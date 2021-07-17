Arseni Sergeyev – 2021 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Arseni Sergeyev

2020-21 Team: Shreveport Mudbugs

Date of Birth: Dec. 16, 2002

Place of Birth: Yaroslavl, Russia

Ht: 6-foot-3 Wt: 192 pounds

Catches: L

Position: Goaltender

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2021 first-year eligible

Rankings

There are not many Russian goaltenders who come to North America so young. When he was 16 years old, Arseni Sergeyev decided to take a chance and move 7,514.14 km away from his hometown to pursue a hockey career. Sergeyev was born in Yaroslavl, Russia, and grew up in the HK Dmitrov hockey program. He played for HK Dimitrov’s Under-16 and Under-17 teams before joining the Golden Dogs Dimitrov team of the Natsionalnaya Molodyozhnaya Hokkeinaya Liga (NMHL).

Related: THW 2021 NHL Draft Guide

In 2019-20, Sergeyev arrived in the United States and played for the New Jersey Junior Titans of the North American Hockey League (NAHL), where he recorded a 3.65 goals against average (GAA) and a .892 save percentage (SV%) in 15 games. Throughout that year, he had stints with both the New Jersey Rockets of the National Collegiate Development Conference (NCDC) and the Sioux Falls Stampede of the United States Hockey League (USHL). At all levels he played, he appeared to be confident.

Sergeyev played this season in Louisiana with the Shreveport Mudbugs of the NAHL, where he recorded a 2.17 goals against average (GAA) and a .936 SV in 20 games. He ranked third among NAHL goaltenders in GAA and second in SV%. He was also named the NAHL’s South Division Star of the Week twice. The Mudbugs went on to win the NAHL Robertson Cup.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 192 pounds, he is not as elite as fellow Russian netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy but has drawn small comparisons. He’s not only athletic, but he’s also calm in between the pipes, which allows him to make technical saves. Next season, Sergeyev is off to the Tri-City Storm of the USHL, who took him fourth overall in the 2021 USHL Entry Draft. He has committed to the University of Connecticut Huskies (UCONN) in the NCAA for the 2022 regular season.

Other THW Draft Profiles

Arseni Sergeyev – NHL Draft Projection

Sergeyev is ranked eighth among North American goaltenders. Given that ranking, he will likely be chosen between the sixth and seventh rounds.

Quotables

“Arseni came to us shortly after the season started and earned his trust with Coaches and teammates through his play at first. He was very consistent in his play, competes in practice, listens and learns through video and is very coachable. His size and athleticism make for a dangerous combination in net. As good as he is the best thing was he was just one of the boys. We wish Arseni and UConn all the best,” – Jason Campbell – Shreveport Mudbugs Head Coach

Strengths

Athleticism

Great Reflexes

Good Size

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Sergeyev can work on a few elements of his game. With the work ethic he possesses, he should be able to take his game to the next level in the USHL and NCAA.

NHL Potential

Overall, Sergeyev has the toolkit to become an AHL goaltender with some NHL potential if he can continue his development on the right path.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 5/5, Reward – 4/5

Awards/Achievements

2020-21 NAHL Robertson Cup Champion

Arseni Sergeyev Statistics

Videos