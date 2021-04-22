Owen Murray – 2021 Draft Prospect Profile

Owen Murray

2020-21 Team: Green Bay Gamblers

Date of Birth: Dec. 1, 2002

Place of Birth: Decker, MB, Canada

Ht: 5-foot-10 Wt: 181 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: D

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2021 first-year eligible

Rankings

NHL Central Scouting: C-Level Prospect

Owen Murray is in his first season with the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL (United States Hockey League), having previously played midget and junior hockey in his home province of Manitoba. He has committed to play NCAA hockey at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst for the 2021-22 season.

Murray’s hockey career gained traction after he signed with the Portage Terriers of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League (MJHL). He had a breakout rookie season, scoring 41 points (nine goals, 32 assists) in 55 games and winning the Centennial Cup. In his second season with the Terriers, he scored 26 points (four goals, 22 assists) in 30 games, and he requested a trade at the end of the season.

The Penticton Vees of the BCHL (British Columbia Hockey League) signed Murray in the summer of 2020, but he did not play a game due to COVID-19 restrictions in the province. He decided to move to the Green Bay Gamblers in order to receive some playing time and to prepare for NCAA hockey. He has 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) in 33 games in the USHL.

Owen Murray – 2021 NHL Draft Projection

Murray is a C-grade prospect for the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. He is predicted to be selected in the third round, although it is unclear where exactly he will be placed.

Quotables

“Not the biggest defenceman on the ice at 5-foot-10 and 181 pounds, he used his speed and quickness to make plays and get recognized.” – Mickey Dumont, The Portage Citizen

“Consider that Owen Murray broke into the MJHL at just 15 years old is testament that the young fellow from Decker, MB., was hockey ready. A shifty defenceman who plays and sees the game at a high speed, Murray jumped right into the high-pace of game played by the Portage Terriers.” – CJHL Hockey

Strengths

Shooting

Passing accuracy

Skating

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Positioning

NHL Potential

Murray would be best suited for a role in the lower lines. He has played on the top line for most of his junior career, but he will soon play in a league with higher intensity and more pressure. He will need to work considerably hard if he wants to move up the rankings ahead of the draft.

Risk/Reward Analysis

Risk – 3/5, Reward 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 6/10, Defense – 6/10

Awards/Achievements

The 2018-19 season was Murray’s most successful to date. He won the Anavet Cup and was a CJHL Rookie of the Year finalist. He also won the Centennial Cup during his rookie season with the Portage Terriers, and he was subsequently named MJHL Rookie of the Year.

Owen Murray Statistics

Videos