last season, scoring 40 goals and 98 points in 65 games. He finished the season with the third-most goals, third-most assists, and second-most points in the QMJHL. While this is not out of the ordinary for such an old player in a junior league, he still showcased an offensive upside the Islanders organization lacks.

Following last season, Gill signed a contract with Bridgeport, likely to join the team as a middle-six center. This season will be pivotal in development as he will need to prove an ability to produce at the professional level. Reaching the NHL is not out of the question, but he will need to stand out if he hopes to achieve this dream.

Zachary Schulz, #177 Overall

Zachary Schulz is a defenseman who played alongside Nelson with the USDP and followed his path to college, except he joined fellow Islanders’ prospect, Quinn Finley, at the University of Wisconsin. Schulz never had high offensive expectations, so his six points in 34 games should not raise much concern, but his defensive presence was clear. As a freshman, he played in 34 games, took just three penalties, and finished with a plus/minus rating of +3. He will return to Wisconsin next season, with the hope of boosting his offensive performance. Nevertheless, the success he has already achieved early in his career is commendable.

Dennis Good-Bogg, #209 Overall

The Islanders selected defenseman, Dennis Good-Bogg, 209th overall. He is a solid skater with strong defensive instincts, but last season was not great. He saw time on five different teams across three levels of hockey in Sweden, struggling to stay in the lineup or produce on all of them. He is just 20 years old so there is still time to develop, but the probability he reaches the NHL is quite low.

The Islanders found a few good pieces in the 2023 Draft, but they are still too young to set realistic expectations. However, it is fun to look towards the future, and this draft class could have a significant impact in the NHL if they continue their development.